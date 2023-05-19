Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom) Subject to change, without notice. [For updated information, call (808) 834-0007.

Hawaii Okinawa Today’s new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on ‘Olelo Community Media Channels. HOT and Hawaii Okinawa Special shows are also additionally aired on ‘Olelo to fill in open time slots at other times. Programs are subject to change without notice. For updated information and streaming on-demand programming visit olelo.org.

“Okinawan Festival,” Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m. and Thursdays May 8 and 15 at 5 p.m.

Held on Sept. 3 and 4, 2022, this episode is part two of the Okinawan Festival held at the Hawaii Convention Center. This show features Mitchai Kwattai and Hooge Ryu Hana Nuuzi No Kai Nakasone Dance Academy.

“Okinawan Festival,” Saturday, June 7 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m.

Held on Sept. 3 and 4, 2022, this episode is part three of the Okinawan Festival held at the Hawaii Convention Center. This show features Sonorous Quartet, Hawaii Okinawa Creative Arts and Ryusei Honryu Ryuko Kai.