“Hawai‘i for Hiroshima,” a group of organizations with ties to Hiroshima Prefecture, has raised more than $43,521 in relief funds to aid the prefecture following the heavy rains that hit Hiroshima in early July, causing widespread flooding and landslides. The rains damaged homes and businesses and claimed the lives of 108 residents and injured 17 residents. Six others are still missing. By early September, some 13,750 houses and businesses were reported damaged.

“On behalf of our Hawai‘i for Hiroshima Committee, we are grateful for the overwhelming support for our fundraising program,” said Hiroshima-Hawai‘i Sister State Committee chairman Wayne Miyao. “We know that our collective donation will show the people of Hiroshima Prefecture that we care and are concerned for their welfare from their friends in the state of Hawai‘i.”

Also involved in the Hawai‘i for Hiroshima Fundraising Committee drive were Wayne Ishihara, president and CEO of the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce; Art Taniguchi, honorary consul general of Japan in Hilo; Claudia Chang, president of the Kona Hiroshima Kenjin Kai; Jon Arizumi, president of the East Hawaii Hiroshima Kenjin Kai; and Seichi Nagai, president of the Wahiawa Waialua Hiroshima Kenjin Kai.