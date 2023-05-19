Channel 2 (Spectrum) and 12 (Hawaiian Telcom) (Subject to change, without notice. For updated information, call 521–8066.)

“Game of Witches,” Monday through Friday at 9:20 p.m.; repeats Monday through Friday at 12:20 p.m.

Yu Gyeong is now a successful woman who is an executive director of Cheonha Group, where she started as a secretary. She recently found out her daughter is alive, so she plans to get her back and take her revenge.

Starring Jang Seo-Hee, Kim Kyu-Seon, Oh Chang-Suk and Han Ji-Wan.

“Joseon Attorney,” Monday and Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.; repeats Tuesday and Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

Set during the Joseon period, Kang Han-Soo becomes a lawyer to take revenge on the person responsible for the death of his parents. While he gains work experience as a lawyer, he develops into an able lawyer. Kang Han-Soo becomes involved with Princess Lee Yeon-Joo and Judge Yoo Ji-Sun. Princess Lee Yeon-Joo cares for her country and people sincerely. Judge Yoo Ji-Sun strives to deliver fair judgments.

Starring Woo Do-Hwan, Bona and Cha Hak-Yeon.

“Brilliant Heritage,” Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m.; repeats Tuesday and Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Boo Young Bae owns a Pyongyang cold noodle restaurant and a health scare causes his children to quarrel over his vast wealth. Feeling betrayed, he marries Gye Ok, a 33-year-old single maid enticed by Young Bae’s fortune, under false pretenses. The move shocks his sons, but Gye Ok’s work ethic makes Young Bae realize that she’ll be able to keep his cold noodle restaurant afloat. Unlike his siblings, Boo Seol Ak, isn’t interested in his wealth or family drama, but his disdain for Gye Ok’s presence in his aging father’s life motivates him to get involved, bringing the two adversaries closer together in unexpected ways.

“You Are My Destiny,“ Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.

Chipper and optimistic orphan Sae Byeok Jang changes her life upon getting a corneal transplant from Na Yeong. To thank her late donor’s family, Sae Byeok Jang visits them, but finds that Na Yeong’s parents did not know their daughter died. She soon grows close to the dead girl’s parents.

Starring Yoon Ah Im, Hyun Joo Gong, Jae Jung Park, Jang Yong and Ae Ri Jeong.

“Good Supper,” Wednesday and Thursday at 7:50 p.m.; repeats Thursday and Friday at 2:20 p.m.

Young-Shin is in her 20’s and she was born with a cooking talent for traditional royal cuisine. She gets involved with people, including Kyung-Soo, who cares about her.

Starring Jung Woo-Yeon and Jae Hee.

“Young Lady and Gentleman,” Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m.; repeats Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m.

Lee Young-Kook is a widower with three children. He still hasn’t gotten over the death of his wife. He decides to hire Park Dan-Dan as a live-in tutor for his kids and he becomes attracted to her. Meanwhile, Park Dan-Dan has a bright and positive personality despite her harsh situation.

Starring Ji Hyun-Woo and Lee Se-Hee.

“Pure Pumpkin Flower,” Monday through Friday at 4:20 p.m.; repeats Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

When Soon-Jung decides to do something she will persist until it is accomplished. She was raised by her single father Hyun-Mook, who has known that Soon-Jung is not his biological daughter and was deceived by his ex-wife Joon-Sun. Nevertheless, Hyun-Mook raised Soon-Jung with all of his love.

Starring Lee Chung-Ah, Jang Hyeong-Seong, Bae Chong-Ok and Jin Tae-Hyun.

“Gwanggaeto,” Friday and Saturday at 7:50 p.m.; repeats Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m.

The glorious life of King Gwanggaeto will be unfolded before your eyes. He’s regarded as a king who restored the glory of Goguryeo by wresting power back from Baekje and led the resurgence of Goguryeo to become a major power in East Asia.

Starring Dam Duk, Ko Woon, Mo Yong-Bo and Do Young.

“Youth of May,” Friday at 10 p.m.

In May 1980, during the turbulent times of the Gwangju Uprising, Hee-Tae and Myung-Hee fell in love. Their love seemed destined by fate.

Starring Lee Do-Hyun and Go Min-Si.

“Running Man,” Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

A variety game show that features a series of games and missions that select team members must complete to win the race. As they fight to win prizes, and at the same time avoid penalties, the members show their chemistry with each other and the celebrity guests that occasionally join in on the fun.

Starring Jae-Suk Yoo, Suk-Jin Ji, Jong-Kook Kim, Ha Ha, Ji-Hyo Song and So-Min Jeon.

“The Entertainer,” Saturday at 4:50 p.m.; repeats at

6:35 p.m.

Shin Suk-Ho works for Top Entertainment Company as a director, but he is about to start his own company Mango. He will take with him the boy group Jakson who are bout to end their contract with Top Entertainment Company. Lee Joon-Suk is the CEO of Top Entertainment Company and he will not let Shin Suk-Ho start his own company. He orders Kim Joo-Han to create a dirty scheme. Due to the scheme, Suk-Ho gets locked up in prison for DUI and he loses the boy group Jakson to Top Entertainment Company. Without Jakson, Shin Suk-Ho’s new company finds itself in a difficult situation. Suk-Ho goes to Busan to borrow money, but he gets humiliated. He becomes extremely frustrated by everything. At that time, he hears a private institute’s promotional song. The song wakes him up and he walks over to the private institute to find out who sang the song.

Starring Ji Sung, Jeon No-Min and Heo Joon-Seok

“Gracious Revenge,” Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 p.m.; repeats Saturday and Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Carrie Jung lost her husband and child. She now lives only to take revenge on those responsible for their deaths. Carrie Jung raises Han Yoo-Jin as a tool in her revenge plan. Han Yoo-Jin is a smart and beautiful woman but she falls in love with a man who she should not love.

Starring Choi Myoung-Gil and Cha Ye-Ryun.

“Blessing of the Sea,” Sunday at 6:30 p.m.; repeats Monday at 1 p.m.

Sim Chung-Yi has an absolute sense of sight that allows her to identify thousands of colors. Sim Chung-Yi meets Ma Poong-Do who is a pianist. He is highly skilled on the piano, but he receives criticism that he has a lack of sensibility. Sim Chung-Yi and Ma Poong-Do develop romantically. Sim Chung-Yi also tries to find a secret of her father.

Starring Lee So-Yeon and Jae Hee.

“I’m Solo,” Saturday at 10:40 p.m.

A hyper-realistic dating program in which solo men and women who long for marriage

gather and struggle to find love.

Starring Defconn, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Hae Na, and Jeon Hyo Sung.

“Butlers II,” Sunday at 10:40 p.m.

A program that showcases the “masters” of different fields.

Starring Yang Se Hyung, Kim Dong Hyun, Eun Ji won, Doyoung, Lee Doe Hoe and

BamBam.