The Hawaii Buddhist Council has launched an “Open Night at Temples” series aimed at introducing those interested in learning about the different denominations of Buddhism represented in the council to an open-house tour of those temples. The escorted tour will open with a short sample of the denomination’s Buddhist service, followed by a Dharma sharing discussion. The evening will conclude with a question-and-answer session led by the temple’s head minister and temple leaders on its history and teachings.

The tours will be held each Tuesday and Thursday in February, beginning at 6 p.m. They are free and open to public. Reservations are not required. The following is the temple schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 1: Nichiren Mission of Hawaii (33 Pulelehua Way)

Tuesday, Feb. 6: Jodo Mission of Hawaii (1429 Makiki St.)

Thursday, Feb. 8: Soto Mission of Hawaii (1708 Nu‘uanu Ave.)

Tuesday, Feb. 13: Higashi Hongwanji of Hawaii (1685 ‘Alaneo St.)

Thursday, Feb. 15: Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin (1727 Pali Hwy.)

Tuesday, Feb. 20: Liliha Shingonji Mission (1710 Liliha St.)

For more information, contact Bishop Chishin Hirai, Hawaii Buddhist Council president, at (808) 595-3517 or email nichiren@hawaiiantel.net.