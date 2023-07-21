NEW PROGRAMMING

“What a Wonderful World,” premiering Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7:35 p.m.

Taeko Hamaoka, a 52-year-old ordinary housewife, lives with her older husband and their son. Despite working hard as a housewife and a part-time worker, she finds herself being looked down upon by her family, who tell her “You know nothing about society.” However, amidst this, she begins to feel as though someone is following her and watching her with strange, suspicious glances. This may be the beginning of a startling change in her life… Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on–screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon. – Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (808) 538–1966 for inquiries or to request an e–mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Moekare wa Orange-iro (My Boyfriend in Orange),” 2022 drama, 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Starring Neru Nukumi and Hikaru Iwamoto. Directed by Shosuke Murakami.

Moe is a high school girl who has just moved to town with her family after losing her father. She has a hard time fitting in at school and becomes a loner, until one day, she gets rescued at a fire drill by firefighter Kyosuke. This encounter with the brusque but kind and mature fellow encourages Moe to be more optimistic and shake off her loner status. Her enthusiasm starts to capture Kyosuke’s heart as well, but they’re a bit too awkward to take their relationship to the next level. As their romance stalls, things take a turn with the appearance of Kyosuke’s colleague, Himeno the firefighter prince.

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Aa Douki no Sakura (Classmates),” 1967 drama, 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Starring Hiroki matsukata, Sonny Chiba, Ken Takakura, Koji Tsuruta and Yoshiko Sakuma. Directed by Sadao Nagashima.

Story of young students trained to become Kamikaze soldiers in WWII.

“Aka to Kuro no Netsujo (Bloody Passion),” 1992 drama, 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Starring Takanori Jinnai, Toru Nakamura, Toshiro Yanagiba and Yumi Aso. Directed by Eiichi Kudo.

A story about a man who tries to mend his past through helping his best friend’s sister.

“Daibosatsu Touge Dai-Ichibu (Sword in the Moonlight),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Kinnosuke Nakamura and Ryunosuke Tsukigata. Directed by Tomu Uchida.

Following the life of a master swordsman, Ryunosuke, whose ruthless ways and merciless killings leave behind an unsettled past which eventually catches up to him.

“Fuefuki Wakamusha (A Warrior’s Flute),” 1955 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa, Hibari Misora and Ryutaro Otomo. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

Tale of tragic love between samurai and princess during Heian period.

“Hana no Ran (The Rage of Love),” 1988 drama, 2 hour and 19 minutes.

Starring Sayuri Yoshinaga, Yusaku Matsuda, Morio Kazama and Ken Ogata. Directed by Kinji Fukasaku.

A man and woman in the Taisho era seek love, art, and social reform.

A poignant story of Akiko, a housewife who becomes a famous poet, and her struggles to pursue love, art and social reform in the Taisho era.

“Hatamoto Taikutsu Otoko (The Idle Vassal Tribute),” 1958 samurai film, 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa, Kinnosuke Nakamura, Utaemon Ichikawa and Chiyonosuke Azuma. Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda.

Master swordsman and loyal vassal, Mondonosuke Saotome, is sent to investigate an intrigue centering on the Date clan. Ichikawa Utaemon’s 300th movie. A must see for all samurai fans featuring Japan’s most celebrated samurai stars!

“Honey Lemon Soda (Honey Lemon Soda),” 2021 drama, 1 hour and 51 minutes.

Starring Raul and Ai Yoshikawa. Directed by Koji Shintoku.

In middle school, the shy and reserved Uka was bullied and nicknamed “Stone.” Determined to reinvent herself, she opts for a more liberal high school. There, she meets Kai, a boy with lemon-colored hair, who is the reason why she chose this school. The popular and carefree Kai seems indifferent to everything. No one knows what he’s thinking, but for some reason, he’s taken it upon himself to look after Uka, calling himself “her guardian.” They grow closer as Uka’s attraction to Kai deepens and Kai is drawn to her earnestness. He’s experiencing feelings he’s never had before. But Kai is harboring a secret… As they grapple with love and friendship, the lives of Kai, Uka and their friends begin to change and take flight!

“Iroha Wakashu Hanakago Touge (A Young Rable 2),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora and Kotaro Satomi. Directed by Toshikazu Kono.

An adventure of a feisty girl Oyuki and Santa, a homeless child she saves.

“Jeans Blues Asu Naki Buraiha (Ruffiances Without Tomorrow),” 1990 action drama film, 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Starring Meiko Kaji. Directed by Sadao Nakajima.

A fantastic action thriller starring Meiko Kaji. Will Hijiriko and Jiro manage to escape from the gangsters and the police?

“Kaze to Onna to Tabigarasu (Wind, Woman, and Road),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Rentaro Mikuni and Satomi Oka. Directed by Tai Kato.

Despite his attempt to become a law-abiding citizen, troubles follow orphan yakuza Ginji in every situation and forces him to face opposition from his village.

“Kizudarake no Jinsei (A Scarred Life),” 1971 drama, 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Starring Koji Tsuruta and Tomisaburo Wakayama. Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa.

A story about yakuza Tetsuo and Seiji who are torn between duty and sentiment.

“Kyodai Jingi (Code Between Brothers),” 1966 drama, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Starring Saburo Kitajima, Hiroki Matsukata and Koji Tsuruta. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

Famous enka singer Kitajima Saburo stars as Katsuji, a traveling craps artist who finds great camaraderie on the road.

“Ninkyo Kashi no Ishimatsu (Ishimatsu the Yakuza: Something’s Fishy),” 1967 drama, 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Starring Saburo Kitajima and Hideo Murata. Directed by Noribumi Suzuki.

Matsukichi, a worker at a fish market, tries to settle the business between the two competitors on his turf.

“Ninkyo Tokaidou (A Chivalrous Spirit),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hours and 45 minutes.

Starring Chiezou Kataoka, Kinnosuke Nakamura and Utaemon Ichikawa. Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda.

Jirocho, an honorable and respected gang boss, uncovers a conspiracy organized by his rivals while on a quest to bring justice to three murders.

“Okinawa Yakuza Senso (Terror of Yakuza),” 1976 action film, 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Starring Hiroki Matsukata and Shinichi Chiba. Directed by Sadao Nakajima.

Set in 1971, the year before the reversion of Okinawa to Japan, two plots mingle: one featuring a conflict between local and mainland yakuza gangs, and the other an internal struggle within the Okinawa gang itself. Made with a documentary touch, this film also offers a fascinating glimpse of Japan’s gaze on America formed through the filter of Okinawa.

“Onna Toseinin (Okoma, the Orphan Gambler),” 1971 drama, 90 minutes.

Starring Junko Fuji and Koji Tsuruta. Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa.

A story of a gambling woman, Okoma, who must deliver a child to her father.

“Otoko wa Tsuraiyo Torajiro Komoriuta (Tora-san’s Lullaby),” 1974 drama, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi and Chieko Baisho. Directed by Yoji Yamada.

After Hiroshi is injured in a workplace accident, Torajiro gives Sakura the money he has saved and leaves to work as a traveling salesman once again. During his travels Tora-san meets a troubled father who shares a drink with him. In the morning, Torajiro learns that the man has left his baby behind and a note asking Tora to take care of the child.

“Toyama no Kinsan Hinotama Bugyo (Fireball Magistrate),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Tsukigata Ryunosuke and Ebara Shinjiro. Directed by Kinonosuke Fukagda.

Two guardians of the Nijo Castle, Shioya and Kamazawa, discover a map leading to a secret passage to Edo Castle. Instead of reporting their find to local authorities, they decide to blackmail the lords who created the forbidden passage. To prove their crime, Magistrate Toyama Kinshiro launches a private undercover investigation.

“Wakakihi no Jirocho Tokaido no Tsumuji Kaze (Gale of Tokai),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Kiyoshi Atsumi. Directed by Masahiro Makino.

Adventures of famous yakuza boss Jirocho and his disciples who settle in Kofu.

“Yagyu Bugeicho Katame no Ninja (The Yagyu Military Art: The One-Eyed Ninja),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Jushiro Konoe and Hiroki Matsukata. Directed by Shoji Matsumura.

The famed ninja Yagiu Jubei fights to suppress a coup d’etat plotted against Tokugawa Shogunate.

“Yoja no Maden (Ninja’s Weapon),” 1956 ninja, action film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Ryunosuke Tsukigata and Yumiko Hasegawa. Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda.

During a time of war, Lord Ogata is betrayed by two of his closest vassals and killed by his enemy, Sarashina Danjo. Ten years later, Lord Ogata’s only living heir, now a skilled ninja, sets out to avenge his parents’ death with sorcery.