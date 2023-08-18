MAUI WILDFIRE UPDATE

The County of Maui sent a press release with the following information as of Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. For more detailed and up to date information, go to mauicounty.gov.

Material Donations

Donations on non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. near a vacant unit in Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center at the Kane Street entrance. The new site is a partnership among the county, the state via Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Mahi Pono. Mahi Pono will provide staff for the facility and work under leadership of Salvation Army and Feed My Sheep to coordinate food and supplies distribution. The collection site at War Memorial Complex field off Kanaloa Avenue was closed Monday, Aug. 14, with donations directed to the new site.

Unsafe Water Advisory

Water testing was performed Monday, August 14 for Lahaina and upper Kula areas that were impacted by wildfires. The tests got to O‘ahu and are analyzed by the state Department of Health.

For residents in Lahaina and upper Kula areas, maps of affected areas in Upcountry and in Lahaina were recently released on the county Department of Water Supply website, mauicounty.gov/126/Department-of-Water-Supply. The advisory remains in effect for certain areas until further notice and states that residents should not drink and/or boil water. Bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice. Residents are unable to treat the water in any way to make it safe. Drinking water sites are set up in many areas of Lahaina and Kula.

Emergency Shelters (due to privacy, no media allowed inside)

Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani

War Memorial Gymnasium, Wailuku (Internet)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului

Kings Cathedral Church, Kahului

Grace Bible Church, Kahului

South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kihei

Health Advisory

The state Department of Health is urging caution for residents and business owners who are allowed to return to their properties in the Lahaina area. Dangers include ash that may contain toxic and cancer-causing chemicals including asbestos, arsenic and lead and debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wires, nails, wood, plastics and other objects. Unstable buildings and structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse and cause injury.

Family Assistance Center (due to privacy, no media allowed on premises)

The Family Assistance Center for those seeking information on loved ones and for those who are unaccounted for is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kahului Community Center, 275 Uhu Street. Maui Emergency Management Agency and FAC staff will work with families and individuals to gather detailed information and administer DNA swabs. The center launched 8/10.

愛 (AI) ❤ MAUI

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, with the sponsorship of Bamboo Catering and Creative Building Solutions Hawai‘i, will host a fundraising event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the generations ballroom at JCCH. Friends from the culinary industry such as Jason Takemura (Bamboo Catering), Mark “Gooch” Noguchi (Chef Hui), MW Restaurant and Vein Kaka‘ako are some of the confirmed vendors so far. Net sale proceeds will benefit Maui United Way and the Chef Hui Maui Hospitality Relief Fund. Tickets cost $125 and can be purchased by going to form.jotform.com/232216286657158. If you cannot attend but would like to make a donation to support Maui through this event, please send checks payable to Maui United Way or Chef Hui. Under the “note,” please write “Maui” and mail it to Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, 2454 South Beretania Street, Honolulu, HI 96826. You can also call JCCH at 808-945-7633 to get more information.

“On behalf of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i ‘ohana, we’d like to send our condolences and aloha to the victims of the Maui and Hawai‘i County wildfires,” said JCCH president and executive director Nate Gyotoku in an email statement. “The tragic loss of life is heartbreaking for our entire Hawai‘i community. I have seen the pictures and videos of the destruction, and it is devastating. After speaking to our staff and board members personally connected to Maui, I cannot begin to explain how deeply this hurts all of us. Homes, businesses and entire communities are gone. People have lost everything they own, and many have lost or continue to search for their loved ones. My heart sinks deeper as the situation continues to unfold.”

“This is a time of great need for our fellow community members,” continued Gyotoku. “It is our sekinin (responsibility) and giri (duty) to do what we can to support them. In partnership with Bamboo Catering, we are holding a fundraising event called ‘愛 (ai) ❤ Maui’ on September 3, 2023, from 5:30 to 9:00 pm at the JCCH. Our friends from the culinary industry will join us for a night of small plates, drinks, and fundraising. We would appreciate it if you are able to join us on September 3rd. Please also consider making an additional donation to help the people of Maui. Together, we can make a difference. Mahalo plenty for your support.”

INAUGURAL HANA HOU FESTIVAL FOR MAUI STRONG FUND

Jake Shimabukuro is proud to announce that the inaugural Hana Hou Music Festival on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9 at the Hawai‘i Theatre, and is now being dedicated to raise funds for relief efforts on Maui. The two-day festival has also been expanded to include a livestream to reach a broader audience and encourage donations and support. The incredible lineup of artists include Mick Fleetwood, Girl Named Tom, The Jets, a Tongan American family pop band with smash hits like “Crush on You” and “Make It Real,” Keiko Matsui – legend of smooth jazz and new-age music, local Hawaiian music icons like Brother Noland, Mark Yamanaka, Raiatea Helm and many more. The festival is partnering with the Hawai‘i Community Foundation and its Maui Strong Fund. Profits and all donations will be directed to the Maui Strong Fund, which pledges that 100% of donations will support rapid response and recovery efforts on the island. For more information visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/strengthening/maui-strong-fund. Tickets are available at hanahoufest.com.

Shimabukuro shares, “My heart breaks for the lives lost to the fires on Maui. We are grateful for all the courageous souls that are doing all they can to help families in need at this time. We hope to continue the momentum by supporting the Hawai‘i Community Foundation with our event at the Hawai‘i Theatre on September 8th and 9th. Please consider supporting the Maui Strong Fund by making a donation. Thank you.”

Shimabukuro will also be performing songs from his new album, “Grateful,” which will be released on Friday, Sept. 8. The artists on the album include Brother Noland, Bryan Tolentino, Chris Kamaka, Connor Johnson, Del Beazley, Fiji, Henry Kapono, Herb Ohta, Jr., Ignace Jang, Jeff Peterson, John Cruz, John Feary, Pure Heart (Jon Yamasato and Lopaka Colón), Justin Kawika Young, Kawika Kahiapo, Kimié Miner, Manaola, Mark Yamanaka, Pōmaika`i Keawe, Raiatea Helm and Ron Artis II. The title track of the album, “Grateful,” is an original song by Justin Kawika Young. A portion of the proceeds from album sales will also support relief efforts.

The line-up for Friday, Sept. 8: Jake Shimabukuro Band, Mick Fleetwood, The Jets, Pure Heart, Raiatea Helm, Kawika Kahiapo and Jeff Peterson.

The line-up for Saturday, Sept. 9: Jake Shimabukuro, Mick Fleetwood, Connor Johnson, Girl Named Tom, Keiko Matsui, Kimié Miner, Brother Noland and Mark Yamanaka.

CPB TO HELP MAUI COMMUNITY

Central Pacific Bank (CPB) is continuing to work on solutions to help people impacted by the Maui fires and will waive ATM and safe deposit box fees, expedite debit card and checkbook replacement, establish a hotline for Maui customers and provide an update on the Lahaina facilities.

“CPB was founded to help all of Hawai‘i’s people with their financial needs and we are committed to helping the Maui community during this critical time,” said CPB President and CEO Arnold Martines.

ATM fees waived

Access to cash is critically important during an emergency event and CPB is waiving fees for use of its ATMs on Maui by any resident. In addition, CPB customers who are Maui residents will be reimbursed ATM fees when using non-CPB machines on Maui or elsewhere. CPB customers will be refunded the “out of network” fees to their account on a monthly basis.

Free safe deposit box for CPB customers

CPB recognizes people on Maui may not have a safe place to store valuable belongings, therefore CPB is waiving safe deposit box fees for customers displaced by the Maui fires. Lahaina Branch customers with existing boxes will receive a 1-year fee waiver. Other CPB Maui customers can also receive a free 3×5 inch safe deposit box at any Maui location for 1-year, subject to availability.

Debit card and check replacement

Many customers may not have their CPB debit card or checks as a result of the fire or evacuation and in this situation CPB will replace the debit cards and checks free of charge for Maui residents affected by the fire. Customers should call the Maui hotline phone number referenced below to speak with a representative who will walk them through the replacement process. CPB is also able to utilize alternate identification verification for existing customers for people who lost their official ID.

Lahaina Branch and ATM update

CPB is grateful to report the Lahaina Branch and CPB’s three Lahaina-based ATMs have withstood the fire. The Lahaina Branch and ATMs will remain closed until further notice due to the power and data outages and accessibility issues, however they are expected to be operable in the near future. In the interim, the Lahaina Branch parking lot has already been used as a distribution center to provide food and supplies to the community. CPB is working with other organizations to utilize the property to benefit the people in Lahaina. Additional outreach details to come as plans are finalized.

CPB’s Kihei, Kahului and Wailuku branches remain open for business during normal operating hours. To view the CPB branch and ATM locations please visit: cpb.bank/locations.

Maui Customer Hotline

CPB has established a phone hotline prioritizing calls from people impacted by the Maui fires by calling 808-871-0505 to help expedite any banking needs. People who call the Lahaina Branch number will also be automatically transferred to the hotline. CPB Customer Service personnel are staffing the hotline daily during the following hours:

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.