Kristen Nemoto Jay

Commentary

This is the 10th year that The Hawai‘i Herald has printed a special Maui island issue. My second one since becoming editor last May.

This issue shares stories about Maui-ans who’ve each accomplished various accolades in their lives. Our cover story features Wailuku native and MLB World Series Champion Kurt Suzuki who says his biggest and most important role to date since his retirement is being a father and husband. Scott Kikkawa, whose family hails from Pu‘unene plantation, has a new book out called “Char Siu” published by Bamboo Ridge Press. Vice President of the Nisei Veterans Legacy, Byrnes Yamashita, shares the story of MIS veteran and Kahului native Gulstan Napoleon Toshisuke Enomoto. And thanks to our partnership with the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, Melvin Inamasu and Violet Harada helped research, interview, transcribe and write about Arthur Ushijima, who has devoted four decades of his life to health care and has served the Hawai‘i community at the helm of The Queen’s Health System.

We thank you, reader, for supporting this issue, which was also made possible with the advertising support of the following people and businesses. Please support them: Ameritone Maui, Hosoi Mortuary, Komoda Market and Bakery, Lahaina Jodo Mission, Nagamine Photo, Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, Pukalani Superette, Pine Isle Market, Sam Sato’s, Seki’s Machine Shop, Takamiya Market, Tamashiro Market, Tasaka Guri Guri and Tom Shinsato Realty.