Channel 2 (Spectrum) and 12 (Hawaiian Telcom) (Subject to change, without notice. For updated information, call 521–8066.)

“You Don’t Know Women,” Monday through Friday at 4:20 p.m.; repeats Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Lee Min Jung becomes pregnant after discovering her husband’s affair with Oh Yoo Ran. A drama about her life as a single mom and the man who loves her unconditionally.

Starring Kim Ji Ho, Chae Min Seo, Im Ho and Go Se Won.

“Meant to Be,” Monday through Friday at 9:20 p.m.; repeats Monday through Friday at 12:20 p.m.

Chi Hwan believes in money and authority more than the law and strives to live at the top of the ladder. His mother had to face wrongful death when he was young and he suffered from poverty and war, alone. To put an end to the misery, he rose out of poverty to great wealth and became a successful chairman of Shine Cosmetics.

Starring Kim Yoo Suk, Jeon Hye Yeon, Seo Han Gyeol, Jung Woo Jeon, Jin Joo Hyung and Go Eun Mi.

“Escape of the Seven,” Monday and Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.; repeats Tuesday and Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

What does a faceless mobile platform mogul, a drama production company CEO, an ex-gangster, a wannabe idol, an OBGYN, an entertainment CEO and a school art teacher have in common? These seven people were all involved in the heated case of a missing girl. As they attempt to escape their fate and pursue the truth, they find themselves embroiled in secrets, lies and desires in this retribution tale.

Starring Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoon Jong Hoon, Jo Yoon Hee, Jo Jae Yoon, Lee Deok Hwa and Yoon Tae Young.

“Man in a Veil,” Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m.; repeats Tuesday and Wednesday at 1 p.m.

After a childhood accident, Tae Poong’s development is stunted. He’s caught between two sisters, warm-hearted Yu Jung who waits for Tae Pong, and Yu Ra, Yu Jung’s twin sister, who is completely different from her and uses Tae Poong for her own desires. This drama follows the intriguing story of a man navigating the challenges of love, life and the occasional miracle.

Starring Kang Eun Tak, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Lee Chae YOung and Lee Shi Kang.

“You Are My Destiny,“ Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.

Chipper and optimistic orphan Sae Byeok Jang changes her life upon getting a corneal transplant from Na Yeong. To thank her late donor’s family, Sae Byeok Jang visits them, but finds that Na Yeong’s parents did not know their daughter died. She soon grows close to the dead girl’s parents.

Starring Yoon Ah Im, Hyun Joo Gong, Jae Jung Park, Jang Yong and Ae Ri Jeong.

“Second Husband,” Wednesday and Thursday at 7:50 p.m.; repeats Thursday and Friday at 2:20 p.m.

This story revolves around Bong Seon Hwa and her family surrounding a confectionery company. She underwent an unfortunate childhood, but due to her strong and positive personality, she rises up. Growing up in the same neighborhood she had a long relationship with Moon Sang Hyuk. But, when she unjustly loses her family due to a tragedy born out of an unstoppable desire, she pledges revenge in the mixed fate and love.

Starring Cha Seo Won, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Oh Seung Ah and Han Ki Woong.

“It’s Beautiful Now,” Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m.; repeats Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m.

The Lee brothers Yoon Jae, Hyun Jae and Soo Jae are not interested in dating or getting married, and their indifference towards marriage is a cause for concern among family members. They offer the enticement of an apartment to the brother that marries first. Now, all three are actively seeking a bride.

Starring Oh Min Suk, Shin Dong Mi, Yoon Shi Yoon, Bae Da Bin, Seo Bum June and Choi Ye Bin.

“Way to the Airport,” Friday and Saturday at 7:45 p.m.; repeats Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m.

Choi Soo Ah has spent the last 12 years working as an airline assistant purser and raising a daughter alongside her pilot husband. She is content; but when she meets Seo Do Woo, her life changes. The bright and warm Seo Do Woo is a married, a part-time architecture instructor who also has a daughter. He, too, is content until a shocking incident brings confusion and Choi Soo Ah into his life. What will happen when their two lives collide?

Starring Kim Ha Neul, Lee Sang Yoon, Shin Sung Rok and Choi Yeo Jin.

“Dali & Prince,” Friday at 10 p.m.

Jin Moo Hak is the second son in the family that runs a global restaurant franchise. He lacks education but has an excellent ability to make money.

Starring Park Gyu Young, Kim Min Jae, Kwon Yool, Hwang Hee and Yeonwoo.

“Running Man,” Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

A variety game show that features a series of games and missions that select team members must complete to win the race.

Starring Jae-Suk Yoo, Suk-Jin Ji, Jong-Kook Kim, Ha Ha, Ji-Hyo Song and So-Min Jeon.

“Remember” Saturday at 4:50 p.m.

Jin Woo has hyperthymesia, which allows him to remember almost every day in perfect detail. To prove the innocence of his father, Jin Woo becomes a lawyer. He struggles to prove his father’s innocence but begins to lose his memory due to Alzheimer’s.

Starring Yoo Seung-Ho.

“I’m Solo,” Saturday at 10:40 p.m.

A hyper-realistic dating program in which solo men and women who long for marriage gather and struggle to find love.

Starring Defconn, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Hae Na, and Jeon Hyo Sung.

“Fatal Promise,” Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 p.m.; repeats Saturday and Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Cha Eun-Dong is a girl that always stands up against injustice. This places her and her family into a difficult situation. Around this time, Kang Tae-In makes a promise to Cha Eun-Dong. The promise is vital to Cha Eun-Dong and her family, but he breaks his promise, causing the destruction of Cha Eun-Dong’s family.

Starring Park Ha-Na and Ko Se-Won.

“My Ugly Duckling,” Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

A program that enables mothers to monitor their son’s daily lives and record the moments akin to writing a baby book.

“The Trot Show,” Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

A variety show featuring trot music – a genre of Korean popular music known for its use of repetitive rhythm and vocal inflections.

“Root of the Throne,” Sunday at 6:40 p.m.; repeats Monday at 1 p.m.

A period drama about ambition, rise and fall of real and fictional characters based around Yi Bang Won, the third king of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea and the father of King Se Jong the Great.

Starring Yoo Ah In, Kim Myung Min, Shin Se Kyung, Byun Yo Han, Yoon Kyun Sang, Chun Ho Jin.

“The Dogs are Incredible Best,” Sunday at 10:40 p.m.

Korea’s “Comedy King,” Lee Gyeong Gyu, who’s also known for his love for dogs and the country’s most famous dog expert, Kang Hyung Wook, team up to study how humans and the pets live in peace and harmony.

Starring Kang Hyung Wook, Kim Gab Soo, Lee Kyung Kyu, Pak Se Ri, Lee Yoo Bi and Jang Do Yeon.