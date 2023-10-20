NEW PROGRAMMING

“Don’t Use Time Travel for Love,” premiering Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7:35 p.m.

Megu is a highly respected art director at an advertising agency. When it comes to love; however, she just can’t ever “cross the line” and often finds herself crying as she drinks alone saying, “I want to fall in love…” Megu suddenly meets Kakeru, a time patrolman from the future, and together they work to catch illegal time travelers. Illegal time travel is a serious crime that threatens to change history, but even so, Megu is moved by those who would cross time and space to “live in love” and will sometimes help bring the unlikely lovers together. Fully subtitled in English.

“Our Fake Marriage,” premiering, Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8:05 p.m.

Yae, who works in a café and live with a friend, finds herself unable to afford rent when her friend suddenly gets married, and she loses her job in the same day! It’s only when her boyfriend dumps her that she finally hits rock bottom. She’s at her wits’ end when her childhood friend Takumi suddenly reappears into her life. Takumi suggests that Yae take on a part-time job as his “fake wife” for the next six months. He has his reasons for wanting people to think he’s married. Yae has no other choice but to accept his proposal, and in return receives housing and living expenses for playing the role of his

“Special Order,” premiering Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:35 p.m.

Due to the economic recession, the Metropolitan Police Department’s spending has been under increased scrutiny and a “Special Accounting Department” was formed. Madoka, a police officer with the department, is dispatched to Yorozumachi Police Station, which is known to be loose with money and full of scandals. She is strict with the detectives about expenses, and aloof when it comes to cases. She can often be heard saying “I won’t forgive even a single yen unaccounted for!” Madoka cooperates with Yukawa, a hot-blooded veteran detective, to solve crimes. Fully subti­­tled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on–screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon. – Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (808) 538–1966 for inquiries or to request an e–mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Tsuribaka Nisshi Eleven (Free and Easy 11),” 2000 drama, 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Starring Toshiyuki Nishida and Rentaro Mikuni. Directed by Katsuhide Motoki.

Hama-chan accompanies Su-san on a business trip to Okinawa in the middle of the recession. Hama-chan’s heart is set on fishing, not work! However, Su-san remains in low spirits over business matters because Su-san has to decide whether or not to restructure his company during this business trip.

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Daikaiju no Atoshimatsu (What to Do with the Dead Kaiju?),” 2022 comedy drama, 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Starring Ryosuke Yamada and Tao Tsuchiya. Directed by Satoshi Miki.

A KAIJU (Monster), which terrorized humans to unprecedented levels, suddenly died one day. While the people rejoice and bask in relief, the giant corpse left behind begins to slowly rot and bloat. If it explodes, the nation will be destroyed… The countdown to the end has begun. In a desperate race against time, the man assigned to handle the corpse with the fate of the nation at stake is neither a police officer nor a soldier, but a man with a past who disappeared 3 years ago… What is the mission entrusted to him? Will he be able to stop the explosion…?!

“Daininjutsu Eiga Watari (Watari, the Ninja Boy),” 1966 ninja action samurai film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Yoshinobu Kaneko, Ryutaro Otomo, Chiyoko Honma and Fuyukichi Maki. Directed by Sadao Funadoko.

Historic rivals, the Momochi and Fujibayashi ninja clans are governed by the strict code of the ninja, where disobedience is punishable by death. A skilled ninja, Watari is befriended by a fellow young ninja, Kazura. Upon learning of Kazura’s sister’s death during a mission for the clan, Watari and Kazura set out to go after those who took her life. However, Watari and Kazura soon find their own lives at risk as they uncover the shocking details of lies and conspiracy among the heads of the Momochi and Fujibayashi clans in their efforts to maintain power and control.

“Fuefuki Doji Dai-ichibu Dokuro no Hata (Clan Revival),” 1954 jidaigeki, action film, 47 minutes.

Starring Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Kinnosuke Nakamura. Directed by Ryo Hagiwara.

Two young princes, Hagimaru and Kikumaru, must avenge their father’s death and claim their family’s castle.

“Fuefuki Doji Dai-nibu Yojutsu no Tosou (Clan Revival 2),” 1954 jidaigeki, action film, 44 minutes.

Starring: Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Kinnosuke Nakamura. Directed by Ryo Hagiwara.

The adventures of two brothers, Hagimaru and Kikumaru, continue. Evil sorcerer Kojiro attempts to rid of Kikumaru, who uses his flute to fight against Kojiro’s magical power.

“Fuji ni Tatsu Wakamusha (A Young Warrior in Mt. Fuji),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa and Hiroko Sakuramachi. Directed by Tadashi Sawashima.

Ten years after the defeat by the Taira Clan, a young warrior Yoritomo resolves to revive his Minamoto Clan.

“Hatamoto Yakuza (Yakuza Vassal),” 1966 samurai film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa and Junko Fuji. Directed by Sadao Nakajima.

A young samurai warrior helps dispel townsfolk from evil forces.

“Hibari Minyo no Tabi Beranme Nakanorisan (Feisty Edo Girl Nakanori-san),” 1961 drama, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora and Ken Takakura. Directed by Masamitsu Igayama.

Daughter of a lumber shop in Edo strives to protect her family business from the competitor.

“Hibotan Bakuto (The Valiant Red Peony),” 1968 drama, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Starring Ken Takakura, Junko Fuji and Tomisaburo Wakayama. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

Upon the death of her casino owner father, Ryuko takes it upon herself to seek out and kill the murderer. The only clue she has is a wallet left behind at the murder scene. Biding her time, she trains and learns to fight taking the name Oryu the Peony. She joins the ranks of professional gamblers and begins her quest for revenge.

“Himeyuri no Tou (Monument of Star Lilies),” 1953 drama, 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Starring Keiko Tsushima and Kyoko Kagawa. Directed by Tadashi Imai.

Following the lives of high school girls sent to the battlefield to serve as military nurses in WWII. With great courage and resolve, the girls work tirelessly to help those wounded near the front lines. In spite of the constant threat of danger, they find the strength to survive each day. But when their position is overrun, their lives are forever changed. This is the first movie to portray the suffering of Okinawan people during WWII.

“Hokuriku Dairi Senso (The Shadow War of the Yakuza),” 1977 action film, 1 hour 38 minutes.

Starring Hiroki Matsukata and Sonny Chiba. Directed by Kinji Fukasaku.

The fight between a local small gang and the biggest family. In the setting of the Hokuriku region, where the snow and cold winds rage, battles among yakuza who value land over tradition are shown. Noboru Kawada uses any measure for survival, disregarding parents, brothers, and tradition.

“Honey Lemon Soda (Honey Lemon Soda),” 2021 drama, 1 hour and 51 minutes.

Starring Raul and Ai Yoshikawa. Directed by Koji Shintoku.

In middle school, the shy and reserved Uka was bullied and nicknamed “Stone.” Determined to reinvent herself, she opts for a more liberal high school. There, she meets Kai, a boy with lemon-colored hair, who is the reason why she chose this school. The popular and carefree Kai seems indifferent to everything. No one knows what he’s thinking, but for some reason, he’s taken it upon himself to look after Uka, calling himself “her guardian.” They grow closer as Uka’s attraction to Kai deepens and Kai is drawn to her earnestness. He’s experiencing feelings he’s never had before. But Kai is harboring a secret… As they grapple with love and friendship, the lives of Kai, Uka and their friends begin to change and take flight!

“Ketto Suikoden Doto no Taiketsu (A Specutaclar Showdown),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Starring Utaemon Ichiakwa, Kinnosuke Nakamura, Hashizo Okawa and Hibari Misora. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

A must see all-star cast movie about two yazuka families living in Edo. Prominent yakuza leader Sukegoro strikes back against Shigezo, an up and coming yakuza leader who threatens to steal Sukegoro’s turf.

“Kurobedani no Daikenkyaku (The Swordsman in the Golden Valley),” 1960 samurai film, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Michiyo Kogure. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

A story of a samurai involved in a gold rush in a canyon.

“Oodeiri (Giant Rumble),” 1964 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Starring Hashizou Ookawa and Tetsuro Tanba. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

Three men’s lives are locked in a fight over territory.

“Sasaki Kojiro Kohen (Sasaki Kojiro Part 2),”1957 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma, Shinobu Chihara and Chiezo Kataoka. Directed by Kiyoshi Sasaki.

The conclusion of the story of famed swordsman, Sasaki Kojiro. After surviving a series of daring adventures, Kojiro seems to have finally discovered the ultimate happiness in life when he is reunited with Tone, the love of his life. However, his days of happiness are overshadowed by an upcoming duel with his fateful enemy Miyamoto Musashi.

“Shimizuminato ni Kita Otoko (The Newcomer to Shimizu),”1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa and Satomi Oka. Directed by Masahiro Makino.

A young samurai disguised as a gambler joins the famous Shimizu family to investigate where Jirocho’s loyalty lies.

“Shura no Densetsu (A Legend of Turmoil),” 1992 action film, 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Starring Akira Kobayashi and Takanori Jinnai. Directed by Seiji Izumi.

A story about the development of a bright and strong yakuza. Otaki is an old-fashioned respectful yakuza who tries to protect his small yakuza family. When his boss gets shot, he decides to go after the plotters.

“Taiheiyo no G-Men (G-Men in the Pacific),” 1962 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka andTetsuro Tanba. Directed by Teruo Ishii.

G-men challenge a jewelry smuggling ring. The chase starts in Kyushu and continues to Kobe to Yokohama.

“Tange Sazen Ketteiban (Secret of the Golden Spell),” 1958 samurai film, 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Starring Ryutaro Otomo, Hibari Misora and Hashizo Okawa. Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda.

One of Japan’s most popular folklore characters, Tange Sazen, the one-eyed and one-armed swordsman, must rescue the yagyu clan from the treachery of a master plotting to take control over a sword fighting school.

“Yokohama BJ Blues (Yokohama BJ Blues),” 1981 drama, 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Starring Yusaku Matsuda, Mari Henmi and Keizo Kanie. Directed by Eikichi Kudo.

Former blues singer turned private eye, BJ becomes involved in a dangerous gang business.

“Yureisen Zenpen (Ghost Ship Part 1),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Ryutaro Otomo and Yumiko Hasegawa. Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda.

After his father’s ship, the Kannonmaru sinks, Jiromaru decides not to take over his father’s occupation and goes to Kyoto to become a samurai. However Jiromaru quickly realizes that being a samurai is not everything he had hoped it would be. He then hears rumors of the Kannonmaru appearing at various locations and tries to find out about this mysterious ship.

“Zoku Beranme Geisha (The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 2),” 1960 drama, 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Starring Hibari MIsora and Ken Takakura. Directed by Eiichi Koishi.

Young geisha Kohana scrambles to realize her dream of bringing back her grandmother’s restaurant business.