TUESDAY, AUGUST. 1

Midnight – Fireball Magistrate

1:40 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

3:10 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

4:40 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

6:20 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

7:50 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

9:20 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

11:20 a.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

1 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

2:30 p.m. – A Scarred Life

4:10 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

5:40 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

7:10 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

9 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

10:30 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST. 2

12:10 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

1:40 a.m. – Classmates

3:30 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

5 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

6:30 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

8:30 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

10 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

11:50 a.m. – A Scarred Life

1:30 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

3:30 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

5 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

6:50 p.m. – Bloody Passion

8:40 p.m. – Classmates

10:30 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

THURSDAY, AUGUST. 3

Midnight – Ninja’s Weapon

1:30 a.m. – The Rage of Love

3:50 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

5:30 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

7:30 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

9 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

10:30 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

Noon – Ninja’s Weapon

1:30 p.m. – The Rage of Love

3:50 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

5:30 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

7 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

9 p.m. – Bloody Passion

10:50 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

FRIDAY, AUGUST. 4

12:30 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

2 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

3:30 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

5:20 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

6:50 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

8:20 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

10:10 a.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

12:10 p.m. – The Rage of Love

2:30 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

4:10 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

5:40 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

7:10 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

8:40 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

10:10 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

11:40 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

SATURDAY, AUGUST. 5

1:40 a.m. – A Scarred Life

3:20 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

5:20 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

6:50 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

8:20 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

9:50 a.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

11:20 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

1:20 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

2:50 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

4:40 p.m. – Bloody Passion

6:30 p.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

8 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange

9:40 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

11:10 p.m. – A Scarred Life

SUNDAY, AUGUST. 6

12:50 a.m. – Classmates

2:40 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

4:10 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

5:40 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

7:20 a.m. – Bloody Passion

9:10 a.m. – Classmates

11 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

12:40 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

2:10 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

3:50 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

5:20 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange

7 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

9 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

11 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

MONDAY, AUGUST. 7

12:40 a.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

2:10 a.m. – The Rage of Love

4:30 a.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

6:10 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

7:40 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

9:10 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

11:10 a.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

12:40 p.m. – The Rage of Love

3 p.m. – Classmates

4:50 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

6:20 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

7:50 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

9:20 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

11 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

TUESDAY, AUGUST. 8

12:30 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

2:20 a.m. – Bloody Passion

4:10 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

5:40 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

7:10 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

9:10 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

10:40 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

12:10 p.m. – A Scarred Life

1:50 p.m. – The Rage of Love

4:10 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

5:50 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

7:50 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

9:30 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

11 p.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST. 9

12:30 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

2 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

3:30 a.m. – Bloody Passion

5:20 a.m. – Classmates

7:10 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

8:40 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

10:10 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

11:40 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

1:30 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

3 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

4:40 p.m. – A Scarred Life

6:20 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

8:20 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

10:10 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

THURSDAY, AUGUST. 10

12:10 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

1:50 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

3:20 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

4:50 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

6:50 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

8:20 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

9:50 a.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

11:50 a.m. – Bloody Passion

1:40 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

3:10 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

4:40 p.m. – The Rage of Love

7 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

8:40 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange

10:20 p.m. – The Rage of Love

FRIDAY, AUGUST. 11

12:40 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

2:10 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

3:40 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

5:10 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

7 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

8:40 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

10:10 a.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange

11:50 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

1:50 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

3:30 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

5 p.m. – Classmates

6:50 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

8:20 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

9:50 p.m. – A Scarred Life

11:30 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

SATURDAY, AUGUST. 12

1 a.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

2:30 a.m. – A Scarred Life

4:10 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

6:10 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

7:40 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

9:10 a.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

10:40 a.m. – The Rage of Love

1 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

2:30 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

4:30 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

6:30 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

8 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

9:50 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

11:20 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

SUNDAY, AUGUST. 13

1 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

2:30 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

4:30 a.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

6:10 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

7:40 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

9:30 a.m. – Bloody Passion

11:20 a.m. – Classmates

1:10 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

2:40 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

4:20 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

6 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

7:30 p.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

9 p.m. – The Rage of Love

11:20 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

MONDAY, AUGUST. 14

12:50 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

2:20 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

4:10 a.m. – Bloody Passion

6 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

8 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

9:30 a.m. – The Rage of Love

11:50 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

1:30 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

3 p.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

4:30 p.m. – Bloody Passion

6:20 p.m. – Classmates

8:10 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

9:40 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

11:30 p.m. – A Scarred Life

TUESDAY, AUGUST. 15

1:10 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

3:10 a.m. – Classmates

5 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

6:30 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

8:10 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

9:40 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

11:10 a.m. – A Scarred Life

12:50 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

2:50 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

4:30 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

6 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

7:30 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

9 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

10:30 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST. 16

Midnight – Terror of Yakuza

1:40 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

3:20 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

4:50 a.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

6:20 a.m. – The Rage of Love

8:40 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

10:30 a.m. – Bloody Passion

12:20 p.m. – The Rage of Love

2:40 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

4:20 p.m. – Bloody Passion

6:10 p.m. – Classmates

8 p.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

9:30 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange

11:10 p.m. – A Scarred Life

THURSDAY, AUGUST. 17

12:50 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

2:50 a.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

4:30 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

6 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

7:30 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

9 a.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange

10:40 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

12:40 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

2:10 p.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

3:40 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

5:10 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

7 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

8:30 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

10:30 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

FRIDAY, AUGUST. 18

12:10 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

1:40 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

3:40 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

5:10 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

6:40 a.m. – A Scarred Life

8:20 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

9:50 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

11:20 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

12:50 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

2:30 p.m. – Classmates

4:20 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

5:50 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

7:20 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

8:50 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

10:50 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

SATURDAY, AUGUST. 19

12:30 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

2 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

3:30 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

5:10 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

6:40 a.m. – A Scarred Life

8:20 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

10:20 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

11:50 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

1:40 p.m. – Classmates

3:30 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

5 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

6:30 p.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

8 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

10 p.m. – Bloody Passion

11:50 p.m. – The Rage of Love

SUNDAY, AUGUST. 20

2:10 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

3:50 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

5:50 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

7:20 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

9:10 a.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

11:10 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

12:40 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

2:10 p.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

3:40 p.m. – The Rage of Love

6 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

7:30 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

9:20 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

11 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

MONDAY, AUGUST. 21

12:30 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

2 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

3:40 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

5:20 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

6:50 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

8:20 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

9:50 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

11:40 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

1:10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

3:10 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

4:50 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

6:20 p.m. – A Scarred Life

8 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange

9:40 p.m. – The Rage of Love

TUESDAY, AUGUST. 22

Midnight – Code Between Brothers

1:30 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

3 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

4:40 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

6:10 a.m. – Bloody Passion

8 a.m. – Classmates

9:50 a.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange

11:30 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

1:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

3 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

5 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

6:40 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

8:10 p.m. – A Scarred Life

9:50 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

11:50 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST. 23

1:20 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

3 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

4:30 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

6:20 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

7:50 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

9:20 a.m. – Bloody Passion

11:10 a.m. – Classmates

1 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

2:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

4 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

5:30 p.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

7 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

9 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

10:40 p.m. – The Rage of Love

THURSDAY, AUGUST. 24

1 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

2:40 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

4:10 a.m. – A Scarred Life

5:50 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

7:50 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

9:20 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

10:50 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

12:20 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

2:10 p.m. – Bloody Passion

4 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

5:40 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

7:10 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

8:40 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

10:10 p.m. – Classmates

FRIDAY, AUGUST. 25

Midnight – Wind, Woman, and Road

1:30 a.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

3 a.m. – The Rage of Love

5:20 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

6:50 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

8:50 a.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

10:30 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

Noon – Fireball Magistrate

1:40 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

3:10 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

4:40 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

6:10 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

8 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

SATURDAY, AUGUST. 26

Midnight – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

1:40 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

3:10 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

4:40 a.m. – Classmates

6:30 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

8 a.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

10 a.m. – Bloody Passion

11:50 a.m. – A Scarred Life

1:30 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

3:30 p.m. – Bloody Passion

5:20 p.m. – Classmates

7:10 p.m. – The Rage of Love

9:30 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

11:10 p.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

SUNDAY, AUGUST. 27

12:40 a.m. – The Rage of Love

3 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

4:30 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

6:10 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

7:40 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

9:10 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

10:40 a.m. – A Scarred Life

12:20 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

2 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

3:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

5 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

7 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

8:30 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

10:20 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

11:50 p.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

MONDAY, AUGUST. 28

1:20 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

3:20 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

4:50 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

6:20 a.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

7:50 a.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

9:30 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

11 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

12:30 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

2:10 p.m. – Bloody Passion

4 p.m. – Classmates

5:50 p.m. – A Young Rabble 2

7:20 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

9:10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

11:10 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

TUESDAY, AUGUST. 29

12:50 a.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

2:50 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

4:20 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

6 a.m. – A Young Rabble 2

7:30 a.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

9 a.m. – The Rage of Love

11:20 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

1:10 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

2:40 p.m. – A Scarred Life

4:20 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

6:20 p.m. – Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy

7:50 p.m. – Ninja’s Weapon

9:20 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

11:20 p.m. – Bloody Passion

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST. 30

1:10 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

2:40 a.m. – A Scarred Life

4:20 a.m. – Classmates

6:10 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

7:40 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

9:30 a.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

11:30 a.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow

1:10 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

2:40 p.m. – The Rage of Love

5 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

6:40 p.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange

8:20 p.m. – The Idle Vassal Tribute

10:20 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

THURSDAY, AUGUST. 31

Midnight – Code Between Brothers

1:30 a.m. – The Rage of Love

3:50 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

5:30 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

7 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 1

9 a.m. – My Boyfriend in Orange

10:40 a.m. – The Rage of Love

1 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

2:30 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

4:20 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

5:50 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

7:20 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

8:50 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama

10:20 p.m. – Ruffiances Without Tomorrow