The Hawaii United Okinawa Association is back for the 41st Okinawan Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. The festival continues to be one the largest ethnic festivals in the state of Hawai‘i, drawing in over 50,000 people from all over the world. This year’s theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.”

As a family-oriented cultural event, the Okinawan Festival showcases Hawai‘i’s multiethnic culture and invites locals and visitors alike to join in the festivities featuring Okinawan music and performing arts, cultural education, arts and crafts, historical exhibits, craft vendors, genealogy research, Okinawan-themed children’s games and, of course, food booths with Okinawan cuisine and local favorites such as andagi, andadog and Okinawa soba. Entertainment from local performing arts groups will fill both days of the festival with Okinawan dance, karate, taiko and live music.

Proceeds from the Okinawan Festival support the HUOA and its many cultural programs including classes, genealogy resources, the Hawai‘i-Okinawa Student Exchange Program, Children’s Cultural Day Camp, community service projects and much more.

The Okinawan Festival is sponsored by CPB Foundation, Hawaii Tourism Authority, City & County of Honolulu, Oahu Visitors Bureau, Zippy’s, Island Insurance, Rainbow Drive-In, Sun Noodle, Hawaii Gas, Don Quijote, JTB Hawaii, WCIT/Gushiken Architecture, Zeyphr Insurance, Kaimana Beach Hotel Waikiki, Koa Restoration and Maintenance, Y. Hata & Co. Ltd., Hawaiian Telcom, KHON2 and many more community partners.

Read below for HUOA’s guide to the Okinawan Festival (subject to change). For the most up-to-date information, please visit okinawanfestival.com.

HOURS

Saturday, Sept. 2

Early admission: 9 to 10 a.m.

Live entertainment: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bon Dance: 5:30 to 9 p.m. (Only andagi, andadog, Okinawan soba and bento will be served during bon dance, while supplies last)

Sunday, Sept. 3

Early admission: 9 to 10 a.m.

Live entertainment: 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

ADMISSION

Early Admission

Beat the lines to get your festival favorites first. Festival foods, T-shirts, country store, Heiwa Dori and more! Available pre-sale online only (credit/debit card) at okinawanfestival.com/admissions. Quantities are limited; while supplies last.

Single-day early admission: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Adults: $15

Seniors (65 and over): $10

Children (12 and under): Free

Two-day early admission: valid for early admission for both days, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Adults: $25 ($30 value)

Seniors (65 and over): $15 ($20 value)

Children (12 and under): Free

General Admission

Tickets available online (credit/debit card) at okinawanfestival.com/admissions and at the door, while supplies last.

Single-day general admission: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adults: $10

Seniors (65 and over): $5

Children (12 and under): Free

Two-day general admission (valid for general admission only)

Adults: $16 ($20 value)

Seniors (65 and over): $8 ($10 value)

Children (12 and under): Free

PARKING

Hawaii Convention Center, $15 per entry (no overnight or in/out). Limited drop-off and pick- up area fronting the entrance on Atkinson Dr.

Additional parking at Ala Moana Shopping Center (any level on the east side of the center near Ala Moana Hotel, fees vary. Scan QR code available in the parking lot; use discount code “HCC22” for a 50% discount.

Additional free parking at the Civic Center Municipal Parking, 346 Alapai St. (enter on Beretania) with shuttle service to the Hawaii Convention Center.

Shuttle pick-up from Alapai Transfer Station (across the street from Civic Center Municipal Parking).

$3 round trip (collected upon return); purchase shuttle tickets from the Information Booth in the Exhibit Hall.

Shuttle hours: Saturday, Sept. 2; 7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3; 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

FESTIVAL

Change

The biggest change this year is that the entire Okinawan Festival will be all on the first floor this year the entire first floor of the Convention Center!

Food

One of the most important parts of the Okinawan Festival is the food. This year’s food booths include: andagi, andadog, champuru plate, chili and rice, chili frank plate, oki dog, Okinawa soba, pig’s feet soup (available Saturday all day and Sunday until noon), yakisoba, yakitori stick, yakitori bento and steamed Okinawa sweet potato. Coffee will be available at the andagi booth. Bottled drinks will be available at each of the food booths. (See The Okinawan Food Experience for more detail on the food.)

Entertainment (main stage)

We are so fortunate to have an Okinawan community in Hawai‘i that is thriving with cultural practitioners and performing artists. In addition, we will have special guest performers from Okinawa and the continental U.S. as well. You will see every generation from local keiki to kūpuna on stage performing traditional dance, music, taiko drums, karate and more.

But there will be other genres of music to enjoy such as a saxophone quartet, Ukulele Hale and, on Saturday evening, the highly anticipated Bon Dance that includes other Japanese groups from our community. And this year, special guest performers from Okinawa include the popular Aimamire group and Naha Izumizaki Hatagashira. On Saturday afternoon, ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will make a special appearance.

Lastly, The largest indoor Bon Dance will be held only on Saturday night from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Country Store (Machi-Gwa)

Bring your reusable shopping bags and fill them with fresh, locally grown vegetables, fruits and other delicious treats to eat! Enjoy treats from small local businesses, many of which are Uchinanchu-owned.

Festival T-shirts

Make sure to add 2023’s commemorative T-shirt to your Okinawan Festival collection! T-shirts are available in men’s, women’s and youth sizes. Designs will be posted on the festival website, okinawanfestival.com.

Plants (Hanagi Machi Gwa)

Browse a wide selection of potted plants and flowers that will be available for purchase. They say gardening helps with longevity so find the perfect addition to your houseplant collection and outdoor garden.

Hawaii Bonsai Association

Artistically sculptured bonsai trees and plants will be on display.

Children’s Games, Keiki Korner & More

Fun for the whole family, there will be games for children of all ages. Kids can play at the robotics booth, visit the coloring station, and there will also be an area for our youngest keiki with stroller parking.

Health & Wellness

There will be multiple booths featuring health and wellness information where festival goers can get their blood pressure checked, pick up a free COVID-19 test kit, learn more about Blue Zones Project and the secrets to Okinawan longevity. Also featuring Mana-Su, a healthy fermented liquid vinegar, which Okinawans consume daily as part of their daily wellness lifestyle.

VISIT “THE MURA” or VILLAGE

Heiwa Döri (Okinawan marketplace)

Experience Hawai‘i’s version of Okinawa’s famous Heiwa Döri in Naha. Specialty foods from Okinawa will be on sale, such as konbu (dried kelp), Okinawa soba noodles, andagi mix, shïkwasa (Okinawan lemon-lime) juice, kokuto (black sugar candy) and more.

Craft Gallery

Browse through the wide array of original arts and crafts by local vendors and crafters. Support local businesses!

Bunkwa nu Shima (Cultural Village)

The Bunkwa nu Shima room will feature a variety of displays and activities highlighting Okinawan culture, shimakutuba (Okinawan language), kimono dressing and professional picture taking (available for an additional fee).

Okinawa Genealogical Society of Hawaii

Looking for family history? OGSH members can help you search our immigrant database, which contains 19,000 records and covers Okinawan immigrant information from 1900-1925.

We are HUOA & HUOA Store

Learn about the Hawaii United Okinawa Association’s events, clubs, classes and programs. Learn how you can become a member of one of HUOA’s 50 member clubs and purchase items from the gift shop. All proceeds benefit HUOA programs.

THE OKINAWAN FOOD EXPERIENCE

The Okinawan Festival’s selection of eats are prepared and served by HUOA volunteers. All of your usual favorites will be available once again, including many dishes served in the kitchens of Okinawan families. Spend a day — or both days — at the Okinawan Festival and make sure you try everything! Food booths are open on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m and Sunday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the bon dance on Saturday, Sept. 2, only andagi, andadog, Okinawa soba and bento booths will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. 1 scrip = $1.00



Andagi: Andagi is an all-around Festival favorite. Basic doughnut ingredients, such as sugar, flour, milk and eggs, are mixed into a batter and deep-fried. The “hand-dropping” of evenly rounded balls of batter into the hot oil is a show in itself. Three andagi per package. Price: 3 pieces for $4/Dozen for $16.



Andadog: The andadog is a whole hot dog on a stick that is dipped into the andagi batter and deep fried. Price: $4.



Bento: Available for purchase for our bon dance crowd. Saturday, starting late afternoon; while supplies last! Price: $10.



Champuru Plate: You’ll love this plate! Delicious shoyu pork, rice and champuru – a mixture of stir-fried vegetables, luncheon meat and agedofu (deep-fried tofu) – served with andamisu (pork and miso mixture) and white rice. Price: $8.



Champuru Plate – Vegetarian: Stir-fried vegetables and rice. Price: $6.



Chili and Rice: Chili and rice in a bowl. This local classic is sold at the Oki Dog/Chili booth. Price: $7.



Chili Frank Plate: Chili and Rice 2.0 – chili and rice plate served with a hot dog. Sold at Oki Dog/Chili booth. Price: $10.



Oki Dog: A hot dog and chili are wrapped in a soft tortilla with shredded shoyu pork and lettuce. Price: $10.



Okinawa Soba: Okinawan-style soba noodles served in hot soup and garnished with kamaboko (fishcake), shoyu pork, green onions and red ginger. Best enjoyed whilst slurping loudly. Price: $12.



Pig’s Feet Soup: (Saturday all day, Sunday morning only) Ashitibichi in Uchinaaguchi. These pig tootsies are cooked in a soup stock and garnished with konbu (seaweed), daikon (turnip), togan (squash) and mustard cabbage – served with hot rice. Price: $15.



Yakisoba: Okinawa-style soba noodles stir-fried with vegetables and luncheon meat and seasoned with a special chef’s sauce. Price: $8.



Yakitori Stick: Skewered chicken grilled to perfection with a touch of teriyaki sauce. Price: $2.



Yakitori Bento: Two yakitori sticks with rice and furikake. Price: $7.



Okinawan Sweet Potato (Steamed): Sold at Champuru booth and Country Store. Price: $6.

BEVERAGES

Coffee: $2

Bottled Soda (20 oz.): $3

Bottle Water (16 oz.): $2

The Hawaii United Okinawa Association (HUOA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, perpetuate and preserve Okinawan culture in Hawai‘i. HUOA is the umbrella organization for 50 member clubs with approximately 40,000 members statewide. For more information about HUOA, visit huoa.org.