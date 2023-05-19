NEW PROGRAMMING

“Pending Train,” premiering Wednesday, June 14 at 7:35 p.m.

It begins as any other day, with commuters and passengers catching the 8:23 train. That is, until one train car suddenly warps into a wormhole and lands in a devastated future world. WIthout smartphones or social media, the passengers must confront extraordinary and extreme conditions. Mere strangers yesterday, they must face their worst fears and instincts for survival, deception and love as they fight to get back home in the exploration of how people deal with unprecedented events. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on–screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon. – Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (808) 538–1966 for inquiries or to request an e–mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Wedding High (Wedding High),” 2022 comedy drama, 1 hour and

57 minutes.

Starring Ryoko Shinohara and Tomoya Nakamura. Directed by Akiko Ohku.

What’s the biggest event for a couple? A wedding! The goofy but earnest Akihito and the always cheerful Haruka are about to tie the knot. Thanks to the help of their wedding planner, they’ve finally made it to the day of the wedding. However, it wasn’t just the bride and groom who were preparing for the biggest day of their lives. The guests, too, pour their heart and soul into creating a video for the wedding, preparing speeches and toasts, and all sorts of performances. However, they get a little too passionate, and the wedding goes spinning out of control…

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Gokudo Kamagasaki ni Kaeru (A Yakuza Goes Home),” 1970 action film, 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Starring Tomisaburo Wakayama and Shingo Yamashiro. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

A yakuza returns to his home town and takes on another gang

“Gokudo no Onnatachi 2 (Yakuza Ladies 2),” 1987 drama, action film,

2 hours.

Starring Yukiyo Toake and Rino Katase. Directed by Toru Dobashi.

Yuki, the wife of a leading member of the Domoto family, must assume her husband’s role as a yakuza boss while he serves out a prison sentence. As she grows into her new role, she manages to assert control and increase the influence of her organization. But when her husband is released from prison, she finds him a changed man, lacking the character necessary to be a powerful yakuza leader. Conflict ensues and their marriage is challenged by a desire for power.

“Gonkuro Tabi Nikki (Travels of Gonkuro),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Hiroko Sakuramachi. Directed by Eiichi Kudo.

Ronin Gonkuro extends a helping hand to those in need while traveling.

“Gorotsuki Mushuku (Patience Has an End),” 1971 drama, 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Starring Ken Takakura. Directed by Yasuo Furuhata.

Young coal miner Takeda leaves Kyushu in search of a better job in Tokyo, only to fall into the lucrative yet dangerous life of a yakuza.

“Hibari no Oshare Kyojo (Hibari Is Fashion Crazy),” 1961 jidaigeki,

1 hour and 23 minutes.

Starring: Hibari Misora, Shoji Yasui and Kyoko Aoyama. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

Under a decree by the Shogun Matsudaira, people of all classes are forced to lead a frugal lifestyle. However, Omitsu, a woman thought to have gone mad after the sudden death of her father, openly disobeys this order and goes around town fancifully dressed. Unbeknownst to those around her, Omitsu is merely acting, using her perceived madness to roam around town as she secretly conducts her own investigation into her father’s death. Will her cunning ploy help her to uncover the truth?

“Itakunai Shinikata (Peaceful Death),” 2021 drama, 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Starring Tasuku Emoto and Maki Sakai. Directed byt Banmei Takahashi.

This medical drama illustrates the current state of home healthcare by drawing upon two bestselling books written by currently practicing home care physician Kazuhiro Nagao. Home care physician Kawada administers over the care of terminally ill cancer patient Inoue who chose “painless home care” on the wishes of his daughter Tomomi. However, Inoue dies after suffering, for which Tomomi blames herself. Meanwhile, Kawada as well has been emotionally shaken…

“Jirocho Sangokushi (The Kigdom of Jirocho),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Starring Koji Tsuruta, Yoshiko Sakuma, Shingo Yamashiro and Hiroki Matsukata. Directed by Masahiro Makino.

The activities of feudal boss Jirocho and his underlings depicted.

“Kataku no Hito (House on Fire),” 1986 drama, 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Starring Ken Ogata and Ayumi Ishida. Directed by Kinji Fukasaku.

Adapted from autobiography by Kazuo Dan, the story depicts Dan’s turbulent life that involved his family, his mistresses, and his work.

“Kenka Taiheiki (Epic Crash),” 1958 samurai film, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Kotaro Satomi. Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa.

A justice-seeking samurai fights BAKUFU (government) soldiers

“Kisaragi Musoken (The Kisaragi Swordsman),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Starring Utaemon Ichikawa, Hiroki Matsukata, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Kotaro Satomi. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

Superb swordsman Tsukinosuke’s services are called upon to cease the insurgence against the Shogunate.

“Koi Yamabiko (Love Echo),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa, Keiko Okawa and Satomi Oka. Directed by Masahiro Makino.

Kogenta, prince of the secluded Ina Clan, marries a beautiful outsider named Oshina. When he later learns that Oshina’s father lost his life protecting the family heirloom, a shamisen called “Yamabiko,” from a greedy thief, he vows to avenge his death.

“Kyokuto Kuroshakai (Dark Society in the East),” 1993 action film, 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Starring Koji Yakusho and Masahiko Kondo. Directed by Shokaku Baba.

A story about the activities of Southeast Asian Mafia gangs in Shinjuku. Ryosuke Kano is an ex-French Foreign Legion soldier and is now a cocaine smuggler and dealer. He is acquainted with Larry, a Japanese American, but he turned out to be an undercover cop from NY…

“Matatabi Sannin Yakuza (Three Yakuza),” 1965 jidaigeki, 2 hours.

Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Tatsuya Nakadai and Hiroki Matsukata. Directed byTadashi Sawashima.

The lives of three kindhearted yakuza trying to make their way in the world: Kutaro saves the poverty-stricken farmers from an evil official; Sentaro rescues a girl from a whore house; Genta returns to his hometown to reunite with his daughter.

“Nikutai no Mon (Carmen 1945),” 1988 drama, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Starring Rino Katase and Tsunehiko Watase. Directed by Hideo Gosha.

Prostitutes in burnt out Tokyo ghetto of post-WWII Japan peddle their flesh and save one-third of their money for a proposed dancehall to be named Paradise. The hookers live in a bombed-out building, but they accept the precarious situation with typical resolve.

“Ooku Emaki (Portrait of Castle Women),” 1968 jidaigeki, 1 hour and

35 minutes.

Starring Yoshiko Sakuma and Reiko Ohara. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

Love-hate drama of three beautiful sisters in Ooku in Edo Castle.

“Ougon Kujakujo Dai-Sanbu (Golden Peacock Castle Part 3),” 1961 samurai, action film, 57 minutes.

Starring Totsuben Sawamura, Kotaro Satomi and Shingo Yamashiro. Directed by Shoji Matsumura.

The battle for the Golden Peacock Castle continues in this third installment of the famed movie series. Heroes Hiuchimaru and Sakon discover hidden powers residing in the Peacock seal emblazoned on items they carry, while Gondaiyu continues his relentless attacks in pursuit of the hidden treasures locked away in the castle.

“Ougon Kujakujo Kanketsu-hen (Golden Peacock Castle: Final Episode),” 1953 samurai, action film 55 minutes.

Starring Totsuben Sawamura, Kotaro Satomi and Shingo Yamashiro. Directed by Shoji Matsuura.

The struggle between the evil Gondaiyu and the remnants of Golden Peacock Castle comes to an end in this exciting finale. Gondaiyu and Danjo plot to take over the Shogun’s army while continuing their efforts to eliminate Sakon and Hiuchimaru.

“Sake to Onna to Yari (Man’s Ambition),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and

39 minutes.

Starring Ryutaro Otomo and Chiezo Kataoka. Directed by Tomu Uchida.

A retired master spearsman goes to a battlefield again.

“Sengo Saidai no Toba (The Biggest Gamble),” 1969 action film, 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Starring Koji Tsuruta and Ken Takakura. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

Gang underlings rebel against a despised new boss

“Shirai-san (Stare),” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Starring Marie Iitoyo and Yu Inaba.

Bodies are turning up. Their eye sockets are empty after their eyes have exploded. They have all died from heart attacks. It is apparent that they were scared at the time of death, as if they were possessed by something horrible. Mizuki and Haruo are college students. Mizuki’s best friend dies before her eyes. Haruo’s brother also died under mysterious circumstances which leads to the college friends’ search for a cause. The deaths attract the attention of Mamiya, a newspaper journalist. He joins Mizuki and Haruo in their efforts to solve the mystery. But none of them is quite ready for the frightening truth behind it.

“Shiranui Kozo Hyobanki Naruto Hikyaku (The Envoy),” 1958 jidaigeki,

1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa and Hiromi Hanazono. Directed by Kinnosuke Fukada.

Nifty Shiranui Kozo’s racy travel journal on Tokaido.

“Shura no Mure (The Story of a Man Among Men),” 1984 drama, 2 hours and 2 minutes.

Starring Hiroki Matsukata, Saburo Kitajima and Bunta Sugawara. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

Depicting the turbulent life of Ryuj, a yakuza with compassion and brotherhood towards his comrades.

“Wakasama Zamurai Torimonocho Benizuru Yashiki,” 1958 jidaigeki,

1 hour and 23 min

Starring Hashizo Okawa and Ryunosuke Tsukigata. Directed by Tadashi Sawashima.

Young Lord investigates the death of a son who is disowned by his wealthy father.