Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom) Subject to change, without notice. [For updated information, call (808) 834-0007.

Hawaii Okinawa Today’s new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on ‘Olelo Community Media Channels. HOT and Hawaii Okinawa Special shows are also additionally aired on ‘Olelo to fill in open time slots at other times. Programs are subject to change without notice. For updated information and streaming on-demand programming visit olelo.org.

“Kenton Odo’s Dokuenkai,” Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Thursdays, Nov. 7 and 14 at 5 p.m.

Held on July 9, 2022, this episode is part 3 of Kenton Odo’s solo concert held at the Michael D. Nakasone Performing Arts Center in Pearl City. This episode features songs of life in Okinawa and lively modern Okinawan music.

“Okinawan Festival” Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Thursdays, Dec. 21 and 28 and Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.

Held on September 2 and 3, 2023, this episode is part 1 of the 41st Okinawan Festival at the Hawaii Convention Center. This episode features the opening procession parade, Paranku Club of Hawaii, the formal opening ceremony and performances by the Hawaii Okinawa Creative Arts group.