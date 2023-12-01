Kakimoto’s Debut Short Story Collection is Bloody Good

Lee A. Tonouchi

Commentary, Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

She always knew she wanted for be one writer. Growing up in Makiki, Megan Kamalei Kakimoto and her sistah, Noelle, grew up in one house wea art and creativity wuz really valued. Small kid time dey nevah had TV, den later on when dey had, dey wen hardly watch ‘em. Instead dey did a lotta art projects and dey immersed themselves in da uku-planny books dey had around da house. Even back in high school when Megan had one part time job selling Pidgin t-shirts at craft fairs and at da swap meet, she knew one day she wuz going become one writer. Even aftah graduating from Kamehameha Schools, Kapälama in 2011 an’den going Dartmouth College in New Hampshire an’den working full time doing PR for local non-profits for five years she still knew. But it wuzn’t until she took precise steps that her debut short story collection “Every Drop is a Man’s Nightmare” (Bloomsbury, $27.99) finally became one reality. Recently I wen go catch up with Megan aftah her five city book tour so she could share with me her story and how she manifested her childhood dream of becoming one literary author.

When growing up, wuz there one teacher who really encouraged your writing?

So a very nice heartwarming thing happened for me recently. There were three teachers at Kamehameha that I had included in my book acknowledgements and they didn’t know I had included them. But they showed up to my book release party at Native Books in Hawai‘i, and I wasn’t expecting them to come at all because I hadn’t seen them since high school. Diana Fontaine was my English teacher. Lionel Barona was my newspaper advisor and my tennis coach. And Sarah Razee was my U.S. history teacher. All three of them really supported me as a student. They took me seriously, you know, and they didn’t really treat me or any of the students like kids, which I think made us trust them and really want to respond to them. So that was really special.

Try tell us about your writing journey and how you got dis short story collection published?

As you know, my first love was reading, and I came to writing through reading so all through high school and even college I was focused on creative writing. I had this idea that I wanted to be a novelist because I just thought “novelist” sounded really cool, and I felt like there were so many novels that left such an impression on me that I really wanted to do something similar for another reader. But in college, I was sort of exposed to the short story genre, and I think I just immediately fell in love with the form. I loved the compression and the ability to contain so much in a single scene. After I moved back home in 2015, after graduating, I started working for a PR firm and I had to really fight for time to write. I knew I wanted to apply for an MFA because I wanted to take the time to make writing a priority. But I only applied to a program that was fully funded because I couldn’t afford anything else. And then I finally got an acceptance in 2019 and I ended up getting into the Michener Center for Writers [in Austin, Texas] and I think everything kind of just accelerated after that. Like I found my agent, we got interest from publishers and ended up going with Bloomsbury Publishing. And that all happened in like a year, year and a half sort of period.

Normally when big publishers gamble on somebody’s short story collection, dey hoping da writer can write one successful novel for their next book. So I like test my psychic powers… is your next book one novel?

(Laughing). You got it! When my agent sold the collection, it was a two-book deal. So the second book is a novel. It was a novel on partial, so they saw the first 50 pages, but it’s kind of funny because the story keeps changing on me. So those 50 pages I turned in don’t exist anymore, and it’s a different book.

Halaaa, so you did da bait and switch!

(Laughing). But I think the heart of it is the same. And the switch was unintentional (Laughing). So this [new-new] novel explores the concept of hale pe‘a, which was the menstrual house where women would go during their ma‘i to be separate from the men and children, and I am interested in kind of writing about the hale pe‘a experience in a contemporary setting and how that does or does not affect certain mother-daughter relationships.

You eva read da poem “Kala Gave Me Anykine Advice Especially About Filipinos When I Moved to Pahala”?

I haven’t read it. That sounds super familiar.

Cuz das da first poem in Lois-Ann Yamanaka’s “Saturday Night at the Pahala Theatre.” It’s one poem about local superstitions. Likewise your book opens up with one list piece about local superstitions. If I had for guess your writing influences I would try guess ‘em as Lois-Ann Yamanaka, Glen Grant and romance novelists. So how far off I stay? (Laughing).

I haven’t met Lois-Ann Yamanaka before, but I think she’s incredible. Kristiana Kahakauwila is a really big influence for me. Her collection “This is Paradise” was very influential especially when I was first feeling like I didn’t know what kind of writer I wanted to be. Writers that have also left an impression on me have been people who write almost exclusively in the short story form. So there’s Lorrie Moore who tends to write a lot of humor in the short story form. Joy Williams is another big influence on my writing life in terms of the way that she approaches the mundane.

No more too much Pidgin in your book, but one particular phrasing caught my eyeball “You like make dead die?” And cuz I Da Pidgin Guerrilla I feel like I gotta ask, is das Big Island reverse order or wuz that continental copyeditors making ‘em come all jam up?

That was definitely kind of a bit of a switch. When I was growing up, especially on my Hawaiian side, my mom’s side, that [switching] was always kind of like a bit of a joke in our family, and I just wanted to keep it.

Your collection depicts one very supernatural Hawai‘i where figures from Hawaiian mythology possibly manifest themselves into da modern world. So that made me wonder, does Megan believe Hawai‘i stay suffering from over-tourism and she hoping her book might scare away da tourists o’wot?

(Laughing). I personally do believe we are suffering from over-tourism. But I kind of am more interested in seeing the stories exist and making that space for indigenous Hawaiian voices, especially in the sense of the Hawaiian diaspora and people who have been displaced from their homeland due to financial stress and wealth inequality.

What your ethnic backgrounds?

I’m mixed. Half Japanese, Native Hawaiian, and then I get Irish, Scottish and some Russian mixed in there.

Cuz I notice your book stay heavily loaded with Hawaiian cultural aspects, but only get couple few Japanese kine things mentioned. Is that cuz when you wuz growing up Japanese culture nevah play too big one role in your childhood?

You know what’s funny is that growing up I actually spent more time with my dad’s side. My dad’s side is my Japanese side, and I just ended up spending more time with their family than I did with my Hawaiian side. And I think that played an influence in the sense that I always kind of had a longing to have more time with my Hawaiian family and also with the culture and the stories that I didn’t necessarily get as a kid.

In your collection you get couple-few stories that center around da um, female private, um region where da narrators obsess ova da bleeding from or da grooming around of that female area down below. Yeah, so um, wassup with that?

Unabashedly, that is an obsession of mine, especially when it comes to a writing obsession. I don’t think there’s enough periods in fiction! And I think there is a lot about menstruation that hasn’t been written about. The stories that I gravitate to as a reader are stories that really shine a light on these very universal human experiences that for whatever reason or another, we just don’t talk about. And I think that I always carry a torch for menstruation to be better represented in literature and in fiction because it’s incredible. It’s something that we women always deal with and I think it should have its space on the page!

Lee A. Tonouchi won da Association for Asian American Studies Book Award for his poetry collection “Significant Moments in da Life of Oriental Faddah and Son.” He also stay da recipient of da Tony Quagliano Poetry Award for Literature.