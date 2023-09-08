HUI MAKAALA FASHION SHOW

Bloomingdale’s was the headliner of the 52nd Hui Makaala Scholarship Luncheon held on Sunday, July 30 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Resort Coral Ballroom. The upscale Ala Moana department store showcased AQUA and other designers with apparel for men and women that suits our local climate whether you’re going to a casual luncheon, working in the office or on a date night.

Since its founding in 1946, Hui Makaala has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to college students. This year, in partnership with the Herbert T. Oshiro Foundation, a total value of $30,000 was given to 17 students.

This year’s recipients are:

Sarah Agena is a graduate of ‘Iolani School and attends the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.

The cultural entertainment featured students of Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Hawaii, which was founded by Akemi Martin-Sensei and is directed on O‘ahu by Melissa Ching. They performed popular Okinawan numbers entitled “Miruku Minari” and “Ashibina.” Also on the program were Tamagusuku Ryu Senjukai Hawaii with dance performances “Hatomabushi” and “Kasasguruma.” The audience had a special interactive treat with Hawaii Okinawa Creative Arts members performing a Shishimai, or Okinawan lion dance, on stage and weaving in and out through the guests’ tables. Dazzman Toguchi performed an elegant dance to “Hana.” Ryukyu Koten Afuso Ryu Ongaku Kenkyuu Choichi Kai Hawaii provided musical accompaniment for the entertainment program and the kachaashii finale.

Several HUOA and Hui Makaala members served as guest models. They included Honorary Chair 100-year old Hui Makaala member Sarah Mitchell, President Kevin Higa and past Presidents Al Kakazu and Ryan Okunaga. HUOA guest models included President Clarisse Kobashigawa, President-Elect Brandon Nakasone and past Presidents Lynn Miyahira, Patrick Miyashiro, and Norman Nakasone. Other notable models were 2022 Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya and 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Sammy Marumoto, 2021 CBF Queen Brianne Yamada and former Hawai‘i State House Representative Barbara Marumoto.

The fashion committee was co-chaired by Jane Tamanaha Lee and Lisa Shishido.

SEPT. 24: HUOA’S 2023 LEGACY AWARD BANQUET

On Sunday, Sept. 24, the Hawai‘i United Okinawa Association will honor Keith Hayashi, Steven Teruya and the Ifuku Family during its 2023 Legacy Awards at the Sheraton Waikiki Hawai‘i Ballroom.

About the Honorees

Keith Hayashi is the superintendent of the Hawai‘i State Department of Education. Prior to being elected into office in 2022, he had been serving as the principal of Waipahu High School since 2009. During his time there, he worked to advance the school’s college and career involvement. He successfully implemented academies, as well as the first Early College program in the state, which has allowed thousands of Waipahu high schoolers to gain college credits before even reaching college.

is the superintendent of the Hawai‘i State Department of Education. Prior to being elected into office in 2022, he had been serving as the principal of Waipahu High School since 2009. During his time there, he worked to advance the school’s college and career involvement. He successfully implemented academies, as well as the first Early College program in the state, which has allowed thousands of Waipahu high schoolers to gain college credits before even reaching college. Steven Teruya is the president and chief executive officer of the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce (HJCC). In 1992, he became an HJCC member and enjoyed participating in the organization’s golf tournaments. He joined the HJCC’s board in 2015 and has since continued to increase his involvement in the chamber, driven by his passion for supporting local businesses in Hawai‘i.

is the president and chief executive officer of the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce (HJCC). In 1992, he became an HJCC member and enjoyed participating in the organization’s golf tournaments. He joined the HJCC’s board in 2015 and has since continued to increase his involvement in the chamber, driven by his passion for supporting local businesses in Hawai‘i. The Ifuku family are the founders of Rainbow Drive-In, a well-established favorite of locals and tourists alike. The late Seiju and Ayako Ifuku founded the Rainbow Drive-In in 1961. Despite the economic changes in Hawai‘i at the time, Seiju and Ayako kept their prices low and food quality high. Their business philosophy was to cook and serve reasonably priced, simple but hearty food. Rainbow Drive-In has received recognition on both national and international scales. To this day, it remains family-owned and operated.

The HUOA Legacy Award’s purpose is to honor those who have significantly contributed to both the Okinawan and global community. The honorees have also displayed chimugukuru and yuimaaruu, Okinawan expressions that describe qualities of compassion and a willingness to help others.

At 9 a.m., the HUOA Legacy Awards banquet will start with a silent auction. At 10 a.m., the doors to the ballroom will open followed by lunch and live entertainment. Please visit huoa.org or call 808-676-5400 for more information on table sponsorship and individual ticket sales. All are welcome to attend. The last day to RSVP and purchase tickets is Friday, Sept. 15.

-Written by Kanani Annandale

THE MAUI FOOD BANK

Amid the devastation and heartbreak presently facing the people of Maui, the Maui Food Bank has stepped forward in aiding all those in need. “Helping the hungry,” the Maui Food Bank’s purpose is to provide hunger relief. The Maui Food Bank holds food drives and ensures that food is passed along to reliable organizations for distribution. The Maui Food Bank also has many programs that specifically help children, youth, senior citizens, single mothers, low-income families and the houseless.

There are many ways for neighbor islands to help this cause. You can virtually donate money, stock shares, food and other resources. To donate food, you can shop online for food donations to the Maui Food Bank. Some of the top food items are canned meat and tuna, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals and soup, cereal, rice and pasta. Every $1 donated allows the Maui Food Bank to provide the hungry with four meals. There are also opportunities to volunteer and even host a virtual food drive.

For more information, please visit their website at mauifoodbank.org. Joining hands and working together can make a big difference. Help the Maui Food Bank fulfill their mission of “compassion, integrity, and aloha!”

-Written by Kanani Annandale