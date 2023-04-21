MONDAY, MAY. 1
Midnight – Phantom Goblin
1:30 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
3 a.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
5:00 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina
6:30 a.m. – High School Super Heroine
8 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
9:40 a.m. – Last Glory
11:50 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
1:40 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
3:20 p.m. – A Martial Crowd
4:50 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
6 p.m. – Yakuza of Seki
7:40 p.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
9:40 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
11 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
TUESDAY, MAY. 2
12:40 a.m. – Golden PeacockCastle Part 1 & 2
2:30 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies
4:30 a.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
5:50 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
7:20 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
8:40 a.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
10:20 a.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
12:20 p.m. – Yakuza of Seki
1:50 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
3:20 p.m. – Port of Honor
5 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies
7 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
8:30 p.m. – The Killing Game
10 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 3
Midnight – Phantom Goblin
1:30 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
3 a.m. – Port of Honor
5:00 a.m. – The Killing Game
6:40 a.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
8:20 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina
9:50 a.m. – High School Super Heroine
11:30 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
1:00 p.m. – Last Glory
3 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
5:00 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
6:40 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
8 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
9:30 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
11:00 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
THURSDAY, MAY. 4
12:50 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
2:20 a.m. – Last Glory
4:30 a.m. – Meridian in the Mist
6:20 a.m. – Phantom Goblin
7:50 a.m. – Last Glory
10:00 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
11:50 a.m. – Port of Honor
1:40 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies
3:40 p.m. – Phantom Goblin
5 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
6:50 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
8:40 p.m. – Port of Honor
10:30 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
FRIDAY, MAY. 5
12:20 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
2:00 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies
4:00 a.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
5:20 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
7:00 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
8:30 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
10 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
Noon – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
1:20 p.m. – The Killing Game
3:00 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
4:50 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
6:20 p.m. – A Martial Crowd
7:50 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
9:40 p.m. – The Killing Game
11:20 p.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
SATURDAY, MAY. 6
1:00 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina
2:30 a.m. – High School Super Heroine
4 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
5:30 a.m. – Yakuza of Seki
7:00 a.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
8:40 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
10 a.m. – High School Super Heroine
11:50 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
1:20 p.m. – Yakuza of Seki
2:50 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
4:20 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
5:50 p.m. – Last Glory
8:00 p.m. – In the Wake
10:20 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
SUNDAY, MAY. 7
12 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
1:40 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
3:00 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
4:30 a.m. – Meridian in the Mist
6:20 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
8 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
9:50 a.m. – The Killing Game
11:30 a.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
1 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies
3 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
4:30 p.m. – In the Wake
6:50 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
8:20 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
9:50 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
11:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
MONDAY, MAY. 8
1:20 a.m. – Port of Honor
3 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
4:30 a.m. – Yakuza of Seki
6:00 a.m. – Meridian in the Mist
7:50 a.m. – Phantom Goblin
9:20 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
11:00 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
12:30 p.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
2 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
3:40 p.m. – Last Glory
5:50 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
7:40 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
9:00 p.m. – The Killing Game
10:40 p.m. – High School Super Heroine
TUESDAY, MAY. 9
12:20 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
1:50 a.m. – Port of Honor
3:40 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies
5:40 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina
7 a.m. – High School Super Heroine
8:50 a.m. – Yakuza of Seki
10:20 a.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
11:50 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
1:20 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
3 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
5:00 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
6:30 p.m. – Phantom Goblin
8:00 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
9:40 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
11:30 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 10
1 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
2:40 a.m. – Last Glory
4:50 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina
6:20 a.m. – High School Super Heroine
8:00 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
9:40 a.m. – Port of Honor
11:30 a.m. – Meridian in the Mist
1:20 p.m. – Phantom Goblin
2:50 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
4 p.m. – The Killing Game
5:50 p.m. – Yakuza of Seki
7:20 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
8:50 p.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
10:30 p.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
THURSDAY, MAY. 11
12:30 a.m. – Port of Honor
2:20 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies
4:20 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
5:50 a.m. – Meridian in the Mist
7:40 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
9 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
10:30 a.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
12:30 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
2:00 p.m. – The Killing Game
3:40 p.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
5:20 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies
7:20 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
8:40 p.m. – In the Wake
11:00 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
FRIDAY, MAY. 12
12:30 a.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
2:00 a.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
3:50 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
5 a.m. – Yakuza of Seki
6:40 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
8:20 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
9:50 a.m. – Last Glory
Noon – In the Wake
2:20 p.m. – Last Glory
4:30 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
6:20 p.m. – High School Super Heroine
8:00 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
9:30 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
11:20 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
SATURDAY, MAY. 13
12:50 a.m. – Phantom Goblin
2:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
4:00 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
5:30 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
6:50 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies
8:50 a.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
10 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
11:30 a.m. – Yakuza of Seki
1:00 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
2:30 p.m. – Last Glory
4:40 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
6:30 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
8:00 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
9:50 p.m. – Port of Honor
11:40 p.m. – Last Glory
SUNDAY, MAY. 14
1:50 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
3:40 a.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
5:20 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
6:50 a.m. – Port of Honor
8:40 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies
10:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
12:20 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
2 p.m. – A Martial Crowd
3:40 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
5:30 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
7:20 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
9:00 p.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
11:00 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
MONDAY, MAY. 15
12:30 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina
2:00 a.m. – High School Super Heroine
3:40 a.m. – Meridian in the Mist
5:30 a.m. – Phantom Goblin
7:00 a.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
8:40 a.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
10:40 a.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
Noon – The Killing Game
1:40 p.m. – Yakuza of Seki
3 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
4:40 p.m. – The Killing Game
6:20 p.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
8:00 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
9:30 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
11:20 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
TUESDAY, MAY. 16
1:00 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
2:30 a.m. – High School Super Heroine
4 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
5:40 a.m. – Phantom Goblin
7 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
8:50 a.m. – Meridian in the Mist
10:40 a.m. – Phantom Goblin
12 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
1:30 p.m. – Yakuza of Seki
3:00 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
4:40 p.m. – Port of Honor
6:30 p.m. – Last Glory
8:40 p.m. – In the Wake
11:00 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 17
12:30 a.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
2:20 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina
3:50 a.m. – High School Super Heroine
5:30 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies
7:30 a.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
8:50 a.m. – In the Wake
11 a.m. – Meridian in the Mist
1:00 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
2:30 p.m. – Last Glory
4:40 p.m. – The Killing Game
6:20 p.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
8:00 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
9:50 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
11:30 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
THURSDAY, MAY. 18
1:00 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
2:20 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
3:50 a.m. – Meridian in the Mist
5:40 a.m. – Phantom Goblin
7 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
8:50 a.m. – Yakuza of Seki
10:20 a.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
11:50 a.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
1:40 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
3 p.m. – High School Super Heroine
4:50 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
6:20 p.m. – Port of Honor
8 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies
10 p.m. – Last Glory
FRIDAY, MAY. 19
12:20 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
2 a.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
3:30 a.m. – The Killing Game
5 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
6:50 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
8:20 a.m. – Phantom Goblin
9:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
11:30 a.m. – Port of Honor
1:20 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies
3:20 p.m. – Last Glory
5:30 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
7:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
9:00 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
10:50 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
SATURDAY, MAY. 20
12:40 a.m. – Phantom Goblin
2 a.m. – Port of Honor
4:00 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies
6:00 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
7:30 a.m. – Last Glory
9:40 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
11:30 a.m. – Port of Honor
1:20 p.m. – A Martial Crowd
2:50 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
4:40 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
6 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
8:00 p.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
10:00 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
11:30 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
SUNDAY, MAY. 21
12:50 a.m. – The Killing Game
2:30 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
4 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
5:40 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies
7:40 a.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
9:00 a.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
10:40 a.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
12:40 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
2:30 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
4 p.m. – Yakuza of Seki
5:40 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
7 p.m. – High School Super Heroine
8:50 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
10:20 p.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
MONDAY, MAY. 22
Midnight – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
1:30 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
2:50 a.m. – Yakuza of Seki
4:20 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina
5:50 a.m. – High School Super Heroine
7:30 a.m. – The Killing Game
9 a.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
10:50 a.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
12:40 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
2 p.m. – A Martial Crowd
3:40 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
5:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
7 p.m. – Port of Honor
9:00 p.m. – In the Wake
11:20 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
TUESDAY, MAY. 23
1 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
2:40 a.m. – Last Glory
4:50 a.m. – Phantom Goblin
6:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
8:00 a.m. – High School Super Heroine
9:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
11 a.m. – Last Glory
1:20 p.m. – In the Wake
3:40 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
5:20 p.m. – A Martial Crowd
6:50 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
8:20 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
10 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 24
Midnight – Port of Honor
1:50 a.m. – The Killing Game
3:30 a.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
5 a.m. – Yakuza of Seki
6:40 a.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
8 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
9:50 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
11:40 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
1 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
2:30 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
3:50 p.m. – The Killing Game
5:30 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
7:20 p.m. – Phantom Goblin
8:50 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
10:20 p.m. – High School Super Heroine
THURSDAY, MAY. 25
Midnight – Tale of a Mystical Sword
1:50 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
3:30 a.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
5:20 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina
6:50 a.m. – Last Glory
9:00 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
10:50 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
12 p.m. – Yakuza of Seki
1:40 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies
3:40 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
5:00 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
6:30 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
7:50 p.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
9:30 p.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
11:30 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
FRIDAY, MAY. 26
1:20 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
3:00 a.m. – The Killing Game
4:40 a.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
6:20 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
7:50 a.m. – Last Glory
10:00 a.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
Noon – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
1:30 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies
3:30 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
4:50 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
6:20 p.m. – High School Super Heroine
8:00 p.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
9:30 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
11:20 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
SATURDAY, MAY. 27
12:40 a.m. – Yakuza of Seki
2 a.m. – Meridian in the Mist
4:00 a.m. – Phantom Goblin
5:30 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
7 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
8:40 a.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
10:20 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
11:50 a.m. – Last Glory
2:00 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
3:50 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
5 p.m. – The Killing Game
6:50 p.m. – High School Super Heroine
8:30 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
10:00 p.m. – Port of Honor
11:50 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies
SUNDAY, MAY. 28
1:50 a.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
3:40 a.m. – Yakuza of Ina
5 a.m. – Yakuza of Seki
6:40 a.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
8 a.m. – The Killing Game
9:50 a.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
11:30 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies
1:30 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
2:50 p.m. – Phantom Goblin
4:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
6:00 p.m. – A Martial Crowd
7:30 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
9:20 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
10:50 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
MONDAY, MAY. 29
12 a.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
1:40 a.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
3:30 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
4:50 a.m. – Yakuza of Seki
6:20 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
8:00 a.m. – A Martial Crowd
9:30 a.m. – Last Glory
11:40 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
1:30 p.m. – High School Super Heroine
3 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
4:40 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle Part 1 & 2
6:30 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
8:00 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
9:50 p.m. – Port of Honor
11:40 p.m. – Phantom Goblin
TUESDAY, MAY. 30
1 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
2:50 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
4:40 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate
6:20 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
7:50 a.m. – Last Glory
10:00 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
11:40 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby
1:30 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
3:00 p.m. – High School Super Heroine
4:40 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
6:30 p.m. – Phantom Goblin
8:00 p.m. – In the Wake
10:20 p.m. – Yakuza of Ina
11:50 p.m. – Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 31
1:30 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie
3:00 a.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
4:20 a.m. – The Killing Game
6:00 a.m. – Port of Honor
7:50 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies
9:50 a.m. – Yakuza of Seki
11:20 a.m. – Swordsman and the Actress
12:50 p.m. – Last Glory
3:00 p.m. – In the Wake
5:20 p.m. – A Martial Crowd
6:50 p.m. – Meridian in the Mist
8:40 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies
10:40 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed Swordsman