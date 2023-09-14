NEW PROGRAMMING

“The Expert of Changing Jobs,” premiering Monday, Oct. 2 at 7:35 p.m.

Chiharu worked for a major advertising agency after graduating college but quit in less than three years due to being overworked and harassed by her boss. When she started job hunting, she told herself she’d “work in any industry, at any company,” and joined a recruitment agency run by her Aunt Yoko. There, Chiharu is astonished to find the genius career advisor Arashi, also known as “The Devil of Career Change.” He helps job seekers overcome their worries, but he’s not nice about it! Chiharu is informed that Arashi will be training her … Fully subtitled in English.

“Saiko no Rikon (Matrimonial Chaos),” premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5

at 7:35 p.m.

“Why did I fall in love with her after we broke up?” Married couple Mitsuo and Yuka can’t understand each other’s actions or values and spend their days in a never-ending battle with each other. It finally takes a trivial happening for Yuka to submit divorce papers. Even as Mitsuo feigns indifference, he’s a nervous wreck. However, they end up living together under the same roof. One day, Mitsuo runs into an old flame from his student days. But just as he is excited of new possibilities, Mitsuo somehow can’t stop thinking about his ex-wife … Fully subtitled in English.

“Bananaman’s Gotcha Gourmet!” Premiering Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8:35 p.m.

This food travelogue show hosted by a popular comedy duo, Bananaman introduces delicious dishes recommended by locals throughout Japan. Bananaman Himura and guests travels the country door-to-door gleaning information known only to local citizens, making incredible gourmet discoveries, and introducing the charms of each locale. Fully subtitled in English.

“Yozakura Osome* (Undercover Geisha),” premiering Sunday, Oct. 16

at 7:35 p.m.

Osome is an ex-geisha performer who lost her parents in a fire when she was 6-years old. She then is separated from her older brother, who goes missing. While she tries to investigate the fire that killed her parents, an officer, Yoshikawa reveals that her father used to be a shogunate spy. Osome decides to become a spy herself under Yoshikawa, to find the man who killed her parents and to seek out her lost brother. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on–screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon. – Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (808) 538–1966 for inquiries or to request an e–mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Sankaku Mado no Sotogawa wa Yoru (The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window),” 2021 drama, 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Starring Masaki Okada and Jun Shison. Directed Yukihiro Morigaki.

At first glance, bookstore employee Kosuke Mikado appears to be an ordinary young man, but he has in fact been plagued from an early age with the unique ability to see the spirits of the dead. One day, he is visited at work by exorcist Rihito Hiyakawa, who tells him: “When you’re with me, there’s nothing to fear.” They begin working together as exorcists for hire. They are soon contacted by police detective Hanzawa, who enlists their help in investigating a spate of serial murders from the year before. As they delve further into the mystery, they hear the voice of the dead murderer time and time again, who reveals a vital clue: “I was tricked…by Erika Hiura…” Who on earth is this woman? Can Mikado and Hiyakawa solve this case…?

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Bakuchiuchi Inochifuda (Fate Deals the Card of Death),” 1971 action film,

1 hour and 46 minutes.

Starring Koji Tsuruta and Tomisaburo Wakayama. Directed Kosaku Yamashita.

Seijiro and Shizue meet in Niigata and fall in love. Seijiro has to go back to Tōkyō soon after, and they promise each other to meet again a year later. However, Seijiro gets jailed for 5 years. Unable to find him, Shizue gets married to a yakuza boss who can help her family business…

“Binanjo (Castle of Handsome Men),” 1959, jidaigeki, 1 hour and

33 minutes.

Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Keiko Okawa, Keiko Okawa and Hiroko Sakuramachi. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

Young samurai Shuminosuke plots to take the life of his own father who betrayed a powerful lord.

“Daibosatsu Touge Kanketsuhen (Sword In The Moonlight Part 3),” 1959 samurai film, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Kinnosuke Nakamura, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Ryunosuke Tsukigata. Directed by Tomu Uchida.

Master swordsman Ryunoske is confronted by the families of his victims. Will jsutce be served for the lost innocent lives? The conclusion of the famed jidaigeki series, Daibosatsu Touge.

“Fudatsuki Bakuto (A Wad of Notes),” 1970 action film, 1 hour and

33 minutes.

Starring Koji Tsuruta and Minoru Oki. Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa.

A lone gambler tries to keep a yakuza family from taking over a festival in Kitakyushu. After away from his hometown for 13 years, Ryuji comes back and saves the town that is becoming run-down from yakuza’s ill deeds.

“Futari Wakajishi (Two Young Lions),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and

28 minutes.

Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma and Sentaro Fushimi. Directed by Kinnosuke Fukada.

Shinkuro, a samurai and Yasutaro, a thief together resist a tyrannical Tokugawa government.

“Gekido no 1750-nichi (1750 Days of Turbulence),” 1990 action film,

1 hour and 55 minutes.

Starring Kiichi Nakai and Masaya Kato. Directed by Sadao Nakajima.

The depiction of a 1,750-day long gang war.

“Gozonji Kaiketsu Kurozukin Dai-niwa Shinsengumi Tsuigeki (The Black Hooded Man 2),” 1955 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Starring Ryurato Otomo and Shinobu Chihara. Directed by Koukichi Uchida.

The mysterious black hooded man, Kurozukin, helps transport funds raised to fight against the government.

“Hana no Oedo no Tsuri Baka Nisshi (Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition),” 1998 comedy drama, 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Starring Toshiyuki Nishida and Rentaro Mikuni.

In the late Edo Period, a fishing-crazy warrior is kicked out of his clan and leads an itinerant existence with his long-suffering sister. He finds a kindred spirit in the leader of another clan. The leader gets impressed by his fishing skills and decides to employ him.

“Kage no Gundan Hattori Hanzo (Shadow Warriors),” 1980 samurai, action film, 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Starring Tsunehiko Watase and Teruhiko Saigo. Directed by Eiichi Kudo.

The death of the Shogun Iemitsu sparks a struggle for power amongst Japan’s ruling families. One group led by Matsudaira Izu has, with the help of a Koga ninja named Shirobei, kidnapped Iemitsu’s successor Ietsuna. Another group led by Hoshina Masayuki enlists the rival Iga ninja clan to rescue Ietsuna and restore him to power. Political rivals and opposing ninja clans go head to head in this movie, which was spun off from a popular television series.

“Kinema no Kamisama (It’s a Flickering Life),” 2021 drama, 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Starring Kenji Sawada and Masaki Suda. Directed by Yoji Yamada.

Goh is a passionate gambler but a deadbeat dad, and his wife Yoshiko and family have given up on him. Nevertheless, there’s one thing that Goh has always been wholeheartedly devoted to: movies. He and Terashin, the owner of a repertory cinema he frequents, are old friends from their days working at a film studio. In their youth, Goh and his colleagues spent every waking moment chasing their dreams, surrounded by great directors and famous stars who represented Japan’s golden age of motion pictures. However, when Goh and Terashin both fell in love with a young woman whose family ran a diner, the wheels of fate started to wobble…

“Ma no Toki (Moment of Demon),” 1985 drama, 1 hour and

51 minutes.

Starring Shima Iwashita and Shinobu Sakagam. Directed by Yasuo Furuhata.

A mother who loves her son too much commits incest.

“Ninja Bugeicho Momochi Sandayu (Shogun’s Ninja),” 1980 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Starring Hiroyuki Sanada and Etsuko Shihomi. Directed by Noribumi Suzuki.

Shogun Ninja revolves around two rival ninja clans whose constant battle for superiority has spanned decades and cost countless lives. During a critical point in their war with one another, one of the rival kings sends his commander on a mission to retrieve two mystical daggers. With these legendary knives, the clan hopes to learn the of the ninja, which are rumored to come with them.

“Obozu Tengu (Tengu Priest),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Ryutaro Otomo, Hibari Misora and Hashizo Okawa.

Kichizaburo, a samurai keeping peace in Edo, helps a young geisha Kozome avenge her father’s death.

“Otoko no Shobu Byakko no Tetsu (Tetsu, the White Tiger),” 1968 action film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Hideo Murata and Saburo Kitajima. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

A railroad line brings changing times to a community.

“Shimizu no Jirocho Ninkyo Nakasendo (Road of Chivalry),” 1960, jidaigeki, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka Kinnosuke Nakamura, Hashizo Okawa, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Kotaro Satomi. Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda.

An all star cast movie featuring the two yakuza heroes, Shimizu Jirocho and Kunisada Chuji, who unite to save the poor.

“Shin Ougon Kujakujo Shichinin no Kishi Kanketsuhen (Seven Knights Part 3),” 1961 samurai film, 55 minutes.

Starring Kotaro Satomi and Shingo Yamashiro. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

Seven knights fight for the peace of the world.

“Sukeban Deka Kazama Sanshimai no gyakushu (High School Super Heroines 2),”1988 drama, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Starring Yui Asaka and Masaki Kyomoto. Directed by Hideo Tanaka.

The third sukeban deka (high school super heroine), Yui, intervenes in terrorist attacks plotted by a group of young people.

“Tabi ni Deta Gokudo (Yakuza on Foot),” 1969 action film,” 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Starring Tomisaburo Wakayama and Shingo Yamashiro. Directed by Junya Sato.

An Osaka gangster Shimamura just got married. His new bride, Mineko is also involved in drug-trafficking, and when she goes to China to make a deal, things get botched pretty badly. Shimamura must travel to save her and recoup his employers’ losses.

“Takarajima Ensei (Excursion to Treasure Isle),” 1956 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora, Kenichi Enomoto and Akira Kishii. Directed by Tsuneo Kobayashi.

Dramatization of the famous Japanese folklore Momotaro (Peach Boy) starring Hibari Misora.

“Umon Torimonocho Katame no Okami (One Eyed Wolf),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Otomo Ryutaro and Satomi Kotaro. Directed by Sawashima Tadashi.

Otomo Ryutaro, best known for his role in the renowned series “Tange Sazen,” stars as the skillful detective, Umon, in this popular jidaigeki series “Umon Torimonocho.” Handsome and clever detective Umon is on a mission to solve the mysterious murder of five people who were hanged and killed with bowstrings.

“Wakazakura Senryo Yari (Young Spears),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 51 minutes.

Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma and Satomi Oka. Directed by Toshikazu Kono.

A masterpiece depicting the tumultuous life of a spearsman who devotes his life to martial arts.

“Wedding High,” 2022 comedy drama, 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Starring Ryoko Shinohara and Tomoya Nakamura. Directed by Akiko Ohku.

What’s the biggest event for a couple? A wedding! The goofy but earnest Akihito and the always cheerful Haruka are about to tie the knot. Thanks to the help of their wedding planner, they’ve finally made it to the day of the wedding. However, it wasn’t just the bride and groom who were preparing for the biggest day of their lives. The guests, too, pour their heart and soul into creating a video for the wedding, preparing speeches and toasts, and all sorts of performances. However, they get a little too passionate, and the wedding goes spinning out of control…