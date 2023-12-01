Wayne Harada

Commentary, Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and when there’s a wheelchair, there’s willpower, too. That’s my outlook to explore and enjoy the wonders of the stage in the nation’s theatrical mecca. This summer, my wife, Vi, and I made a journey to New York for the first time in four years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. My chronic back pain was a primary reason for a new kind of strategy on how, where and when we’d make the trip. I sporadically used a cane to maneuver the streets of New York. Though I can manage a five-block walk, with rest stops along the way: a ledge on a building, a bench in sectors where pedestrian seating is available, an electric wheelchair became an asset to navigate longer destinations. Let me share some insights on surviving the Big Apple with a nibble or two of the wonderful theatrical productions on Broadway.

Broadway: A Lot of Night Music

The first Broadway show we saw on our trip was Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music,” at the Shubert Theatre, which first opened on Feb. 25, 1973. We stayed at the Algonquin Hotel, which was a block away from the Shubert. This famous little hotel was the magnet for literati in the 1900s.

We dropped off our bags and raced to secure matinee tickets because the show was supposedly sold out. At the box office, we got two seats, way back in the theater, with a caveat: partial views, meaning we wouldn’t see everything because of pillars. No matter. The show starred Glynis John, Len Cariou and Hermione Gingold and was directed by the incomparable Harold Prince. Years later, I met and interviewed Prince, whose triumphs included “The Phantom of the Opera.” I was hooked on theater for life, thereafter.

The Magic of Musicals

Broadway generates energy with a pulse that never stops, demonstrated by lively shows as bright as the famed neon-dominated Times Square billboards. I love musicals, and, boy, I have seen them all. My favorite remains “Les Miserables,” which tugs at the heart and elicits tears, and it was one of the British invasion of shows: “The Phantom of the Opera,” where a chandelier falls, “Miss Saigon,” where a helicopter descends, and “Starlight Express,” where actors were singers on skates. And who can’t love “A Chorus Line,” “My Fair Lady,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Hamilton,” “The Book of Mormon,” “The Sound of Music,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Annie,” “Into the Woods,” and “Beauty and the Beast”? I also remember the first $100 ticket show, “The Producers.”

This time around, “Some Like It Hot” was my favorite. Based on the 1959 movie, it is zany and funny with amazing choreography and a jazzy score. I also took in “Funny Girl,” the musical that made Barbra Streisand a star. Lea Michele, who played the Fanny Brice role, is likely to become her generation’s musical diva. It was awesome to hear Josh Groban bring his operatic allure to the dark “Sweeney Todd, the Demon of Fleet Street.” And it’s not often that “Life of Pi,” a play – not a musical – enlivens the stage with life-sized puppets including the “star” animal, a Bengal tiger manipulated by three men with realistic moves. And two newbies were the latest attractions to watch: “Back to the Future: the Musical” based on the popular film about time-traveling, where a DeLorean “flies,” plus a disco-flavored “Here Lies Love,” about Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos and features a historic all-Filipino cast.

Where to Buy Show Tickets

The two key websites to order tickets are telecharge.com and ticketmaster.com. Visit the sites before you buy, to familiarize yourself with the shows available and the seating map to seek location. When you finally order, have your charge card at hand to complete the purchase; if you delay, time will expire, and you will have to begin your hunt again. Tickets are also on sale at playbill.com; where you receive discounts with a membership fee.

If you’re a first timer to Broadway, or a once-in-a-decade visitor, the place to go is the TKTS booth at Duffy Square, in the heart of Times Square. This is the home of “twofers,” meaning you get two tickets for the price of one, and the booth sells only same-day tickets for a select list of shows. Hot ticket shows (“Hamilton,” “The Lion King”) generally are not on the sales board. Get more information at nytix.com/tkts/tkts-booth-hours.

Best resource for theater reviews: didtheylikeit.com. Reviews, both capsule and full-length, are posted; you can peruse before you buy tickets, which also can be purchased there.

Getting to New York

Most airlines have flights to New York, but I favor two because they have direct flights. Hawaiian Airlines flies to JFK and is nestled in the JetBlue terminal. United flights head to Newark, in New Jersey, one of the carrier’s hubs. Nonstop flights are costlier than one or two stops, but in these times of troubled friendly skies, direct flights eliminate the worries of missed connections.

Where to Stay

Hotel choice is a matter of opinion and budget, and for years, we used to book rooms at “brand” hotels (Hilton, Sheraton) to get frequent-stayer points. This year, with wheelchair usage as part of our mode of operation, we selected a hotel with easy access to nearby theaters and chose the Hotel Edison in the middle of Times Square. It’s a mid-sized hotel, so elevator access is a lot better than a mega hotel where conventioneers stay. The Edison had a rate of $238 a night, compared to other fancier places that had $400-plus rooms. Of course, prices will always vary depending on season and demand. In the future, we’ll probably stick with the Edison, because it’s location, location, location, like the real estate adage goes.

Another hotel tip: Whenever we travel, we book the room to include our departure day, so when we arrive overnight/the next morning, we can check into the hotel at 8 or 9 a.m. the next day, compared to the universal 3 p.m. check-in. Since most Hawai‘i flights to the east coast have mid-afternoon flights out, you always arrive early morning the next day, and having the luxury to check into your room early in the morning is a joy. If you do the extra-day booking, be sure to call your hotel on your departure day to alert them of your “late” arrival and to hold the room.

Tours by Land and Water

For tours of New York, especially for first-time visitors, I recommend two options: A city tour, aboard a double-decker bus, which swings through streets of famous sites such as Fifth Avenue, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, Empire State Building and Central Park. A Circle Line tour, aboard a boat, gives you a different perspective of the city, as you sail under all the bridges around Manhattan. In both cases, have your iPhone ready for a quick photo-op. These tours will pique your interest for fuller exploration later.

Dining Tips

New York is a mecca for fabulous restaurants in all price ranges, covering every conceivable cuisine from different ethnic groups. When in New York, I usually seek out a Cuban and a Spanish restaurant, for cuisine we don’t readily have back home. In the theater district, I always dine at Victor’s on W. 52nd St. and Havana Central on W. 46th St. If you like Olive Garden, there’s a flagship branch at W. 47th and Seventh Ave. and Applebee’s is nearby at Broadway and W. 50th St., for comfort food. My go-to Spanish place is Tio Pepe, but alas, it is in the West Village area and not easily accessible for a wheelchair person.

One of my regular stops is Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery. I call it my New York Zippy’s because it serves breakfast, lunch and dinner (and fare and prices are customer-friendly), with two theater district locations at Broadway and W. 49th St. and at W. 46th St. at Shubert Alley.

It’s casual, but don’t expect Spam or Portuguese sausage on the menu. Oh, no Napples, either, but the bakery has yummy sweets and a killer cheesecake.

Omiyage to Take Home

Finally, local folks always bring things home for family and friends. Consider the following:

Always a hit: Anything from Trader Joe’s, the emporium that boasts everything from trail mixes and plastic tubs of sweets to gourmet foods and fresh produce. We go to either the one near Union Square or the Chelsea store, on Sixth Ave.

Always fun: Visiting the candy bar at the Times Square flagship store of M&Ms, at 1600 Broadway. Here, the choices are wildly fun, with spigots that spit out M&Ms with peanuts or pretzels, all-green or all-red original M&Ms, and pastel purple ones with mint.

Always fashionable: The designs and motifs are artsy, at the MoMA Design Store on W. 53rd St. It might be a scarf or a clock or a kitchen tool. All treasures.

Always special: A logo item from a Broadway show, ranging from a woman’s cut “Hamilton” tee to an Arabian lamp replica from “Aladdin.” Receiving is believing.

Always surprising: A visit to the mammoth Apple Store on Fifth Avenue. We went to buy useful Apple Air Tags (four for $99), a quarter-sized gizmo to easily locate your luggage in a busy airport. Even if you don’t buy anything, you should visit this underground behemoth: rows and rows of tables and chairs, tons of aides eager to help you when you come out of the elevator at street level. Looking’s free, so get a peek.

Wayne Harada is a lifelong theater fan, who has been making pilgrimages to Broadway for 50 years. He was entertainment editor and journalist at the Honolulu Advertiser and Honolulu Star-Advertiser for 45 years and was known for his Show Biz column. He continues to post columns and blogs at his own website, wayneharada.com.