“Tokyo MER: The Sumida River Mission,” premiering Monday, Dec. 18 at 7:35 p.m.

With the successful Mobile Emergency Room (MER) slated for nationwide roll out, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare sends medical technician Aoto to replace MER lead doctor Otowa as “second doctor.” But Aoto has his own agenda on behalf of the ministry. Then when a runaway houseboat collides with a passenger shuttle on the Sumida River, team leader Kitami lays politics aside and boards the boat alone knowing an explosion is imminent but dedicated to defending MER’s “zero fatalities” mission. Fully subtitled in English.

“What Would You Do, Ieyasu?” premiering Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7:35 p.m.

The young Ieyasu Tokugawa thought he would end his life as a hostage of the Imagawa clan, driven by the enthusiasm of Mikawa samurai, plunge into a turbulent time ruled by monsters such as Nobunaga Oda and Shingen Takeda. What awaits him is a dead or alive crisis! Many miscalculations! Limits of patience! What would you do, Ieyasu!? Fully subtitled in English.

“Worst to First: A Teen Baseball Miracle,” premiering Friday, Dec. 22 at 7:35 p.m.

Nagumo is a social studies teacher at Mie Prefectural Etsuzan High School. A former baseball player in college who had to retire due to injury, he worked as a sports trainer before turning to his “other dream” of becoming a teacher at 32. When he is made advisor for the high school’s weak and disbanding baseball team, his life begins to come full circle, and strives to produce a miraculous turnaround for the team in this uplifting tale of love and baseball. Fully subtitled in English.

“Otoko wa Tsuraiyo Torajiro Aiaigasa (Tora-san Meets the Songstress Again),” 1975 drama,1 hour and 31 minutes.

Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi and Ruriko Asaoka. Directed by Yoji Yamada.

Tora-san visits Hokkaido and is reunited with Lily (Ruriko Asaoka from Tora-san’s Forget Me Not), a charming, yet lonely woman. Now divorced, she plans to resume her singing career and also possibly renew her unusual relationship with Tora-san.

“Chiyari Muso (Blooded Spear),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Hashizo Okawa and Hiromi Hanazono. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

While waiting for an opportunity for revenge on his late master’s death, Ako soldier Sugino meets a skilled spear fighter Tawaraboshi Genban who trains him on mastering the art of spear fighting.

“Fuefuki Doji Kanketsuhen Mangetsujo no Gaika (Clan Revival 3),” 1954 jidaigeki, action film, 55 minutes.

Starring Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Kinnosuke Nakamura. Directed by Ryo Hagiwara.

The final episode of the adventures of two brothers, Hagimaru and Kikumaru. Hagimaru escapes from the curse of the Scull Mask while Kikumaru continues his fight against the evil Kojiro.

“Hakujasho (White Snake Enchantment),” 1983 drama,1 hour and 58 minutes.

Starring Rumiko Koyanagi, Tomisaburo Wakayama. Directed by Shunya Ito.

Uta married a priest who saved her when she tried to commit suicide at a waterfall. The love triangle between a lustful priest, his second wife and his son Masao.

“Hashizo no Wakasama Yakuza (Young Lord Yakuza),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa, Keiko Okawa and Isao Kimura. Directed by Toshikazu Kono.

Young Lord Taihei goes to Edo to find the lost family treasure, a plover incense burner, under the disguise of a ronin.

“Hibari no Mori no Ishimatsu (Skyelark Forest),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misoa, Tomisaburo Wakayama and Kotaro Satomi. Directed by Tadashi Sawashima.

Japan’s legendary actress Hibari stars as Ishimatsu, a fearless yazuka determined to put a stop to the injustice from the society.

“Hibari Ohako Benten Kozo (Hibari’s Favorite),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora, Kotaro Satomi and Tomisaburo Wakayama. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

Kikunosuke, a young temple servant, turns to his mother, Ofuji, for protection after being wrongly accused of murder. However Ofuji decides to turn her son into the police to collect a monetary reward. Devastated by this betrayal, Kikunosuke escapes to Edo in hopes of starting over. Once there, he takes on the name, “Benten Kozo” and soon joins a gang led by Nihon Daemon which will later be known as Shiranami Goninotoko.

“Hiyameshi To Osan To Chan (Cold Rice, Osan, Chan),” 1965 jidaigeki, 2 hours and 58 minutes.

Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Michiyo Kogure and Yoshiko Mita. Directed by Tomotaka Tasaka.

Veteran actor Kinnosuke Nakamura takes on three separate roles in three short stories. Hiyameshi: A younger son of a modest family, often referred as “cold rice,” realizes his dream of leading an independent life. Osan: Carpenter Santa travels throughout Japan in search of his missing wife. Chan: Poverty stricken craftsman Jukichi must find ways to make money for his family.

“Jun’ai Monogatari (Story of Pure Love),” 1957 drama, 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Starring Shinjiro Ebara, Hitomi Nakahara, Kaoru Kusuda, Eiji Okada and Kunie Tanaka. Directed by Tadashi Imai.

A tragic love story between an atomic bomb victim, Mitsuko, and her lover, Kantaro, who struggle to survive during the post war period.

“Kanto Hizakura Ikka (The Kanto Scarlet Cherry Gang),” 1972 drama, 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Starring Junko Fuji, Ken Takakura, Koji Tsuruta and Chiezo Kataoka.

Directed by Masahiro Makino.

Tsuruji, a beautiful yet tough geisha, confronts a yakuza gang over a territorial dispute.

“Kigeki Dantai Ressha (Traveling In Party),” 1967 comedy, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi and Yoshiko Sakuma. Directed by Masaharu Segawa.

A comedy about Hikoichi, a mediocre train conductor who falls in love with a beautiful widow Sayuri.

“Kimitachi ga Ite Boku ga Ita (Here Because of You),” 1964 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Kazuo Funaki, Shinichi Chiba (Sonny Chiba) and Chiyoko Honma. Directed by Ryuichi Takamori.

An uplifting drama about the bond between a group of high school seniors and their kind-hearted teacher, Mr. Yabuki. Faced with the rigors of growing up in modern times, students often look to Mr. Yabuki for advice and guidance. But when Mr. Yabuki’s career is threatened as a result of a false accusation from the school’s PTA, the students band together to stand up for their beloved teacher and help him to save his good reputation and job.

“Mamorarenakatta Monotachi e (In the Wake),” 2021 drama, 1 hour and 51 minutes.

Starring: Raul and Ai Yoshikawa. Directed by Koji Shintoku.

Nine years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, grisly murders occur in the urban area of Miyagi Prefecture, where victims are tied up and left to starve. The victims all had reputations for being good men, men of integrity. Seiichiro Tomashino from the First Investigation Division of Miyagi Prefectural Police uncovers common ground between the two murders. Meanwhile, Yasuhisa Tone surfaces as a suspect in the investigation. Tone, who had been serving time for committing arson and assault while trying to help a friend, was a model prisoner who had just been released. While police are unable to find conclusive evidence to implicate him, a third murder occurs. “What is the reason for the murders?”

“Moekare wa Orange-iro (My Boyfriend in Orange),” 2022 drama, 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Starring Neru Nukumi and Hikaru Iwamoto. Directed by Shosuke Murakami.

Moe is a high school girl who has just moved to town with her family after losing her father. She has a hard time fitting in at school and becomes a loner, until one day, she gets rescued at a fire drill by firefighter Kyosuke. This encounter with the brusque but kind and mature fellow encourages Moe to be more optimistic and shake off her loner status. Her enthusiasm starts to capture Kyosuke’s heart as well, but they’re a bit too awkward to take their relationship to the next level. As their romance stalls, things take a turn with the appearance of Kyosuke’s colleague, Himeno the firefighter prince.

“Oedo Kenka Matoi (Cantankerous Edo),” 1957 jidaigeki, 2 hour and 7 minutes.

Starring Ryutaro Otomo and Hibari Misora. Directed by Kiyoshi Saeki.

A former samurai becomes the town fire chief.

“Okinawa Junen Senso (The Okinawa War of Ten Years),” 1978 drama, 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Starring Hiroki Matsukata, Shinichi Chiba. Directed by Akinori Matsuo.

After WWII, when Okinawa was under control of the US, the local yakuza prospered. But when Okinawa is returned to Japan, the mainland yakuza tries to take over; the local yakuza tries to compete. Now sides are drawn among the local yakuza guys who used to be best friends since their childhood, and brother fights brother. It results in the biggest yakuza war in Okinawa.

“Otoko wa Tsuraiyo Torajiro Komoriuta (Tora-san’s Lullaby),” 1974 drama, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi and Chieko Baisho. Directed by Yoji Yamada.

After Hiroshi is injured in a workplace accident, Torajiro gives Sakura the money he has saved and leaves to work as a traveling salesman once again. During his travels Tora-san meets a troubled father who shares a drink with him. In the morning, Torajiro learns that the man has left his baby behind and a note asking Tora to take care of the child.

“Ronin Ichiba Asayake Tengu (The Samurai Markets),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Starring Ichikawa Utaemon and Konoe Jushiro. Directed by Shoji Matsumura.

The success story of a group of ronin who fights against traffickers dring the Edo Tenpo period.

“Tange Sazen Dotohen (Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Starring Ryutaro Otomo, Hashizo Okawa, Kotaro Satomi and Yumiko Hasegawa. Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda.

Tange Sazen and his gang guards the dragon shaped incense burner that holds the key to hidden treasures.

“Umon Torimonocho Manji Gumo (The Eye of the Chinese Festival),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Starring Ryutaro Otomo and Kotaro Satomi. Directed by Toshikazu Kono.

Umon investigates the murder of kabuki actors caused by deadly blows of red arrow.

“Wakasama Zamurai Torimonocho Kuroi Tsubaki (Case of a Young Lord 9),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa and Satomi Oka. Directed by Tadashi Sawashima.

Young master comes to rescue Okimi who is suspected of murders in Izu.

“Yagyu Bugeicho Katame Suigetsu no Ken (The Yagyu Military Art: Yagyu List),”1963 jidaigeki, 1hour and 24 minutes.

Starring Jushiro Kone and Hiroki Matsukata. Directed by Yasuto Hasegawa.

Jubei must stop evil plot of Lord Hayatonosho who secretly plans to overthrow the Shogunate.

“Zokuzoku Beranme Geisha (The Prickly Mouthed Geisha Part 3),” 1960 drama, 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora, Ken Takakura and Chieko Naniwa. Directed by Eiichi Koishi.

Popular geisha Koharu suspects that Yusaku, a handsome stranger she falls in love with, is involved in a robbery of precious diamond.