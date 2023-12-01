Editor’s note: After the announcement of the closure of The Hawai‘i Herald, we reached out to supporters and contributors for testimonials in hopes of securing a buyer to purchase and continue on with the publication. Though we were unsuccessful, we were overwhelmed with the amount of support from the community. These are some of the testimonials that were submitted to us, which we’re honored to share and forever have the dialogue embedded for future generations to look back on with pride.

Kanani Annandale, intern

Not only is The Hawai‘i Herald culturally significant to the local Japanese/Okinawan community, it is an establishment full of enrichment and opportunity. I have only been interning at The Hawai‘i Herald for a couple of months, but I have absolutely loved every moment of it. The mentors I’ve worked with are extremely kind and knowledgeable. I feel I’ve learned and grown more than I ever expected to. I’ve been able to gain greater insight into the world of journalism and practice important life skills that can be applied to my future endeavors. I’m thankful for the opportunity I had to intern at The Hawai‘i Herald; it’s a brilliant newspaper with an undoubtedly long-lasting legacy.

Jane Burigsay, contributor

I am deeply saddened to hear The Hawai‘i Herald will come to a close. We are so proud to have been part of Hawai‘i Herald’s 43 year journey with sharing valuable information and educating the public about Social Security benefits as well as other interesting topics. I am truly grateful for Hawai‘i Herald’s commitment with keeping our communities informed about important topics that might not necessarily be shared on T.V. or other newspapers. Your loyal readers trusted what was published in your paper and we trusted The Hawai‘i Herald to deliver our messages to the public. Smaller papers are so valuable to our communities, and we hope that a buyer will see that.

Jodie Chiemi Ching, former editor

As soon as word got out that The Hawai‘i Herald would discontinue, I got a call from my good friend Dan Nakasone (also a longtime contributing writer to the Herald). He said his 90-year-old uncle said, “What I going read now?” My mom asked the same thing, and so did her friends. People are still coming up to me telling me how much they will miss the publication. The Hawai‘i Herald was more than just a paycheck to me. It chronicled news that affected and engaged Hawai‘i’s Japanese community. When I started working as a staff writer in 2017, my favorite thing to do was to flip through old issues and reminisce about the ‘80s and ‘90s. I would peruse through stories about Pat Morita, all the Hawai‘i sumo giants, Gov. George Ariyoshi, the jazz group Hiroshima, Cane Haul Road, advertisements for Liberty House Zooper and Safari sales. It took me back to the days of feather bangs and Famolare shoes.

Under then-editor Karleen Chinen, I learned about the Issei (including the Gannenmono), Nisei, Sansei and their hard work and sacrifice. It helped me connect the dots of my identity: heritage, culture, values, community. I took advantage of people smarter and wiser who were around me. Friend of the Herald, Drusilla Tanaka, taught me to be worth my parents’ investment and be grateful for sacrifices made by our ancestors. Hawaii Hochi, Ltd. vice president Vince Watabu would sit in my office and we would talk for hours about how to better market our publications. “Junior” Yamashiro would talk with me about Las Vegas and share his wife’s cornbread and banana pancakes, which I never wanted to share (but I did share with Grant Murata, our advertising manager).

The Hawai‘i Herald also taught me an important lesson about community and the power and responsibility that comes with working in the media. When Karleen retired in March 2020, I became editor in April, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were all on lockdown. Virtual events became the way we connected with one another. April was when we were supposed to call all the Japanese temples around the state to compile our Bon Dance Guide. We now had lists of canceled bon dances, virtual bon dances and even mobile bon dances. Then-staff writer Ida Yoshinaga had a challenge of revamping our bon dance schedule. Our Bulletin Board of events turned into a recipe page. We constantly had meetings about how to best support the community during these hard times.

When Kristen Nemoto Jay came onboard as a staff writer, she was instrumental in increasing our social media presence and being more inclusive by sharing news about the LGBTQIA+ community. Until the very end, the Herald team showed their aloha to our community by always asking how our publication could be of service, honor our ancestors and continue their legacy and carry forward their values.

Stories will never end. We must continue to share our experiences with future generations. There is a lot to be learned from history that can help us in the future. I want to say a big heartfelt mahalo piha to all who had anything to do with the Herald.

With kansha,

Jodie Chiemi Ching

Tom Coffman, author and contributor

Auwe! Auwe! It can’t be the venerable Herald is folding. I am so sorry to hear. It has a great history as an editorial voice and also a medium for recording history. Narrowly this is mostly Japanese American history but in fact is also history of Hawai‘i and the USA. Thanks for all you have done and congratulations for a long run.

Kay Fukumoto, Maui Taiko, president Maui Matsuri, co-chair

Maui Taiko was featured in The Hawai‘i Herald in July of 2022, and the article was authored by George Furukawa. I appreciated his thorough interview and the sharing of our over 100-year history of perpetuating Fukushima Ondo, an obon tradition on Maui. This is truly the strength of your publication, sharing rich histories of the Japanese community and including the neighbor islands. The Japanese community is one of the larger ethnic communities throughout the state so having a voice is crucial to its future.

Sharlene Fujisato, sales manager, Hawaii Information Services

As a Japanese American, it was always a treat to dive into the newest issue of The Hawai‘i Herald. The breadth and depth of the articles that were featured were inspiring. It was a privilege, on the other hand, to have The Hawai‘i Herald as a valued customer for my company’s website design service. The sincerity and passion of their staff are second to none.

George Furukawa, contributor

First of all, I am deeply saddened and disappointed about the news regarding The Hawai‘i Herald. For me, the experience gained from writing for the paper is invaluable as well as memorable. I treasure the magical moments of interviewing fascinating people (Cyd Okino, Ron Ige, Kay Fukumoto, Jonathan Ota and others) for the stories I authored, and the enthusiasm I channeled into bringing the amazing journeys of these people to life in The Hawai‘i Herald. Even with the more than 30 years of journalism experience I have, I continue to learn each day, and I have learned much from Kristen Nemoto Jay, esteemed editor of The Hawai‘i Herald. It is imperative that someone steps up and saves the paper, as it publishes stories that resonate with the community — on a professional as well as personal level. Indeed, The Hawai‘i Herald is the voice of the community, and its role goes far beyond being a newspaper for generations of readers. The Hawai‘i Herald has unfinished chapters to navigate as part of its rich and storied legacy, and the paper must continue publishing to accomplish this. Please someone, I humbly ask that you save this paper. I will continue to be available, ready and excited to write more stories for The Hawai‘i Herald in 2024. Readers of The Hawai‘i Herald, I implore you to reach out and let your voices be heard.

Violet Harada, contributor

The end of The Hawai‘i Herald is like losing a special friend. The loss can never be replaced. The contributions of this paper for over four decades have been unique and enduring. The editors, staff members and writers eloquently promoted and communicated both the legacy and the exciting ongoing contributions of the Japanese and Japanese-adjacent community to the larger world. Losing this voice leaves us with an irreplaceable void. The Herald created an indelible imprint in Hawai‘i’s cultural publications and a lasting and vital impact on capturing the Japanese American identity in our state.

Hawaii United Okinawa Association

On behalf of the Hawaii United Okinawa Association, I would like to express our sadness upon receiving news about the discontinuation of The Hawai‘i Herald. The publication played a critical role in sharing historical and current news that engaged the Japanese and Okinawan community in Hawai‘i and abroad. Besides sharing important news about our local Okinawan community, the Herald also staffed local Uchinanchu editors: Karleen Chinen, Jodie Ching, Kristen Nemoto Jay and Summer Nakaishi; and featured writers who contributed Okinawa-related content including Dan Nakasone, Byrnes Yamashita, Grant Kagimoto, Louis Wai, Colin Sewake and Lee Tonouchi.

Other former editors, not Okinawan an by ancestry, Arnold Hiura and Mark Santoki, made lasting contributions to HUOA. Arnold applied his skills and resources to our UCHINANCHU newsletter; Mark developed the idea to hang Okinawan Festival banners over the street lights in Waikïkï in the week leading up to the festival.

It is hard to imagine that there will no longer be an Okinawan Festival special edition that was published annually to inform the community about HUOA’s festival. These special editions were available to attendees each year at the festival Information and VIP booths. Additionally the Herald featured articles relating to Okinawan culture, history, heritage, community, travel, diaspora, military presences and more, which otherwise would not be told in other mainstream media. The Herald included special sections and stories about major anniversaries like the 90th, 100th and 120th anniversaries of Okinawan immigration, the opening of the Hawaii Okinawa Center, and the many milestones celebrated in the performing arts community. In other words, the end of the Herald means a huge loss to Hawai‘i’s media landscape.

Lastly, I want to express a deep heartfelt mahalo to everyone who worked to sustain The Hawai‘i Herald. It becomes more critical that HUOA and other organizations in our multi-ethnic community must perpetuate and pass down the stories, values and heritage from generation to generation.

Ippee Nifwe Deebiru,

Clarisse Kobashigawa

President, Hawaii United Okinawa Association

Brandon Nakasone

President-Elect, Hawaii United Okinawa Association

David Jones

Immediate Past-President, Hawaii United Okinawa Association

Lynn Heirakuji, former Nisei Veterans Legacy president and current board director

As the former president of the local non-profit Nisei Veterans Legacy, I wish to share my sadness regarding the pending demise of The Hawai‘i Herald. Over the years, The Hawai‘i Herald has served as a dynamic and unique repository and distributor of historical and contemporary news about the local Japanese community and beyond. No other such publication exists here in Hawai’i, and The Hawai‘i Herald filled a critical gap within our community.

The Hawai‘i Herald reported on community events, supported a wide array of non-profits in publicizing their activities, shined a light on relevant national news, and maintained a wonderful balance between historical and contemporary stories. Former and current editors Jodie Ching and Kristen Nemoto Jay, respectively did outstanding jobs in reporting sensitively on community issues and earned the trust of many including me.

On a personal note, although I was born and raised in Honolulu, I spent the entirety of my career on the mainland. So, when I returned to Hawai‘i a few years ago, The Hawai‘i Herald became an essential part of my effort to reacquaint myself with my community. The Hawai‘i Herald’s articles consistently rang true about the nature and essence of our community, and I have not found any other newspaper that comes close to replicating this.

Simply put, The Hawai‘i Herald is a valuable and rare community resource. It has helped to bind our diverse people together. I will truly miss it.

Ron Ige, owner of Ige’s Lunchwagon

On behalf of Ige’s Lunchwagon and the Ige’s ‘ohana, we are saddened about the news that The Hawai‘i Herald and Hawaii Hochi are ending operations in December. We are hopeful, however, that the legacy of these two publications continues beyond December and into 2024. Freelance writer George Furukawa did a great job on the story about Ige’s Lunchwagon published in The Hawai‘i Herald December 16, 2022. We enjoyed reading the story and are thankful for the coverage, which I’m sure generated more business for us. In this day and age, it’s a challenge to operate a successful restaurant business in Hawai‘i, so any form of exposure goes a long way towards keeping a business going. The power of print still has a dynamic impact on readers. I’m old school, so I prefer to read a publication I can actually hold in my hands like The Hawai‘i Herald. If a story in print can move me emotionally, and make me cry, laugh, and smile, then that’s all I need. And that’s exactly what Ige’s Lunchwagon story in The Hawai‘i Herald did. There are not many publications that can do this. In fact, reading the story about us, was the first time I was moved to cry, laugh and smile. In other words, it was the first time anything in print moved me to that kind of emotions. I am proud of my Okinawan heritage, and as such, it was a pleasure to see Ige’s Lunchwagon story come to life in the pages of The Hawai‘i Herald. Don’t give up…..keep going. Ganbatte!

Frances Kakugawa, contributor

Hawai‘i Herald

You were not mere ink on paper

You were an umbilical cord

Binding all generations

Past, present, future

Lest we forget our ancestral/cultural histories-

Sacrifices made so we could become.

Domo arigato for your deliverance

Giving us voice and dignity

These 43 years.

Scott Kikkawa, author and contributor

I took up the task of writing my novels, noir detective stories set in post-war Territorial Honolulu, for a handful of reasons. I could never fully identify with the protagonists in a genre I loved by writers I admired. Most mystery fiction set in Hawai‘i was tourist lit full of haole characters chewing up the scenery with their colonial narratives (and they weren’t very good). But maybe the most important reason of all was to preserve the memory of a community I saw the last vestiges of as a child, a community that has been pushed to the edge of extinction by media homogenization and gentrification of almost every inhabitable square foot of these islands.

Not so long ago, in the years between annexation and statehood, Hawai‘i was a place where neighborhoods were filled with color and culture. Every ethnic group brought distinct traditions and practices and shared them with others while adhering to them and adding those of their neighbors. The political and economic realities for most were far from pretty, but the adversity brought individual ethnicities together and created something unique.

We’re losing it now. Mom-and-pop stores and local eateries are being muscled out by mainland chains, and the shopping and dining experience here is increasingly resembling that of any other place in the United States. Though I’ve seen the erosion in all ethnic communities here, I am most familiar with the decline of the community I grew up in: the local Japanese community.

The shotens of ‘A‘ala and the camps of Kaka‘ako and Mö‘ili‘ili are gone. Fewer folks are visiting the shrine at the New Year. Every neighborhood Hongwanji once held their bon dances simultaneously during the season, but because the congregations have declined, they now space the events out and avoid conflicts to attract attendance where they can. Okazuyas compete with chain conveyor belt sushi and are losing the war. We all live in the suburbs now, with a strip mall with a Safeway and a CVS that are carrying fewer and fewer of the staples my mother once considered indispensable in the “Asian” aisle. Older neighborhoods like Mö‘ili‘ili and Kaimukï are getting the soul sucked out of them, and newer neighborhoods like Hawai‘i Kai, Mililani and Kapolei never had any soul to begin with.

Because we no longer “live” together in the way we used to, we must rely on the survival of institutions to hold our community together and preserve it for the future.

The Hawai‘i Herald is one of last significant pieces of our Japanese American community in Hawai‘i. If it vanishes, another large part of our community and its memory vanishes with it. Retail establishments like Iida’s and Shirokiya are gone. KIKU is in the dustbin of history. There are no radio stations that play the kayokyoku and enka tunes my father used to listen to when drinking with his golf friends.

The Herald may be our last pillar. When Fred Makino founded the Hochi, there was an urgent need to give voice to a community that had none despite the fact that they made up a significant percentage of the population. Our community has grown and changed; many of our children have more than one heritage (including my own) and the Herald, an English-language publication, was evidence that the Hochi, too, evolved with the community. Change is a wonderful thing; extinction is not. Make no mistake: we are not evolving any more, we are disappearing. It isn’t change that’s killing us, it’s the loss of identity.

I rely on institutions like the Herald to support my efforts as a writer in keeping our community alive through my work. If the Herald vanishes, my work, and the work of many others, becomes that much more difficult.

Fred Makino’s Hochi was essential in assuring we were heard; today’s Herald is just as essential in assuring we are seen.

Jackie Kojima, contributor

In Spring 2019, I was recommended by my UH journalism professor, Catherine Toth Fox, to be a freelance writer for The Hawai‘i Herald. I had just graduated from UH Mānoa the previous winter with a degree in marketing; I was inexperienced, and at that point had never written for a printed publication. Despite my shortcomings, former editors Karleen Chinen and Jodie Ching (who was a staff writer at the time) took a chance on me.

Since then, I’ve had the privilege of writing nine stories for the Herald, profiling amazing individuals – from an upcoming filmmaker in California to an opera singer in Indiana; from a community service coordinator to a family of bakers, I was able to meet and connect with people from all walks of life. Instead of solely focusing on the traditions and accomplishments of the past, The Hawai‘i Herald has shown readers how the Japanese Americans of today – the Sansei, Yonsei, and Gosei – are making a difference in their communities both at home and abroad. As a Gosei myself, I appreciated the Herald’s commitment to spotlight modern stories and issues in our world.

I will be forever grateful to Karleen, Jodie and current editor Kristen Nemoto Jay for allowing me the opportunity to share these wonderful stories with our readers and for encouraging me in every endeavor. The Hawai‘i Herald would not be the publication it is today without your tireless passion and commitment. I am honored to have been a small part of the Herald’s 43-year legacy, and I know that no matter what the future holds for us, we will continue to persevere and live courageously. Korekara mo ganbarimashou!

Gwen Muranaka, cartoonist

Aloha and thank you, Hawai‘i Herald. It’s a terrible loss, and I can’t believe that The Hawai‘i Herald is publishing its final issue on Dec. 1. While I started contributing “Dad’s Three Cats” a few years back, I have long been a fan and admirer of The Hawai‘i Herald. After getting to know and work with Kristen, Summer and the rest of the team, I am even more heartbroken. The Herald is led by empathetic, talented writers who understand and provide excellent coverage to the Japanese American community on issues that are unreported by the mainstream media. At a time when misinformation and bigotry is amplified, the loss of a voice like The Hawai‘i Herald is immeasurable. I sincerely hope that this is not goodbye and that there will be a chance for a revival of The Hawai‘i Herald. It is too precious to lose.

Grant Murata, sales manager

The Hawai‘i Herald’s closing conjures up so many memories and emotions in me, that I really do not know where to start. I knew of the Hawaii Hochi from when I attended Wilson Elementary school. My grandmother was a long time subscriber, and I remember the Hochi being delivered by Jeep to our home and later when grandma moved back to her home in Palolo. Though my grandmother was a Hawai’i-born-and-raised Nisei with a sixth-grade American education, she read the Hochi everyday. My grandfather, who was an Issei from Hiroshima, demanded that she learn how to read Japanese. Later, I found out that he also asked her to make sure that his grandchildren also learn to read and write Japanese. Grandpa died two days before I was born, and I never got to meet him. But Grandma made sure that my sister and I attended Japanese school. I took Grandma’s words about Grandpa’s wishes to heart, and finished the nine-year Japanese school program in six years. I, too, later started to read the Hawaii Hochi.

While I was attending elementary school, I was able to meet Mr. Paul Yempuku. He was a kind man who came to my friend’s aunt’s house, an employee of Hawaii Hochi, to pick us up and take us to the annual Hawaii Hochi picnic since she did not drive.

The Hawai‘i Herald started publication in 1980, the same year I graduated from high school. I was interested in the Herald because of my interest in Japanese and Okinawan culture. Through reading The Hawai‘i Herald, I learned about our rich Japanese American/Okinawan American history in Hawai‘i. And our struggles, first as a Japanese immigrant community and then as an American-born Japanese/Asian community. I also learned of the deep sense of respect and gratitude that was passed on by our forefather’s teachings. I realized then what a jewel of a publication The Hawai‘i Herald was. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would one day join The Hawai‘i Herald and Hochi team.

In February of 2015, I was informed by the editor of the Herald at the time, Karleen Chinen, that the then-president Mr. Keiichi Tagata would be contacting me to ask me to come aboard to do ad sales. Reluctantly, and at Karleen’s persistent urging, I agreed to join the team. At first I was a bit worried that I had gotten myself into a job that I would regret. Now, as The Hawai‘i Herald faces its demise I must say that it was a most rewarding experience. I got to meet so many great people of all sectors of the community. Got to speak with many of our Nisei veterans as well as their children and grandchildren. I gained a great deal of respect for each and everyone that I was honored to meet and speak with, each one of them enriched my life immensely. For those who have already left us I pray for their peace and enlightenment in the afterlife. And for those that are still with us, I pray that our paths will cross again and hope that we can continue our friendship and great conversations at a later time. I’d like to thank each and everyone that made my employment at The Hawai‘i Herald and Hawaii Hochi extremely rewarding.

To Mr. Yempuku, I want to thank him for the long talks that we had and insightful ideas he had that came from deep within his big heart. He was truly a living treasure, not only of our Japanese community in Hawai‘i but our Hawai‘i and Japanese communities at large.

To our readers, please keep the memories of the stories and pictures we shared in our issues alive in your hearts. Share them with your children and pass it on to the future generations of your families.

LONG LIVE OUR NIKKEI COMMUNITY.

Grant “Masanduu” Sadami Murata

Summer Nakaishi, staff writer and digital media editor

Even as I write these words, I can’t believe this is the last issue of The Hawai‘i Herald. I thought I’d cycled through the six stages of grief, but I always seem to find myself right back in denial.

Working at the Herald was a dream job. Everyday, I was able to read stories about Japanese/Okinawan culture, stories about people who overcame obstacles, people who persevered, people who made a difference. Reading their stories gave me a mutual appreciation for the past and hope for the future. In a sometimes chaotic world with so much devastation and tragedy and war, Herald stories reminded me of the positive impact of kind-hearted people in our community. I was able to reconnect with my culture and learn so much from others.

This isn’t the first time I’ve witnessed the gradual fading of enterprises: my father was once a typewriter repairman; and I briefly worked for Blockbuster in college. We had seen the dwindling subscriptions as the world moved into the digital age where people began receiving news and stories via websites, videos, TikTok, X, Instagram, Threads. We anticipated there wasn’t much time left for a newspaper to survive in the digital world, but hoped the paper had more time, more stories to share, more memories to uncover and to remind the community (and ourselves) of the powerful impact the Issei and Nisei generations made in our lives. We had more stories to tell, more to learn.

Though the Herald may be disappearing from newsstands, though newsstands itself are fading, I am so grateful for the time putting together a paper that honored the past, present and future of Japanese Americans. I hope that as Japanese Americans, as readers, as a community, we will be able to hold on to these stories from the Herald, to never forget the positive impact we had and can make in the world. Despite my sadness of the paper folding, I feel so lucky to have been part of The Hawai‘i Herald.

Thank you to Karleen Chinen and Jodie Chiemi Ching for your hard work building a beautiful newspaper and continuing to guide Kristen and me after your tenure. Thank you to the other amazing people who previously worked for the Herald that I didn’t get to meet in real life. Thank you to all the columnists, contributors and cartoonists — reading your writing and drawings made my job easy, and work never felt like “work” because of the love and care you put into your stories and cartoons. Thank you to those I interviewed — thank you for trusting me to share your stories; it was a privilege I never took for granted.

Thank you to the Sansei generations, who shared their stories and their Nisei parents’ stories. Thank you for reminding us the foundation in which our community was built and thank you for your hard work and sacrifice. Thank you to the Yonsei and Gosei generations who share their stories now, to remind us that being Japanese American comes in many shapes and forms.

And, thank you to our editor Kristen Nemoto Jay, for giving me a chance so many years ago to start a writing career when no one else would and for a second chance to work with you again at The Hawai‘i Herald. Thank you for putting together a paper filled with so much inspiration, tradition and heart. Thank you for letting me a part of it. Thank you for your endless support, encouragement and patience, and I will forever be grateful for this experience. It was truly an honor.

Thank you to the readers and subscribers who kept us alive as long we could. It’s too hard to say goodbye, so instead I’ll say, a hui ho, ja mata, see you soon, until we meet again.

Renelaine Pfister, contributor

The Hawai‘i Herald is an important and beloved voice of the Hawai‘i community. Though called a Japanese American journal, it is very inclusive of stories and writers of all backgrounds. As a result, it appeals to a broad readership. It offers universal and uplifting stories that people really need amidst other negative sounds in our society and the world.

Colin Sewake, contributor

Born and raised in Wahiawā, Hawai‘i, I’ve had the unique pleasure and honor of sharing stories since August 2017 about “all things Okinawan” with the people from the sands of my birth as well as with subscribers on the U.S. mainland and in Japan. Writing each article was an emotional event using my perspective of 29 years of permanent residency in Okinawa, longer than the 23 years I spent in Hawai‘i.

This past year a subscriber from Kaua‘i reached out to me, and I was able to help his late parents fulfill their lifelong wishes for their ashes to be placed in the family haka located on Torii Station (U.S. Army base) in Yomitan Village, where I live and also have access to as a military retiree. This wouldn’t have been possible if The Hawai‘i Herald didn’t exist as a venue for readers to learn about firsthand news and information from Japan. And I’ve built lifelong friendships with other subscribers as well through my stories.

I pray for a miracle that The Hawai‘i Herald will not only survive, but also thrive, so that I may continue to share with the Japanese American population my experiences and stories of living in Okinawa for many more years to come.

With Aloha,

Colin Y. Sewake

Drusilla Tanaka, contributor

Please keep The Hawai‘i Herald going!

Over the years when we’ve needed to print a large quantity of invitations or thank you cards, the Hawaii Hochi was a dependable and reasonable company to fulfill our needs. More recently, my mother wanted to publish the collection of her poetry compositions and Hochi staff provided technical and production support beyond our expectations.

As readers of The Hawai‘i Herald we kept up to date with local events and issues in the AJA community. The television programming guide was a bonus!

What keeps us reading are the interesting, educational and entertaining articles in the semi-monthly publication. The heartwarming stories, the informational/historical articles and the lessons learned on the page of cartoons and words of wisdom are most welcome positive messages compared to the daily paper. The regular columns are a great way to connect people with specific needs or just with their culture or multiculturally. Once The Hawai‘i Herald is gone, there will be a void, a lack of communication, lost opportunities for education, and a loss of belonging to an unseen body of grateful readers.

I sincerely hope that there will be a way to make the issues of The Hawai‘i Herald accessible digitally for generations to come.

I was overcome with great sadness when I unexpectedly heard the news less than a week ago about The Hawai‘i Herald and its Japanese version, the Hawaii Hochi, ceasing operations next month.

Alysa Tomasa, contributor

I am deeply saddened by the news that The Hawai‘i Herald may no longer exist as a local publication. While I have been freelancing for The Hawai‘i Herald for a short time, it has really allowed me the opportunity to meet incredible people and share their stories with our local audience. These are stories that truly matter and resonate with many…education, women’s health care, LGTBQ+ rights, and of course sharing the richness of our local Japanese culture, history and stories of both past and present. I also truly enjoy the editors’ social media presence and sharing of these stories using that platform to reach a wider audience. The inclusive culture of The Hawai‘i Herald has been refreshing and I have been excited about the forward direction it has been taking in recent years. It is my sincere hope that The Hawai‘i Herald can live on and continue to enlighten, educate, as well as validate the experiences of our readers. It has been a great honor (and dream come true!) to be a writer for this special publication.

With hope and gratitude,

Alysa Tomasa

Lee Tonouchi, author and contributor

I stay hoping when we tell aloha to The Hawai‘i Herald dat it’s not goodbye forevahs, but mo like catch you laters, brah. I heard get chance dat maybe somebody might be able for continue da Herald’s mission for conneck da Japanese/Okinawan American community in Hawai‘i. Da Herald reported on countless stories dat we nevah would’ve even known about oddahwise. Da Herald conneck-ed us not only with each oddah, but also wit our cultural roots. When we lose institutions like da Herald, we lose part of who we are. In terms of perpetuating Japanese and Okinawan culture in Hawai‘i, no mo’ nobody did ‘em mo’ bettah than da Herald.

Amy Tsuneyoshi, contributor

The Hawai‘i Herald provides a platform for under represented voices to be heard. The personal stories about Asian American history, culture and experiences with a local flair fills a niche that was missing in other media. I have learned so much from reading the Herald and hope it can continue to provide a way for these stories to be heard.

In addition to being a reader, I’m grateful to have the opportunity to share my plant and gardening knowledge and help bring awareness about local environmental and conservation issues to the public through my monthly column “Ready, Set, Grow.”

Tsushima family

The closure of The Hawai‘i Herald is a monumental loss for many of us who were enriched by every issue of this unique publication. The recent issues of the Herald brought us original writings by excellent contributors from whom we learned about the inspiring activities of the local Japanese community. We were also blessed by articles and photos that reminded us of the proud history of prior generations of Issei and Nisei.

The undersigned were very pleased and grateful that the work of our father, Genpachi Jukichi Tsushima, were recently made available by the Herald, with tales of the challenges faced by our predecessors who had trekked from Japan. (His book, “Child of a Hawaiian Immigrant” is still available for purchase on Blurb: blurb.com/b/10379589-child-of-a-hawaiian-immigrant)

Our family has been deeply intertwined with the past of The Hawai‘i Herald, first known as Hawaii Hochi, from its days on Nimitz Highway to Kokea Street. Our father, Genpachi Tsushima, was a reporter/writer for the newspaper from the 1930s until the 1970s. Hawaii Hochi founder, Mr. Fred Kinzaburo Makino, concerned for our family upon the internment of our father during WWII, hired us as delivery boys and always greeted us whenever we happened to cross paths. We delivered the Hochi walking around from downtown Honolulu to Liliha in the 1940s, and later bicycling in Palama, Kapalama and Kalihi-Kai in the 1950s. As youngsters we benefited by the valuable work experiences, as well as by providing modest monetary support for the family. And, of course, we were followers of this newspaper over the past 80 years. We will miss The Hawai‘i Herald more than you can imagine.

Mahalo for all that Hawaii Hochi/Herald have done for us.

Robert S. Tsushima (90), Mark S. Tsushima (87), and William T. Tsushima (85)