Photos by Wayne Shinbara

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the 2023 Honolulu Pride Parade kicked off from Magic Island at 9 a.m. as floats, cars and parade participants made their way down Ala Moana Boulevard and Kaläkaua Avenue, ending at Kapi’olani Park, where the festival followed at the Waikiki Shell. The Hawai’i Herald was amongst many organizations that participated in the parade and festival, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ and MVPFAFF pride.