by Rev. Paul S. Osumi

Reprinted with permission

ALL KINDS OF PEOPLE

While we live our short life on this earth, we come in contact with all kinds of people – people of various colors, shapes, sizes and ways of life. The problem is: What shall be the basis of our relationship with them? Some seek isolation. Some build a wall of prejudice. But life is deepest and richest when we seek to love and understand our neighbors.