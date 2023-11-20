FRIDAY, DEC. 1
Midnight – Hibari’s Favorite
1:20 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment
3:20 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
4:50 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
6:20 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
8:20 a.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
10:10 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
11:50 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
2:50 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
4:50 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo
6:20 p.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
7:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
9:10 p.m. – In the Wake
11:30 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
SATURDAY, DEC. 2
1 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
2:30 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
4:30 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
7:30 a.m. – Traveling in Party
9:10 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
10:40 a.m. – In the Wake
1 p.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
2:50 p.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
4:20 p.m. – Story of Pure Love
6:30 p.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
8 p.m. – Tora-san Meets the Songstress Again
9:40 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
11:10 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
SUNDAY, DEC. 3
12:40 a.m. – Here Because of You
2:10 a.m. – Traveling in Party
3:50 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
5:20 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
7 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
8:20 a.m. – Skylark Forest
9:50 a.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
11:40 a.m. – Here Because of You
1:10 p.m. – Story of Pure Love
3:20 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
4:50 p.m. – Tora-san Meets the Songstress Again
6:30 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
7:50 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
9:50 p.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
11:40 p.m. – Skylark Forest
MONDAY, DEC. 4
1:10 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
2:30 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
4:10 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo
5:40 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
7:20 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
10:20 a.m. – Traveling in Party
Noon – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
1:50 p.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
3:20 p.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
4:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
6:10 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
7:50 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
9:10 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
11:10 p.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
TUESDAY, DEC. 5
1 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
2:30 a.m. – Here Because of You
4 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo
5:30 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
7:10 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
8:30 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
10:10 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
11:40 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
1:10 p.m. – Skylark Forest
2:40 p.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
4:30 p.m. – Story of Pure Love
6:40 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
8:30 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
10:10 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6
1:10 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
2:40 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
4:10 a.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
6 a.m. – Skylark Forest
7:30 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
9 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
11 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
12:50 p.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
2:20 p.m. – Here Because of You
3:50 p.m. – Story of Pure Love
6 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
8 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo
9:30 p.m. – Traveling in Party
11:10 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
THURSDAY, DEC. 7
12:40 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo
2:10 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
3:50 a.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
5:40 a.m. – Skylark Forest
7:10 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
10:10 a.m. – Traveling in Party
11:50 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
1:10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
2:50 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
4:20 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
6:20 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
7:50 p.m. – Tora-san Meets the Songstress Again
9:30 p.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
11:20 p.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
FRIDAY, DEC. 8
12:50 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
2:20 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
3:50 a.m. – Here Because of You
5:20 a.m. – Story of Pure Love
7:30 a.m. – Tora-san Meets the Songstress Again
9:10 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
10:40 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
12:10 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
1:30 p.m. – Skylark Forest
3 p.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
4:50 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
6:50 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo
8:20 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange
10 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
11:20 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord
SATURDAY, DEC. 9
1 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
4 a.m. – Story of Pure Love
6:10 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
7:40 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
9:20 a.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange
11 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
12:30 p.m. – The Samurai Markets
2 p.m. – Traveling in Party
3:40 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
5:10 p.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
6:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
8 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
9:50 p.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
11:20 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
SUNDAY, DEC. 10
1:20 a.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
3:10 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
4:40 a.m. – Here Because of You
6:10 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
7:30 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment
9:30 a.m. – Story of Pure Love
11:40 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
1:30 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo
3 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
4:40 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art:
One-Eyed Swordsman
6:10 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
8:10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
9:50 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
MONDAY, DEC. 11
12:50 a.m. – Story of Pure Love
3 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
4:30 a.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
6:20 a.m. – Skylark Forest
7:50 a.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
9:40 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
11:10 a.m. – Skylark Forest
12:40 p.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
2:30 p.m. – Traveling in Party
4:10 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
5:40 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
7:10 p.m. – Here Because of You
8:40 p.m. – The Samurai Markets
10:10 p.m. – In the Wake
TUESDAY, DEC. 12
12:30 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
3:30 a.m. – Traveling in Party
5:10 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
7:10 a.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
9 a.m. – In the Wake
11:20 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
12:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
2:10 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
4:10 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
5:30 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
7:10 p.m. – Tora-san Meets the Songstress Again
8:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
10:10 p.m. – Here Because of You
11:40 p.m. – Story of Pure Love
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13
1:50 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
3:30 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
4:50 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
6:20 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
7:50 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
9:20 a.m. – Tora-san Meets the Songstress Again
11 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment
1 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo
2:30 p.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
4:20 p.m. – Skylark Forest
5:50 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
7:10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
8:50 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange
10:30 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
11:50 p.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
THURSDAY, DEC. 14
1:40 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
3:10 a.m. – Here Because of You
4:40 a.m. – Story of Pure Love
6:50 a.m. – Skylark Forest
8:20 a.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
10:10 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
11:50 a.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange
1:30 p.m. – Traveling in Party
3:10 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
4:40 p.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
6:10 p.m. – The Samurai Markets
7:40 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
9:10 p.m. – Here Because of You
10:40 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo
FRIDAY, DEC. 15
12:10 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
1:50 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
4:50 a.m. – Traveling in Party
6:30 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
8 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
10 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
11:30 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
1 p.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
2:30 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
3:50 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
5:50 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo
7:20 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
9 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
SATURDAY, DEC. 16
Midnight – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
2 a.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
3:50 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
5:10 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment
7:10 a.m. – Story of Pure Love
9:20 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
10:50 a.m. – Traveling in Party
12:30 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
2 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
3:30 p.m. – Here Because of You
5 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
6:40 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
8 p.m. – In the Wake
10:20 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
11:50 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
SUNDAY, DEC. 17
1:50 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo
3:20 a.m. – Here Because of You
4:50 a.m. – Story of Pure Love
7 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
8:30 a.m. – In the Wake
10:50 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
12:20 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
2:20 p.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
4:10 p.m. – Skylark Forest
5:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
7 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
9 p.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
10:30 p.m. – The Samurai Markets
MONDAY, DEC. 18
Midnight – Case of a Young Lord 9
1:40 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
4:40 a.m. – Skylark Forest
6:10 a.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
8 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
9:30 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
11 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
12:20 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
2 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo
3:30 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
5:10 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
7:10 p.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
9 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
10:40 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange
TUESDAY, DEC. 19
12:20 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
1:50 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
3:10 a.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
5 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
6:30 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
9:30 a.m. – Traveling in Party
11:10 a.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange
12:50 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
2:10 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
3:30 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
5:30 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
7 p.m. – Here Because of You
8:30 p.m. – Story of Pure Love
10:40 p.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20
12:10 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
1:40 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
3:10 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
5:10 a.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
7 a.m. – Traveling in Party
8:40 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
10:10 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
11:50 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
2:50 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
4:50 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo
6:20 p.m. – Story of Pure Love
8:30 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
10:20 p.m. – Skylark Forest
11:50 p.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
THURSDAY, DEC. 21
1:40 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
3:10 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
4:30 a.m. – Here Because of You
6 a.m. – Story of Pure Love
8:10 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
10 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
11:30 a.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
1:20 p.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
2:50 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
4:20 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
6:20 p.m. – Tora-san Meets the Songstress Again
8 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
9:20 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
10:40 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
FRIDAY, DEC. 22
12:20 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
3:20 a.m. – Traveling in Party
5 a.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
6:50 a.m. – Skylark Forest
8:20 a.m. – Tora-san Meets the Songstress Again
10 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
11:30 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo
1 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
2:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
4 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
6 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
8 p.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
9:50 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
11:50 p.m. – Cantankerous Edo
SATURDAY, DEC. 23
1:20 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
2:50 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
4:20 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo
5:50 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
7:30 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
9 a.m. – Here Because of You
10:30 a.m. – Traveling in Party
12:10 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
1:40 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
4:40 p.m. – Traveling in Party
6:20 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
8 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange
9:40 p.m. – Skylark Forest
11:10 p.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
SUNDAY, DEC. 24
1 a.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
2:50 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
4:20 a.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
6:10 a.m. – Skylark Forest
7:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
9:20 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
12:20 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange
2 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
3:20 p.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
4:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
6:10 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
7:40 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
9:40 p.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
11:10 p.m. – The Samurai Markets
MONDAY, DEC. 25
12:40 a.m. – Here Because of You
2:10 a.m. – Story of Pure Love
4:20 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
5:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
7:20 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo
8:50 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
10:30 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
1:30 p.m. – Traveling in Party
3:10 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
4:40 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
6:40 p.m. – Story of Pure Love
8:50 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
10:40 p.m. – The Samurai Markets
TUESDAY, DEC. 26
12:10 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
1:40 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
3:10 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
4:30 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment
6:30 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo
8 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
9:50 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
11:20 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
1 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
4 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
6 p.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
7:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
9:10 p.m. – White Snake Enchantment
11:10 p.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27
1 a.m. – Skylark Forest
2:30 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
3:50 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
5:30 a.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
7:20 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
8:50 a.m. – Here Because of You
10:20 a.m. – Story of Pure Love
12:30 p.m. – Skylark Forest
2 p.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
3:50 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
5:30 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
6:50 p.m. – Traveling in Party
8:30 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
10 p.m. – The Samurai Markets
11:30 p.m. – In the Wake
THURSDAY, DEC. 28
1:50 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
3:20 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
4:50 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
6:20 a.m. – Here Because of You
7:50 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo
9:20 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
11 a.m. – In the Wake
1:20 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
2:50 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
4:10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
5:50 p.m. – Skylark Forest
7:20 p.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
9:10 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange
10:50 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 3
FRIDAY, DEC. 29
12:10 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 9
1:50 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
4:50 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
6:20 a.m. – The Samurai Markets
7:50 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
9:10 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment
11:10 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
12:50 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange
2:30 p.m. – The Okinawa War of Ten Years
4:20 p.m. – Skylark Forest
5:50 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
7:20 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
9:20 p.m. – Here Because of You
10:50 p.m. – Story of Pure Love
SATURDAY, DEC. 30
1 a.m. – White Snake Enchantment
3 a.m. – Cantankerous Edo
4:30 a.m. – Traveling in Party
6:10 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman
7:40 a.m. – Story of Pure Love
9:50 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
11:20 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan
2:20 p.m. – Traveling in Party
4 p.m. – Story of Pure Love
6:10 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
8 p.m. – Tora-san Meets the Songstress Again
9:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
11 p.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
SUNDAY, DEC. 31
12:50 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
2:20 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
3:50 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
5:10 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
6:40 a.m. – Here Because of You
8:10 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
10 a.m. – The Eye of the Chinese Festival
11:30 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3 / Peacock Secrets
1:30 p.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang
3:20 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
4:50 p.m. – Tora-san Meets the Songstress Again
6:30 p.m. – Here Because of You
8 p.m. – Story of Pure Love
10:10 p.m. – The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang