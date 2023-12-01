Kristen Nemoto Jay

Commentary

My first inkling that I wanted to become a writer was in grade school. When my older cousins and I would meet on weekends or summers at our paternal grandmother’s house, I would eagerly flip through their teen magazines. I remember sitting for hours, inhaling the stories and admiring the large colorful pages of teen models dressed in high-fashion outfits like sparkly military boots or zig-zaggy colorful tights to match their zig-zaggy and colorful haircuts. The pages offered a glimpse to a world completely opposite from the one I was living in. Fast and bold compared to the warm and nostalgic one that was and still is the windward side of O‘ahu. It was exciting and scary but intriguing to say the least, and I felt an urge to need to be a part of it one day.

Fast-forward to the day I turned 25, when I had a “quarter-life crisis” – a term I laugh at now but look back with fondness. Other than a fading tattoo of a sparrow and some late night partying with friends as if there was no tomorrow – a great epiphany arose from my short-lived quarter-of-a-century era. I decided to get serious about my future career. “What would you like to spend most of your days doing?” is what I finally asked myself and the conclusion was unsurprising: writing.

Things moved quickly thereafter. I applied and got accepted into DePaul University’s master’s degree program in journalism. I immersed myself in my assignments for school, traveling far and wide throughout Chicago. I covered everything from a sex offender living remotely close to a school playground to the NATO Summit to poetry slams in the suburbs to a Filipino Film Festival in downtown Chicago. It was awesome and exactly how I predicted it would be when I was the little girl flipping through my older cousins’ magazines. Scary at many times (often stashing extra cash and my identifications in my socks when I had to cover an offbeat area) but nonetheless the experience taught me more about myself, my limits and boundaries.

When it was near time to graduate and make the decision whether I would stay and move to New York (my former ultimate dream) or come back home – I was a little torn. I could easily see myself – as delusional as it sounds now – having coffee breaks with David Carr, discussing my latest lifestyle column for The New York Times and how much he’s proud of me. I foresaw drinks with Nora Ephron at night post-a long day at the office, where we’d gaggle about life and the ups and downs of it all. I had a house in the suburbs with my New York-native husband, where we lived and shared with our twins and a golden retriever. I was rubbing elbows with people who I thought were prominent and interesting enough to write about and made a killer living doing so. Yes, all that was in my brain, my last semester in grad school, but there was a singular and damning, but good, problem: my heart belonged to my community, family and a local boy back at home. What was once exciting, shiny and new was not so important anymore and the detailed yet short glimpse to that alternate life soon faded the moment I set foot back home.

A trip to Bruyères, France, soon after moving home – as some of you readers already know – to witness the yearly commemoration to the Nisei soldiers who fought and died while saving the tiny town, changed my life, and how I viewed my own history, forever. My connection with my late grandfather, a 442nd Regimental Combat Team veteran, grew stronger, despite not having met him as an adult or having the chance to understand who he was as a person. I then became involved with the Nisei Veterans Legacy and helped volunteer my time, including being the mistress of ceremonies for the Nisei Soldiers Memorial Service in 2017. That was the year I was fresh from leaving my full-time job as an editor for a corporate company to pursue something else; what yet, I didn’t know. That’s when I met Karleen Chinen, who was then the editor of The Hawai‘i Herald, who offered me a chance to freelance for the paper. I was ecstatic. I remember the paper as a child, often seeing it on my grandmother’s coffee table or on stands at Marukai. I didn’t know too much about my own heritage at the time so taking on this role was exciting to me.

I’d now say that “the rest is history” but in actuality, it’s not. After joining The Hawai‘i Herald in the summer of 2021 as staff writer, then taking on the tremendous responsibility as editor just a year later, I feel as if our history is nowhere near finished since the announcement was made of our closure.

The Hawai‘i Herald has taught me more about myself and my role within this community than any other “job” or organization that I’ve been a part of. I learned about the strengths of my ancestors – how my paternal great grandmother, a native of Ozato, Okinawa, moved to Hawai‘i at just 15 years old to help start a life of her own and help her family as well back home. I learned more about my maternal 442nd RCT grandfather who, shy of his 18th birthday, lied about his age to enlist in World War II. I learned from the late Dr. Franklin Odo about treasuring the values of our past in order to help shape who we are as humans for the future. I learned from Bill Kaneko and Nate Gyotoku that we, as Sansei and Yonsei, have a responsibility now to help others in need. Vince Watabu, Summer Nakaishi, Jodie Chiemi Ching, Grant Murata, Izumi Okino, Asami Arai, Drusilla Tanaka and Mark Nakakihara have all taught me invaluable lessons on friendship and partnership – which I am forever grateful. And, thanks to the constant advisement and mentorship of Karleen, stories of our ancestors will live on forever as long as we tell them.

Thanks to The Hawai‘i Herald, I was able to live, work and play in the best place in the world: Hawai‘i. I married that local boy, who we now share two beautiful children; both of whom have already been to many bon dances and are told daily how they are the amazing products of those before them. The stories within this very community that we’ve created throughout the years have been inspiring and makes me feel as if I’ve lived many lives prior to this departure. I cannot imagine how I thought living and working elsewhere would bring such promise.

I say “a hui hou” because this is not the end. We will continue our mission to share stories from The Hawai‘i Herald because we have you as our community, our ‘ohana. Thank you, reader, for being a part of this journey. It has been an amazing one. Ganbatte and cheers to the next one! Our stories are not over, so long as we keep on sharing them.