Summer Nakaishi

Special to The Hawai‘i Herald

Editor’s Note: If you can believe it, Obon season has arrived and this time mostly in-person! At press time, the temples below are confirmed to host bon dances or Obon-related events. Other temples and organizations listed thereafter have chosen to remain closed for the season and each temple reserves the right to cancel at any time. Please contact each organization for more information. May you all have a wonderful, safe and memorable time at your bon dance event!

BIG ISLAND

June 17 (Sat.): Papaikou Hongwanji,

6-9:30 p.m., following 5 p.m. service; andagi and sweet bread for sale. (27-378 Old Māmalahoa Hwy., 808-315-3414)

July 1 (Sat.): Kohala Hongwanji Mission, time to be determined. (53-4300 Akoni Pule Hwy., 808-775-7232)

July 1 (Sat.): Puna Hongwanji, 6-10 p.m. Obon service on Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m. (16-492 Old Volcano Rd., 808-966-9981)

July 8 (Sat.): Hilo Meisho-in, 7 p.m., following

6 p.m. service. Obon service on Sunday, July 9, at 10 a.m. (97 Olonā St., 935-6996)

July 8 (Sat.): Honomu Hongwanji Mission,

11 a.m. service only. (28-1658 Government Main Rd., 808-963-6032)

July 8 (Sat.): Kona Daifukuji Soto Mission, 3-6:30 p.m., taiko performance by Kona Daifukuji Taiko and Kona Hongwanji Taiko. Food and drink items on sale to benefit Kona Daifukuji Taiko. Bon service to be held on Sunday, June 25 at 10 a.m. (79-7241 Mämalahoa Hwy., Rev. Jiko Nadade: 808-322-3524, rev.jiko@daifukuji.org)

July 14 (Sat.): Honokaa Hongwanji Mission, 7 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. Community Memorial Service (formerly known as “Hatsubon,”) in temple’s social hall. All persons may submit names of their loved ones who have passed during the previous twelve month). Bon Dance can be held indoors in case of rain; live taiko drums and food vendors available. (45-516 Lehua St., 808-775-7232, honokaahongwanjibuddhisttemple.org)

July 15 (Sat.): Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin, 7-10 p.m., following 5 p.m. service, food concession available. Hybrid Obon service on Friday, July 14 at 6 p.m. Front parking lot available. (398 Kīlauea Ave., 808-961-6677, hilobetsuin.org)

July 22 (Sat.): Hilo Hooganji Mission, 7:30 p.m., following 6 p.m. service; food concession available. (457 Manono St., 808-935-8331)

July 22 (Sat.): Kona Hongwanji Mission, 6 p.m., Obon service on Sunday, July 30 at 10 a.m. (81-6630 Māmalahoa Hwy., 808-323-2993)

July 22 (Sat.): Paauilo Hongwanji Mission, time TBD. (43-1477 Hauola Rd., 808-776-1369)

July 28 (Fri.): Hilo Dajingu, 6 p.m., food concessions open at 5:30 p.m.; music performances from 6-7 p.m.; dancing from 7-10 p.m. (10 Anela St., 808-959-8611, hilodaijingu.amebaownd.com)

July 29 (Sat.): Hilo Taishoji Soto Mission,

7-10 p.m. Food concession items: chili rice, shave ice, andagi, water and soda. Entertainment by Taishoji Taiko. Limited street parking available. Additional parking available across the street at the old McDonald’s by Sack N Save. Bon service to be held Sunday, July 30 at 10 a.m. with special guest speaker Rev. Jiko Nakade of Kona Daifukuji Soto Mission. There will be Toro Nagashi at 5 p.m. at Wailoa Boat Ramp. Taishoji Taiko will provide entertainment after lantern floating event. (275 Kino‘ole St., Rev. Jigaku Takenouchi, 808-935-8407, hilotaishoji@gmail.com)

Aug. 5 (Sat.): Kurtistown Jodo Mission, 6 p.m. (17-4025 Kua‘aina Rd., 808-935-6996)

Aug. 5 (Sat.): Hawi Jodo Mission, 5 p.m., Obon service only. Taiko Performance by Kohara Okinawa Taiko Group. (55-1104 Akoni Pule Hwy., 808-775-0965)

Aug. 12 (Sat): Hilo Higashi Hongwanji, 6 p.m. Obon service, with bon dance to follow immediately after; food concession available. (216 Mohouli St., 808-935-8968)

Aug. 12 (Sat.): Kona Koyasan Daishiji Mission, 6:30 p.m., following 4:30 service. (76-5945 Māmalahoa Hwy A, 808-324-174)

Aug. 12 (Sat.): Hamakua Jodo Mission, 7 p.m., following 6 p.m. indoor service and 5 p.m. gravesite service. (44-2947 Kalōpā Rd., 808-775-0965)

Aug. 19 (Sat.): Hakalau Jodo Mission, 5:30 or 6:00 p.m., immediately following service at 5 p.m. Bon dance practice Tuesdays, May 23, June 20, July 11, Aug. 1 and Aug 15 ($5 donation recommended). (29-2289 Hanamalo Lp., 808-963-6110)

Aug. 19 (Sat.): Kamuela Hongwanji, 7 p.m., following 6 p.m. service; 4:30 p.m. graveside service in Waimea. (65-1110 Māmalahoa Hwy., 808-885-4481)

Aug. 26 (Sat.): Honohina Hongwanji Mission,

2 p.m., following 1 p.m. service. (32-896 Mämalahoa Hwy., 808-345-6869)

Sept 16. (Sat.): Pahala Hongwanji Mission,

6 p.m.. (96-1123 Pā’au’au Pl., 808-928-8254)

CANCELED BIG ISLAND EVENTS

Honomu Henjoji Mission (28-1668 Old Māmalahoa Hwy., 808-963-6308)

Naalehu Hongwanji (29-2289 Hanamalo Lp., 808-966-9981)

Pahoa YBA Hall (15-3003 Kauhale St., 808-966-9981)

KAUA‘I

June 9-10 (Fri./Sat.): Kapaa Hongwanji,

7:30 p.m. following Hatsubon service; food booths, country store, games open at 6 p.m., opening ceremony with Rev. Maxima at 6:30 p.m. Deadline to donate a lantern for Lantern of Remembrance ceremony is Saturday, June 3. Lanterns to be displayed during Hatsubon and Family Obon Service on Saturday, July 2. Bon Dance practice every Monday at 6 p.m. (4-1170 Kūhiō Hwy., 808-822-4667, mail@kapaahongwanji.org)

June 16-17 (Fri./Sat.): Kauai Soto Zen Temple, 5-10 p.m., service at 5:30 p.m., with food booths, game booths, exhibits, lectures/discussion and performance by Taiko Kauai at 7 p.m. both nights. Theme: Celebrating the Spirit of Obon. Special cultural intermission performance by Hole Hole Bushi, with special guest singers Allison Arakawa and Cara Tsutsue and dancing by Soto Zen Ondo Dancers in period costumes. Special tributes to Harry Urata and Dr. Franklin Odo for their preservation efforts of the Hole Hole Bushi and Mrs. Shizuko Kato, picture bride and Hole Hole worker and singer. Special guest, Dr. Christine Yano, University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa professor of anthropology on Bon Dance culture and Hole Hole Bushi. Overflow parking at Hanapepe Stadium. (1-3500 Kaumuali‘i Hwy., Gerald Hirata, 808-346-4650, kauaisotozen@gmail.com, kauaisotozen.org)

June 18 (Sun.): Kapaa Jodo Mission, 10 a.m. service only, with toba prayer. (4524 Haua‘ala Rd., 808-822-4319)

June 23-24 (Fri./Sat.): West Kauai Hongwanji Hanapepe Temple, 7:30 p.m., following 6 p.m. service. Bon Dance practice every Saturday at 8 a.m. (1-3860 Kamauli‘i Hwy., 808-335-3195)

July 7-8 (Fri./Sat.): Lihue Hongwanji Mission, 7:30 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. bon columbarium service. Food booths and country store open at 6 p.m. (andagi, shave ice, flying saucers, pronto pups). Bon Dance practice every first and third Thursdays at 7 p.m. (3-3530 Kūhiō Hwy., 808-245-6262, lihuehongwanji.com)

July 14-15 (Fri./Sat.): Waimea Shingon Mission, 7:30 p.m. (3770-A Pule Rd., 808-338-1854)

July 28-29 (Fri./Sat.): Waimea Higashi Hongwanji, 7:30 p.m. (9554 Kaumuali’i Hwy., 808-338-1847 )

July 30 (Sun.): Koloa Jodo Mission, 10 a.m. service only, with toba prayer. (3480 Waikomo Rd., 808-742-6735)

Aug. 13 (Sun.): West Kauai Hongwanji Waimea, 9 a.m. service only. (4674 Menehune Rd., 808-335-3195)

MAUI/LÄNA‘I/MOLOKA‘I

June 3 (Sat.): Lahaina Shingon Mission,

7:30 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. service. (682 Luakini St., 808-661-0466, mail@lahainashingon.org)

June 10 (Sat.): Puunene Nichiren Mission,

7:30 p.m., following 6 p.m. service. Food and drinks, keiki games available. (9 Ani St., 808-871-4831, nichirenmission.org/puunene)

June 16 (Fri.): Wailuku Jodo Mission, 7:00 p.m. following 6:00 p.m. service. (67 Central Ave., 808-244-0066)

June 17 (Sat.): Wailuku Shingon Mission,

7:30 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. service. (1939 North St., 808-281-6723)

June 24 (Sat.): Kahului Jodo Mission, 7:30 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. service; food concession available. (325 Lā‘au St., 808-871-4911)

July 1 (Sat.): Lahaina Jodo Mission, 8 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. service, 7:30 pm Toro Nagashi, offering of taiko by Maui Taiko followed by bon dance, food concession available. (12 Ala Moana St., 808-661-4304)

July 8 (Sat.): Lanai Hongwanji, 7 p.m. Obon service on Friday, July 7 at 9:30 a.m. (1364 Fraser Ave., 808-565-6817)

July 8 (Sat.): Paia Mantokuji Soto Mission,

7-9 p.m., Concession opens at 5:30 p.m., Zenshin Daiko performance at 6 p.m., Maui Taiko performance at 6:30 p.m. Parking is available on temple grounds, Paia Community Center and Paia Protestant Church. Obon service on Friday, July 7 at 6 p.m. (253 Hana Hwy., 808-579-8051, info@paiamantokuji.org)

July 14-15 (Fri./Sat.): Kahului Hongwanji Mission, 7:00 p.m., following 6 p.m. service. (291 S. Pu‘unene Ave., 808-871-4732)

July 21-22 (Fri./Sat.): Makawao Hongwanji Mission, 7 p.m., following 6 p.m. service. Food vendors (including famous chow fun), keiki games, temple tours, bon dance towel sales. (1074 Makawao Ave., 808-572-7229)

July 28-29 (Fri./Sat.): Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, 7:30 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. service; food booths available. (1828 Vineyard St., 808-244-0406)

July 29 (Sat): Guzeiji Soto Mission of Molokai, 6-9 p.m., following bon service at 5 p.m. and cemetery service at 2 p.m. Food and drink concession available. Special performance by Hawaii Matsuri Taiko. (90 Hotel Ln., Marge Yokomizo-Bento, 808-658-0151, yokosbento@gmail.com)

Aug. 11-12 (Fri./Sat.): Lahaina Hongwanji,

7:30 p.m., following 6 p.m. service; food booths available. (551 Waine‘e St., 808-661-0640)

Aug. 19 (Sat.): Paia Rinzai Zen Mission, 7 p.m., following 6 p.m. service (120 Alawai Rd., 808-579-9921)

Aug. 26 (Sat.): Kula Shofukuji Shingon Mission, 6 p.m. service, with Bon Odori to follow. Concession manned by Maui Okinawa Kenjin Kai, servicing Okinawan delicacies and standard fair food, bazaar, fresh produce and baked goods sales. (113 Puanani Pl., 808-661-0466)

O‘AHU

June 3 (Sat.): Hawaii’s Plantation Village, 4-10 p.m., food sales open from 3-9 p.m., gift shop, country store and pop-up crafts, visit Historical Exhibition Room and see traveling exhibit Generational Legacies: Santa Fe Internment Camp (on display until Aug. 31), over 10 bon dance entertainment performers. Free parking and shuttle service from Waipahu Elementary School. Limited handicap parking available on site. Recommended to bring own chairs or mats. (94-695 Waipahu St., 808-677-0110, hawaiiplantationvillage.org)

June 17 (Sat.): Ewa Hongwanji Mission, 10:30-1 p.m., Obon fundraiser only. Obon service on Sunday, June 25 at 11 a.m. (91-1133 Renton Rd., 808-681-5222)

June 23-24 (Fri./Sat.): Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, 6-10:30 p.m. Festivities begin outside, followed by opening aspiration from the yagura. Dancing starts at 6:30 p.m.; boutique shop in Social Hall and temple tours available. (1727 Pali Hwy., 808-536-7044)

June 23-24 (Fri./Sat.): Wahiawa Hongwanji, 6-10 p.m., food opens at 6 p.m., dancing at 7 p.m.; Obon service on Saturday, June 17 at 6 p.m. (1067 California Ave., 808-622-4320)

July 1 (Sat.): 10th Annual Mö‘ili‘ili Summerfest (Moiliili Hongwanji Mission), 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the old Varsity Theatre parking lot and Coyne St. between University Ave. and Kaialiu St. Food vendors, festival food, retailers and artisans. (1100 University Ave., 808-949-1659, moiliilisummerfesthi.com, moiliili.events@gmail.com)

July 1-2, 6, 8-9, 13, 15-16 (Sat./Sun, Thurs., Sat./Sun, Thurs., Sat./Sun): Soto Mission of Hawaii — Shoboji. Obon service only. Bon dance canceled due to temple renovations. (1708 Nu‘uanu Ave., 808-537-9409)

July 7-8 (Fri./Sat.): Higashi Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii, 5:30-10 p.m., food vendors available. (1865 ‘Alaneo St., 808-531-9088)

July 7-8 (Fri./Sat.): Honolulu Koboji Mission,

7 p.m., following 6:30 yagura prayer service. Hatsubon service on Saturday, July 8, 4:30 p.m. Obon, segaki and Hatsubon service on Sunday, July 9 at 9 a.m. Bon Dance practice on Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m. Toba prayer requests must be received by Tuesday, June 13. (1223-B N. School St., 808-841-7033, kobogi.org)

July 7-8 (Fri./Sat.): Rissho Kosei-kai Buddhist Church of Hawaii, 6-9 p.m. (2280 Auhuhu St., 808-455-3212, rkhawaii.org)

July 8 (Sat.): Waipahu Hongwanji, 7 p.m., following 6 p.m. service. (94-821 Kuhaulua St., 808-677-4221)

July 8 (Sat.): Windward Buddhist Temple,

7 p.m. Obon service on Saturday, July 2 at 9 a.m. (268A Ku‘ulei Rd., 808-262-4560)

July 14 (Fri./Sat.) Shinshu Kyokai Mission,

7:30 p.m., following 7 p.m. bon service in temple; food concessions open at 5 p.m. (1631 S. Beretania St., 808-973-0150 or skm@shinshukyokai.org)

July 14-15 (Fri./Sat.): Wahiawa Ryusenji Soto Mission, 7-10 p.m, concession open at 5:30 p.m., with special dinner plate, chicken hekka, fried noodles, saimin, burgers, chili, drinks, shave ice and more on sale. Special performances by Rygen Taiko at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. Okinawa Bon Dance led by Hawaii Eisa Shinnyuu-Kai on Saturday, July 15 and Fukushima Ondo and Niigata Ondo let by Ryusenji Yagura Gumi on bothe nights. Additional parking available at Ka‘ala Elementary School. Obon services on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. (164 California Ave., 808-622-1429)

July 15 (Sat.): Waianae Hongwanji, 7 p.m.; Obon service on Sunday, July 9, at 6 p.m. (85-762 Old Government Rd., 808-677-4221)

July 21-22 (Fri./Sat.): Haleiwa Jodo Mission,

7 p.m., following 6 p.m. service; food vendors available both nights. Toro nagashi, Saturday only. (66279-A Hale‘iwa Rd., 808-637-4382)

July 22(Sat.): Aiea Hongwanji, 7 p.m., following 6 p.m. service. (99-186 Puakala St., 808-488-5685)

July 22 (Sat.): Jikoen Hongwanji, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Food available. Obon service Sunday, July 2 at 9 a.m. (1731 N. School St., 808-845-3422, jikoen.info@gmail.com)

Aug. 4-5 (Fri./Sat.): Waipahu Soto Zen Temple Taiyoji, 7-10 p.m., food vendors available. (94-413 Waipahu St., 808-671-3103)

Aug. 11-12 (Fri./Sat.): Shingon Shu Hawaii, 6-10:30 p.m., festival to follow 6 p.m. service. Live performances and food available. (915 Sheridan St., 808-941-5663)

Aug. 11-12 (Fri./Sat): Soto Mission of Aiea – Taiheiji, 6-10 p.m. Special dinner plates, fried noodles, saimin, burgers, chili, drinks, shave ice on sale from 5:30 p.m., along with baked goods sale and special plant and flower sale in Social Hall. Special performance by Somei Taiko on both nights at 7 p.m., Okinawan Bon Dance led by Hawaii Eisa Shinnyuu-Kai both nights at 8:30 p.m. and Fukushima Ondo led by Aiea Taiheji Yagura Gumi on both nights. Additional parking at Aiea Methodist Church and Alvah Scott Elementary. Bon services to be held on Thursday, June, 15 and Saturday, June 17 through Monday, June 19. (99-045 Kauhale St., Rev Shuji Komagata, 808-488-6794, aieataihejii@gmail.com, sotomission.com)

Aug. 12 (Sat.): Pearl City Hongwanji, 7 p.m. (858 2nd St., 808-455-1680)

Aug. 18-19 (Fri./Sat.): Mililani Hongwanji,

7 -10 p.m.; Food trucks, country store, craft fair and silent auction opens at 5:30 p.m., lantern parade at 6:30 p.m. (Friday only), opening ceremony at 6:55 p.m. Obon service on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. (95-257 Kaloapau St., 625-0925)

Aug. 19 (Sat.): Jodo Mission of Hawaii, 5 p.m. In person and online bon service also on Wednesday, July 14 through Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15 bon service also at 6 p.m. (1429 Makiki St., 808-949-3995, jodo.us)

Aug. 26 (Sat.): Megabon x JCI Honolulu,

4-9 p.m. Inaugural large community bon dance event hosted by JCI Honolulu, the Honolulu Junior Chamber and Todaiji Hawaii. Food and beverage vendors specializing in Japanese festival foods from local restaurants, Japanese festival games and prizes, live entertainment, taiko, beer garden and a mega bon dance. Working with sister chapter from Osaka, Japan, to bring authentic games and merchandise. (Aloha Stadium, 99-500 Salt Lake Blvd., jcihonolulu.org/megabon)

Sept. 2 (Sat.): Okinawan Festival, 5:30-9 p.m. (Hawai’i Convention Center, 1801 Kapi‘olani Ave., 808-676-5400)

Sept. 16 (Sat.): Autumn Okinawan Dance Matsuri, 5-9:30 p.m. (Hawaii Okinawa Center, 94-587 Uke‘e St., 808-676-5400)

Sept. 23 (Sat.): Kapahulu Center, 4 p.m.; food booths, kiddie games, shave ice. (3410 Campbell Ave., 808-737-1748)

CANCELED O‘AHU EVENTS

Koganji Temple, members only. (2869 O‘ahu Ave., 808-988-4905)

Nichiren Mission of Hawaii. (33 Pulelehua Way, 808-595-3517)

Palolo Hongwanji. (1641 Pālolo Ave., 808-732-1491)

Seicho-No-Ie Hawaii Jisso Center. (47-451 Hui Aeko Pl., 808-239-8833)

*Details subject to change. Please contact individual temple for more information.