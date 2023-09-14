Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom) Subject to change, without notice. [For updated information, call (808) 834-0007.

Hawaii Okinawa Today’s new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on ‘Olelo Community Media Channels. HOT and Hawaii Okinawa Special shows are also additionally aired on ‘Olelo to fill in open time slots at other times. Programs are subject to change without notice. For updated information and streaming on-demand programming visit olelo.org.

“Okinawan Festival,” Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. and Thursdays, Oct. 12 and 19 at 5 p.m.

Held on Sept. 3 and 4, 2022, this episode is part 10 of the 40th Okinawan Festival held at the Hawaii Convention Center. This show features Azama Honryu Allison Yanagi Ryukyu Dance Studio & Nomura Ryu Dento Ongaku Kyokai Hawaii Shibu and Jimpu Kai USA Kin Ryosho Ryukyu Geino Kenkyusho.

“Okinawan Festival,” Saturday, Oct 21 at 7 p.m. and Thursdays Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

Held on Sept. 3 and 4, 2022, this episode is part 11 of the 40th Okinawan Festival held at the Hawaii Convention Center. This show features Okinawa Minyo Kyokai Hawaii & Urizun Minyo Group, recap of festival performing groups and closing Kachashi with Ryukyu Koten Afuso Ryu Ongaku Kenkyuu Choichi Kai Hawaii (Jikata only).