The Honolulu Hiroshima Kenjin Kai has launched a public fundraising campaign to support victims of the recent torrential rains that devastated Hiroshima Prefecture. In early July, heavy rains in Hiroshima and other western prefectures of Japan caused widespread flooding and landslides, claiming lives, injuring residents, and damaging homes and businesses. As of July 16, 101 people had died as a result of the flooding and landslides, 102 people were injured and another 13 residents were reported missing. Thousands of Hiroshima residents were also forced to vacate their homes and were living in temporary shelters.

As a result of the tragedy, the Honolulu Hiroshima Kenjin Kai has organized a “Hawai‘i for Hiroshima” committee to raise funds for the relief efforts. The committee consists of several organizations with ties to Hiroshima.

According to Wayne Miyao, chair of the Hiroshima-Hawai‘i Sister State Committee and president of the Honolulu Hiroshima Kenjin Kai, the “Hawai‘i for Hiroshima” committee is especially appealing to the various Hiroshima kenjinkai in Hawai‘i.

All donations are tax-deductible and will benefit Hiroshima Prefecture only. Checks should be made payable to “Honolulu Hiroshima Kenjin Kai” with the notation, “Hawai‘i for Hiroshima,” and mailed to: Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce, 2454 South Beretania St., Suite 201, Hon., HI 96826, Attn: HAWAI‘I FOR HIROSHIMA.

The fundraising campaign will close on Monday, Aug. 6.

“As we have so many ties, relationships and friends in Hiroshima, we are saddened by this recent tragedy,” said Miyao. “We welcome and humbly ask for the support of the people, businesses and organizations in Hawai‘i whose hearts are with the victims in Hiroshima.”