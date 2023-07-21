Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom) Subject to change, without notice. [For updated information, call (808) 834-0007.

Hawaii Okinawa Today’s new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on ‘Olelo Community Media Channels. HOT and Hawaii Okinawa Special shows are also additionally aired on ‘Olelo to fill in open time slots at other times. Programs are subject to change without notice. For updated information and streaming on-demand programming visit olelo.org.

“Okinawan Festival,” Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. and Thursdays, Aug. 10 and 17 at 5 p.m.

Held on Sept. 3 and 4, 2022, this episode is part four of the 40th Okinawan Festival held at the Hawaii Convention Center. This show features Ryukyu Koten Afuso Ryu Ongaku Kenkyuu Choichi Kai Hawaii, kachashi and the Kilauea Okinawa Dance Club.

“Okinawan Festival,” Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.

Held on Sept. 3 and 4, 2022, this episode is part five of the 40th Okinawan Festival held at the Hawaii Convention Center. This show features HUOA Ichigo Ichi E Class and Halau O Na Pua Kukui.