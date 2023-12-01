BARNEY FUSHIMI HAJIRO

Barney Fushimi Hajiro was born on Sept. 16, 1916, at the sugar plantation in Pu’unënë, Maui. He was one of nine children born to Shiroichi and Satsuyo (Noda) Hajiro. His parents had emigrated from Hiroshima Prefecture.

Hajiro dropped out of school to help support his family. By 1940 he had moved to Honolulu. On Feb. 1, 1942, he was drafted and put in a labor construction battalion at Schofield Barracks.

In March 1943, he joined the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and left with the other enlistees for training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. Hajiro was assigned to 3rd Battalion, M Company. The 442nd left Camp Shelby on April 22, 1944, and shipped out on May 2, arriving at Naples, Italy, on May 28.

On June 26, 1944, the 442nd entered combat in the Rome-Arno Campaign. After a month on the front lines, they were sent to Vada for several weeks of rest. While there, Hajiro came upon a fight between an Italian and a 442nd soldier. He rushed in to help, and ended up being caught by the MPs. As it was his second altercation, his Captain court-martialed him. After a month of confinement, Barney was transferred to I Company.

At his request, Hajiro was given a 21-pound Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR) and had a week to learn how to use it. After the 442nd returned to the front lines, he frequently volunteered for scouting missions on the enemy-held north side of the Arno River.

The 442nd was sent to France on Sept. 27, 1944, to fight in the Rhineland-Vosges Campaign. Their first mission was to liberate the important rail and road junction of Bruyères. Several days of fierce battles resulted in victory on Oct. 18.

The next day, Private Hajiro distinguished himself while acting as a sentry. In support of allied troops who were attacking a house 200 yards away, he exposed himself to enemy fire by firing at an enemy strongpoint and killing or wounding two enemy snipers. On Oct. 22, Hajiro distinguished himself again while on outpost security duty. He captured a heavily armed 18-man enemy patrol.

The 442nd was next sent for a few days of rest. However, after only two days, they were ordered to rescue the 1st Battalion of the 36th (Texas) Division. Despite numerous attempts at rescue, this battalion remained surrounded on three sides by the enemy.

The 442nd men were exhausted as they set out on their mission. They were not in top form, after days of combat in mountainous terrain, cold, wet dismal weather, water-logged foxholes, and little to no sleep – all in their summer uniforms.

After two days of heavy fighting as they advanced slowly toward the Texas battalion, on Oct. 29 they found themselves on the side of a steep hill, receiving heavy fire from the enemy at the top. Hajiro saw his buddies all around him being killed and wounded in the constant barrage. Suddenly, he stood up, shouting expletives and advanced alone about 100 yards while shooting his BAR from his hip.

Other men were ignited by Hajiro’s actions and they joined him in the crazed-like attack, shouting and cursing at the Germans in what became known as a “Suicide Hill” or “Banzai Hill.” This advance broke the enemy, who were overwhelmed – and the “Lost Battalion” was rescued the next day.

During Hajiro’s attack, he single-handedly took out two machine-gun nests and killed two snipers. All that stopped him was getting severely wounded in his left side and wrist.At this point he was still standing in the midst of bullets being fired by wave after wave of the attacking 442nd men. He went down the hill and saw the Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Alfred A. Pursall, behind a tree with his pistol in hand, and yelled at him, “Let’s go up!” Fortunately, medics forced him to the aid station, and he wept as he was patched up and realized he could not return to the battle.He was sent to an Army hospital in France and eventually on to an Army hospital in Michigan. Hajiro did not arrive home to Hawai‘i until Feb. 4, 1946.

Pfc. Barney F. Hajiro was awarded, among other medals, the Distinguished Service Cross with two oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart Medal with one oak leaf cluster. In 1948, he was awarded the British Military Medal the highest medal given to a non-citizen of the UK.

Hajiro married Esther Yurie Yamada of ‘Aiea, and they raised two sons, Wayne and Glenn. He worked as a security guard at Pearl Harbor Naval Base.

On June 21, 2000, Hajiro was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Bill Clinton. His Distinguished Service Cross had been upgraded at last – albeit 53 years late.

Barney F. Hajiro died on Jan. 21, 2011, and was buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Researched and written by the Sons & Daughters of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and may not be used without prior permission.