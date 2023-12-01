Hawai‘i’s AJA Story Comes to Life in Author’s Historical Novels

Karleen Chinen

Commentary, Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

Michael Malaghan made his career and fortune in sales and was able to retire at age 59 because he was successful at it.

In 2016, Mike published his first historical novel, “Picture Bride,” which he dedicated to the mothers of the Japanese American Medal of Honor recipients and the Nisei soldiers who served in World War II. Shortly after its release, he offered “Picture Bride” to The Hawai‘i Herald for serialization. I was the Herald’s editor at the time. After reading a good portion of the 523-page book, I accepted his offer. The serialization was well-received and, as you can imagine, went on for a few years. Some readers got so hooked on Mike’s protagonist, Haru — the young woman with a past who fled Hiroshima to become the picture bride of a Buddhist minister in Hawai‘i — that they wanted more than one Herald page of it every month.

How did Mike, an Irish American born in Wisconsin and raised in Florida, come to write a book about a Japanese picture bride? That story is woven into Michael Malaghan’s sales career and the travel opportunities it afforded him.

Mike got an early start in direct sales. In his teens, he was going door-to-door on his bicycle, selling Collier’s Encyclopedia contracts. His goal was to knock on 100 doors every day and convince at least 10 people to listen to his pitch. He sold his first encyclopedia contract at the age of 18 and earned a $60 commission. “In those days, that was a lot of money,” he said. Those commissions paid his way through the University of Florida.

In 1966, inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s call to service, Mike volunteered for the Peace Corps and was sent to Nigeria. “I remember going into African homes in the bush and seeing pictures of John Kennedy. He was an inspiration to the world.”

Mike spent three years in Nigeria, working with the Ford Foundation as a small business loan officer. He reviewed and processed loan requests of up to $20,000 for individual and community projects, like a refrigerator to sell cold drinks or a generator-powered cornmeal grinder.

He enjoyed his time in Nigeria. “It opened my eyes to living in a totally different culture.” It also gave him his first taste of living abroad and was the start of his globetrotting career in direct sales. Even now, at age 80, Mike’s love for travel has not waned.

After Nigeria, he lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands for seven years. Over the next 30 years, Mike worked in or visited over 200 countries and territories, including England, Iran, Guam, Puerto Rico, Bermuda and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Twenty of those 30 years were spent in Asia, primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan.

Mike knew almost nothing about Japan when he moved there in 1978 to help his friend sell an English-language program using Disney characters. Fortunately for Mike, who loved reading, English-language books about a favorite subject of his — Japanese history and historical figures — were plentiful.

In 1981, he met his future wife, Tomoko, at a Tökyö pub. Mike and his friends had just arrived for a bite to eat when he caught a glimpse of Tomoko, who was in the middle of the dance floor. He was drawn to her smile. By the end of the night, he had gotten her phone number. In the following weeks, he asked her out to tea. She turned him down, twice. “As a baseball fan, I believed that if you give up before three strikes, you’re a wimp. If it’s more than three attempts, it’s harassment.” For Mike, the third time was the charm: Tomoko accepted his invitation to dinner, and the rest, as they say, is history. They were married in 1988 in Guam, where Mike was working at the time.

Mike and Tomoko moved quite often due to his work. There were new adventures in every country. In 1991, they were set to return to England, where Mike had been asked to run Encyclopaedia Britannica’s operations. A few weeks later, a longtime friend unexpectedly asked him to launch a new product in Taiwan, then a developing country with a burgeoning tech industry. Mike decided to sleep on the offer.

He said he was still undecided when he arrived for his meeting the next morning . . . until he heard his friend Herb’s enthusiastic voice. “Mike! Whatddya gonna do?!” Before Mike knew it, “Taiwan” was tumbling out of his mouth.

The Malaghans lived in Taiwan for seven years. Japan and Hong Kong were eventually added to his area of responsibility. In 2002, Mike closed out his 40-year career in sales.

Going to Taiwan instead of England was “the most important decision” of his life, he said. Two years later, the internet made print editions of the Britannica obsolete. “You wouldn’t need it anymore,” he said.

Although he’d had a successful career, his family’s history of premature deaths convinced Mike to live his life fully for as long as he could. He had always wanted to write books, so he started with a subject he knew well — sales management and direct sales. McGraw Hill published that book. Mike said he still receives royalty checks from its sales. He also wanted to pursue the more creative genre of historical fiction, so he began attending the Maui Writers Conference.

Around 2007, Mike attended a screening of historian Tom Coffman’s documentary film, “The First Battle,” which highlighted the role the Council for Interracial Unity had played in staving off mass incarceration of Hawai‘i’s AJA community, unlike the U.S. West Coast, where 120,000 Japanese Americans were stripped of their civil rights and imprisoned in inland concentration camps.

Mike knew that history in general, but it prompted him to do more reading and research on the period. He also joined descendants of AJA veterans on a tour of battlegrounds in Italy and France and listened to the stories of 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team veterans who had fought in Europe. When he felt confident enough, he sat down and began to write.

“I started writing a book on the 442nd that would begin with Pearl Harbor.” As he wrote about the young men who came to serve in the unit, a thought suddenly occurred to him. “These young men who became heroes, did they just appear on Dec. 7 all of a sudden? They must have had a background.”

That’s when he began looking into the Nisei’s upbringing. It led Mike to the story of the 20,000 women who immigrated to Hawai‘i from Japan and Okinawa as “picture brides” between 1908 and 1924. They became the wives of thousands of single men from Japan who had immigrated to Hawai‘i at the turn of the century to work on the islands’ sugar plantations.

Fascinated by the picture bride history, he decided to broaden the scope of his book. To make his story even more interesting, Mike wove some Japanese history he learned while visiting Malaysia with Tomoko in the mid-1990s. Tomoko had seen the Japanese film, “Sandakan 8,” and wanted to visit a cemetery in the town of Sandakan in Borneo. Buried in the cemetery were the remains of young girls who had worked as prostitutes in the early 1900s. The movie was based on Japanese historian Tomoko Yamazaki’s book, “Sandakan Brothel No. 8: Journey Into the History of Lower-class Japanese,” about the young daughters of impoverished Japanese families who were sold into Borneo’s sex trade to Fudöin pay off their parents’ debts.

The Malaghans’ visit to Sandakan two decades earlier became the launching pad for “Picture Bride.” On other vacations, Mike and Tomoko had visited the island of Amakusa, off of Kyüshü, where most of the young girls had come from, and the Temple in Hiroshima. What would have happened if one girl — just one — had escaped her fate, he asked himself. That girl came to be Haru, the picture bride.

After deciding to include the picture bride story in his novel, Mike resumed his writing — the opening chapter on Haru and the next on the Nisei after the Pearl Harbor attack, alternating back and forth between the two subjects. But the more he wrote, the more he was drawn to Haru’s story. That’s when he decided that Haru’s story had to be its own book. He would introduce her children in “Picture Bride” and let the readers follow them into adulthood. Their stories would be the focus of his second novel, “A Question of Loyalty,” which Mike published in 2020, also with Legacy Isle Publishing.

For “Picture Bride,” Mike tapped his wife’s firsthand knowledge of Japanese culture. “Tomoko was very important, culturally,” he said. “I would drive her crazy because she would be doing her work and I’d come in and say, ‘I’ve got a question . . .’”

“Haru became a living person for me,” said Mike. “At the end, I felt I knew her very well, so it was easy for me to write about her.”

Since 2002, the Malaghans have been dividing their time between apartments in Hawai‘i and Tökyö. Mike is currently writing the last book in his trilogy. It will take Haru’s family full-circle, to their ancestral homeland in Hiroshima. And when Mike Malaghan types his final period in the manuscript, he will have fulfilled another of his life’s goals.

Karleen Chinen is a former Hawai‘i Herald editor and writer. She is currently writing a book chronicling Hawai‘i’s Okinawan community from 1980 to 2000 titled, “Born Again Uchinanchu: Hawai‘i’s Chibariyo! Story.”