In honor of our last issue, we would like to recognize The Hawai‘i Herald’s and Hawaii Hochi’s longtime photographer Wayne Shinbara with some of our favorite photos he’s taken this past year. Mahalo, Wayne, for your years of service to our papers – often working until the wee hours of the morning so that we can have the photos fresh the very next day. We will miss your diligent work ethic, your dedication to our papers and your willingness to go the extra mile to capture the perfect shot.
The Hawaii Herald’s name has been connected with several different publications since Hawaii Hochi founder Fred Kinzaburo Makino first came up with it in October 1942. The Herald’s comprehensive and varied coverage chronicles the past achievements, current concerns and future aspirations of its distinguished community.