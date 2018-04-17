An aloha luncheon honoring retiring Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr., commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, and his wife, Bruni Bradley, will be held Saturday, April 21, at the Hale Koa Hotel. Adm. Harris is expected to retire from his lifelong Navy career this spring. He is currently the only active AJA four-star officer in the U.S. military — only two others preceded him, among them Kaua‘i native and former U.S. Army chief of staff Gen. Eric Shinseki.

The luncheon will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be held in DeRussy Hall on the hotel’s second floor.

Harris was born in Japan to his Japanese mother and Caucasian father, who was serving in the Navy in Japan during World War II when the couple met. Adm. Harris was always supportive of Hawai‘i’s AJA veterans and was embraced, in turn, by the AJA veterans. He keynoted many events honoring veterans of the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team and the Military Intelligence Service — always emphasizing that he stood on their shoulders and that his accomplishments were the result of their service in World

War II.

The luncheon is $50 per person — the reservation deadline is Monday, April 9. Call the 100th Battalion Clubhouse at (808) 946-0272, or email club100vets@gmail.com to reserve your seat and then send your check payable to “100th Infantry Battalion Veterans” to the clubhouse immediately at 520 Kamoku St., Hon., HI 96826.