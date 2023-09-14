SUNDAY, OCT. 1
Midnight – One-Eyed Wolf
1:30 a.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
3:30 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
5:20 a.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
6:20 a.m. – Yakuza on Foot
8 a.m. – Young Spears
9:30 a.m. – Two Young Lions
11 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
1 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3 Moonlight 3
2:50 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
4:30 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
6:30 p.m. – Road of Chivalry
8:10 p.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition
10:10 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
11:50 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
MONDAY, OCT. 2
1:50 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
3:20 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
4:50 a.m. – Yakuza on Foot
6:30 a.m. – Road of Chivalry
8:10 a.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition
10:10 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
11:50 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
1:20 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
3 p.m. – Tengu Priest
4:40 p.m. – Moment of Demon
6:40 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
8:30 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
10:50 p.m. – Excursion to Treasure Isle
TUESDAY, OCT. 3
12:20 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
1:50 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
3:30 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
5 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
6:30 a.m. – Tengu Priest
8:10 a.m. – Moment of Demon
10:10 a.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
11:10 a.m. – Shadow Warriors
1:30 p.m. – Young Spears
3 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
4:50 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
6:30 p.m. – Two Young Lions
8 p.m. – It’s a Flickering Life
10:10 p.m. – Yakuza on Foot
11:50 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4
1:20 a.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
3:20 a.m. – Moment of Demon
5:20 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
7:10 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
8:40 a.m. – It’s a Flickering Life
10:50 a.m. – Yakuza on Foot
12:30 p.m. – Young Spears
2 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
3:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
5 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
7 p.m. – Road of Chivalry
8:40 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
10:20 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
11:50 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
THURSDAY, OCT. 5
1:30 a.m. – Tengu Priest
3:10 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
5 a.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
6 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2 Man 2
7:30 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
9:10 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
11 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
12:40 p.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
1:40 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
4 p.m. – Road of Chivalry
5:40 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
7:20 p.m. – Wedding High
9:20 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
11:10 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
FRIDAY, OCT. 6
1:30 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
3 a.m. – Two Young Lions
4:30 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
6:30 a.m. – Tengu Priest
8:10 a.m. – Moment of Demon
10:10 a.m. – Young Spears
11:40 a.m. – Wedding High
1:40 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
3:40 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
5:10 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
6:50 p.m. – Two Young Lions
8:20 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
10 p.m. – Tengu Priest
11:40 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
2 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
3:30 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
5 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
6:30 a.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
7:30 a.m. – Shadow Warriors
9:50 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
11:30 a.m. – Two Young Lions
1 p.m. – Road of Chivalry
2:40 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
4:20 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
6:20 p.m. – Road of Chivalry
8 p.m. – The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window
9:50 p.m. – Moment of Demon
11:50 p.m. – Yakuza on Foot
SUNDAY, OCT. 8
1:30 a.m. – Young Spears
3 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3 Moonlight 3
4:50 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
6:30 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
8:30 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
10 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
11:40 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
1:10 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
2:40 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
4:40 p.m. – The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window
6:30 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
8:50 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
10:40 p.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
11:40 p.m. – Two Young Lions
MONDAY, OCT. 9
1:10 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
3:10 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
4:40 a.m. – Yakuza on Foot
6:20 a.m. – Moment of Demon
8:20 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
10:10 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
11:40 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
1:20 p.m. – Tengu Priest
3 p.m. – Moment of Demon
5 p.m. – Young Spears
6:30 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
8:20 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
10 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
11:30 p.m. – Excursion to Treasure Isle
TUESDAY, OCT. 10
1 a.m. – Yakuza on Foot
2:40 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
4:40 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
6:10 a.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
8:10 a.m. – Road of Chivalry
9:50 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
11:40 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
1:20 p.m. – Two Young Lions
2:50 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
4:50 p.m. – Yakuza on Foot
6:30 p.m. – Young Spears
8 p.m. – Road of Chivalry
9:40 p.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition
11:40 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11
1:30 a.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
2:30 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
4 a.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
6 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
7:40 a.m. – Two Young Lions
9:10 a.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition
11:10 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
12:50 p.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
1:50 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
4:10 p.m. – Tengu Priest
5:50 p.m. – Moment of Demon
7:50 p.m. – Young Spears
9:20 p.m. – Wedding High
11:20 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
THURSDAY, OCT. 12
12:50 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
2:20 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
3:50 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
5:30 a.m. – Shadow Warriors
7:50 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
9:20 a.m. – Wedding High
11:20 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
1:10 p.m. – Moment of Demon
3:10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
5 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
6:40 p.m. – Tengu Priest
8:20 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
10 p.m. – Two Young Lions
11:30 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
1:30 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
3 a.m. – Tengu Priest
4:40 a.m. – Moment of Demon
6:40 a.m. – Two Young Lions
8:10 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
10:10 a.m. – Shadow Warriors
12:30 p.m. – Excursion to Treasure Isle
2 p.m. – Yakuza on Foot
3:40 p.m. – Young Spears
5:10 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
6:50 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
8:20 p.m. – The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window
10:10 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
12:30 a.m. – Young Spears
2 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
3:50 a.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
5:50 a.m. – Road of Chivalry
7:30 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
9 a.m. – Yakuza on Foot
10:40 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
12:10 p.m. – The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window
2 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
3:50 p.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
4:50 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
6:20 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
8 p.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition
10 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
11:40 p.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
SUNDAY, OCT. 15
12:40 a.m. – Shadow Warriors
3 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3 Moonlight 3
4:50 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
6:30 a.m. – Road of Chivalry
8:10 a.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition
10:10 a.m. – Moment of Demon
12:10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
2 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
3:30 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
5:30 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
7 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
8:30 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
10:10 p.m. – Tengu Priest
11:50 p.m. – Road of Chivalry
MONDAY, OCT. 16
1:30 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
3:10 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
4:40 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
6:20 a.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
8:20 a.m. – Road of Chivalry
10 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
11:40 a.m. – Two Young Lions
1:10 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
2:40 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
4:40 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
6:30 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
8:10 p.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
9:40 p.m. – It’s a Flickering Life
11:50 p.m. – Young Spears
TUESDAY, OCT. 17
1:20 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
3:10 a.m. – Shadow Warriors
5:30 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
7 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
8:40 a.m. – Tengu Priest
10:20 a.m. – It’s a Flickering Life
12:30 p.m. – Yakuza on Foot
2:10 p.m. – Tengu Priest
3:50 p.m. – Moment of Demon
5:50 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
7:40 p.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
8:40 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
10:10 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
11:40 p.m. – Wedding High
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18
1:40 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
3:30 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
5:30 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
7 a.m. – Moment of Demon
9 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3 Moonlight 3
10:50 a.m. – Young Spears
12:20 p.m. – Wedding High
2:20 p.m. – Two Young Lions
3:50 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
5:50 p.m. – Road of Chivalry
7:30 p.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition
9:30 p.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
10:30 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
THURSDAY, OCT. 19
12:50 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
2:30 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
4 a.m. – Yakuza on Foot
5:40 a.m. – Young Spears
7:10 a.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition
9:10 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
10:50 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
12:20 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
2:20 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
4 p.m. – Tengu Priest
5:40 p.m. – Moment of Demon
7:40 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
Moonlight 3
9:30 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
11 p.m. – The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window
FRIDAY, OCT. 20
12:50 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
2:40 a.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
3:40 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
5:10 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
6:40 a.m. – Yakuza on Foot
8:20 a.m. – Young Spears
9:50 a.m. – The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window
11:40 a.m. – Moment of Demon
1:40 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
3:10 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
4:50 p.m. – Two Young Lions
6:20 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
8:20 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
10:40 p.m. – Excursion to Treasure Isle
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
12:10 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
2 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
3:40 a.m. – Tengu Priest
5:20 a.m. – Moment of Demon
7:20 a.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
8:20 a.m. – Shadow Warriors
10:40 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure Isle
12:10 p.m. – Yakuza on Foot
1:50 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
3:30 p.m. – Two Young Lions
5 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
6:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
8 p.m. – It’s a Flickering Life
10:10 p.m. – Yakuza on Foot
11:50 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
SUNDAY, OCT. 22
1:50 a.m. – Road of Chivalry
3:30 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
5:30 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
7 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
8:30 a.m. – It’s a Flickering Life
10:40 a.m. – Young Spears
12:10 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
2 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
3:40 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
5:10 p.m. – Road of Chivalry
6:50 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
8:30 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
10:50 p.m. – Excursion to Treasure Isle
MONDAY, OCT. 23
12:20 a.m. – Two Young Lions
1:50 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
3:50 a.m. – Tengu Priest
5:30 a.m. – Moment of Demon
7:30 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
9:30 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
11 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
12:40 p.m. – Two Young Lions
2:10 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
3:40 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
5:40 p.m. – Moment of Demon
7:40 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
9:30 p.m. – Young Spears
11 p.m. – Wedding High
TUESDAY, OCT. 24
1 a.m. – Yakuza on Foot
2:40 a.m. – Young Spears
4:10 a.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
6:10 a.m. – Road of Chivalry
7:50 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
9:30 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
11 a.m. – Wedding High
1 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
2:50 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
4:30 p.m. – Tengu Priest
6:10 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
8 p.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
9 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2 Man 2
10:30 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25
12:10 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
2 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
3:40 a.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
4:40 a.m. – Shadow Warriors
7 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
8:40 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
10:10 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
11:50 a.m. – Two Young Lions
1:20 p.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
2:50 p.m. – Yakuza on Foot
4:30 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
6:30 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
8 p.m. – The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window
9:50 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
THURSDAY, OCT. 26
12:10 a.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
1:10 a.m. – Shadow Warriors
3:30 a.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
5:30 a.m. – Road of Chivalry
7:10 a.m. – Tengu Priest
8:50 a.m. – Moment of Demon
10:50 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
12:20 p.m. – The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window
2:10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
4 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
5:40 p.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition
7:40 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
9:20 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
10:50 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
12:20 a.m. – Two Young Lions
1:50 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
3:50 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
5:20 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
7 a.m. – Road of Chivalry
8:40 a.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition
10:40 a.m. – Yakuza on Foot
12:20 p.m. – Young Spears
1:50 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
4:10 p.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
5:40 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
7:30 p.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
8:30 p.m. – It’s a Flickering Life
10:40 p.m. – Yakuza on Foot
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
12:20 a.m. – Moment of Demon
2:20 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
4:10 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
5:50 a.m. – Tengu Priest
7:30 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
9 a.m. – It’s a Flickering Life
11:10 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
12:40 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
2:40 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
5 p.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
6:30 p.m. – Young Spears
8 p.m. – Wedding High
10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3 Moonlight 3
11:50 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
SUNDAY, OCT. 29
1:30 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
3:30 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
5 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
6:40 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
8:10 a.m. – Wedding High
10:10 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
Noon – One-Eyed Wolf
1:30 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
3:30 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
5:20 p.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
6:20 p.m. – Two Young Lions
7:50 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
9:50 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
11:50 p.m. – Road of Chivalry
MONDAY, OCT. 30
1:30 a.m. – Moment of Demon
3:30 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
5:20 a.m. – Shadow Warriors
7:40 a.m. – Excursion to Treasure IsleIsle
9:10 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
10:40 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
12:10 p.m. – Seven Knights Part 3
1:10 p.m. – Shadow Warriors
3:30 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
5:10 p.m. – Two Young Lions
6:40 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
8:10 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men
9:50 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger
11:20 p.m. – The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window
TUESDAY, OCT. 31
1:10 a.m. – Yakuza on Foot
2:50 a.m. – Yzaoung Spears
4:20 a.m. – Tengu Priest
6 a.m. – Moment of Demon
8 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
9:40 a.m. – Tengu Priest
11:20 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
12:50 p.m. – 1750 Days of Turbulence
2:50 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
4:40 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2r
6:20 p.m. – The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window
8:10 p.m. – Moment of Demon
10:10 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death