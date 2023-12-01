MAHALO, WAYNE!

Photos by Wayne Shinbara

In honor of our last issue, we would like to recognize The Hawai‘i Herald’s and Hawaii Hochi’s longtime photographer Wayne Shinbara with some of our favorite photos he’s taken this past year. Mahalo, Wayne, for your years of service to our papers – often working until the wee hours of the morning so that we can have the photos fresh the very next day. We will miss your diligent work ethic, your dedication to our papers and your willingness to go the extra mile to capture the perfect shot.