NEW PROGRAMMING

“Elpis,” premiering Friday, May 5 at 7:35 p.m.

A disgraced TV anchor fights to free a falsely-convicted man on death row. Inspired by a true story and Elpis, the Greek god of hope and despair. Ena Asakawa’s reporting skills once vaulted her to the anchor chair of prime time news at Taiyo TV. But after burnout and a tabloid scandal, she’s since been relegated to the “career graveyard” of late-night show, “Friday Bonbon.” She works with a wealthy but inexperienced director Takuro Kishimoto. When Takuro learns a man on death row may have been falsely accused of the serial murder of teenage girls, Ena goes back to doing what she does best: investigative reporting. Ena and Takuro team up to track down the real culprit, trying to unravel a state-wide conspiracy and cover-up. When Ena and Takura open Pandora’s Box do they find hope or despair? Fully subtitled in English.

“Liaison,” premiering Monday, May 8 at 7:35 p.m.

Dr. Sayama runs Sayama children’s clinic, which specializes in child psychiatry. His family owns a general hospital, but he chose to take over his aunt’s small clinic in the outskirts. As someone who has been living with autism spectrum disorder, Dr. Sayama understands the struggles more than anyone. He treats child patients having a hard time with developmental difficulties. Meanwhile, Shiho, a clumsy medical intern with ADHD, finds herself on the way to the Children’s Clinic, where she visited when she was a child. Shiho is at the point of letting go of her dream to be a doctor. An encounter with Dr. Sayama gives her the encouragement she needs to carry on, and she ends up training at Sayama Children’s Clinic. Fully subtitled in English.

“Kitchen Revolution,” premiering Wednesday, May 17 at 7:35 p.m.

The story of two women who changed Japan’s cooking and food culture shortly after World War II. The first woman is a doctor who analyzed cooking scientifically and came up with measuring cups and spoons, and the concept of the “recipe.” The second woman is Japan’s first female architect who invented the “dining kitchen,” where women can really enjoy cooking. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on–screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon. – Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (808) 538–1966 for inquiries or to request an e–mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Mamorarenakatta Monotachi e (In the Wake),” 2021 drama, 1 hour and 51 minutes.

Starring Takeru Satoh and Hiroshi Abe. Directed by Takahisa Zeze.

Nine years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, grisly murders occur in the urban area of Miyagi Prefecture, where victims are tied up and left to starve. The victims all had reputations for being good men, men of integrity. Seiichiro Tomashino from the First Investigation Division of Miyagi Prefectural Police uncovers common ground between the two murders. Meanwhile, Yasuhisa Tone surfaces as a suspect in the investigation. Tone, who had been serving time for committing arson and assault while trying to help a friend, was a model prisoner who had just been released. While police are unable to find conclusive evidence to implicate him, a third murder occurs. “What is the reason for the murders?”

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Gokudo no Onnatachi Akai Kizuna (Yakuza Ladies Blood Ties),” 1995 drama, 1 hour and 54 minutes.

Starring Shima Iwashita and Aki Yashiro. Directed by Ikuo Sekimoto.

Turbulent life of Kiwa, the successor of the most prominent yakuza in Osaka, the Domoto Clan.

“Hanagasa Wakashuu (A Martial Crowd),” 1958 samurai film, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora, Denjiro Okouchi and Hashizo Okawa. Directed by Kiyoshi Sasaki.

As a result of a superstitious belief that twins bring bad luck to the family, newborn twin princesses are separated. Yukihime, having been sent away to be raised by a yakuza family in Edo, returns home after many years to settle an old score.

“Hibotan Bakuto Hanafuda Shobu (The Valiant Red Peony Part 3),” 1969 drama, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Starring Junko Fuji and Ken Takakura.

Oryu the Peony continues her quest to perfect her skills as professional gambler while leading a life in accordance with the moral code of the yakuza and helping those she encounters fight against injustice.

“Ina no Kantaro (Yakuza of Ina),” 1958 jigaideki, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma and Shinobu Chihara. Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa.

Kantaro risks his life saving his childhood friend from the evil boss, Jubei.

“Kiri no Shigosen (Meridian in the Mist),” 1996 drama, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Starring Shima Iwashita, Sayuri Yoshinaga, Koji Tamaki and Morio Kazama. Directed by Masanobu Deme.

A story of friendship between two women Yae and Kiyoko. Their friendship is tested when artist Yae, who suffers from fatal illness, develops special feelings towards her best friend Kiyoko’s boyfriend Kosuke.

“Maboroshi Tengu (Phantom Goblin),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa and Hiroko Sakuramachi. Directed by Nobuo Nakagawa.

An injured Edo official is rescued by a Vassal whose appearance is exactly like himself, and swears to sweep out the criminals from the town on his behalf.

“Mito Komon Sukesan Kakusan Oabare (Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Starring Ryunosuke Tsukigata and Hiroki Matsukata. Directed by Tadashi Sakuma.

An illustration of the various adventures of Suke and Kaku, the traveling companion and servants of the famous lord, Mito Komon.

“Ninkyo Shimizu Minato (Port of Honor),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and 44 minutes.

Starring Chiezou Kataoka and Kinnosuke Nakamura. Directed by Sadajutsu Matsuda.

In this dramatic portrayal of the life of a gambling boss, Jirocho, a good-hearted and honest boss, sets out to take revenge for a fellow boss. At the same time, the other local bosses, in a bid to increase their own power, plot to dispose of Jirocho. When Ishimatsu, one of his most trusted henchman, is brutally murdered, he must set out on yet another path of revenge, putting everything on the line to fulfill his thirst for justice and thwart his enemies.

“Oedo Senryo Bayashi (Swordsman and the Actress),” 1955 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Ryutaro Otomo. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

Famous actress Koharu becomes involved in the search for the Shogun’s treasure.

“Otoko wa Tsuraiyo Torajiro Komoriuta (Tora-san’s Lullaby),” 1974 drama, 1 hr 45 minutes.

Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi and Chieko Baisho. Directed by Yoji Yamada.

After Hiroshi is injured in a workplace accident, Torajiro gives Sakura the money he has saved and leaves to work as a traveling salesman once again. During his travels Tora-san meets a troubled father who shares a drink with him. In the morning, Torajiro learns that the man has left his baby behind and a note asking Tora to take care of the child.

“Ougon Kujaku-jo (Golden Peacock Castle),” 1961 samurai, action film, 50 minutes.

Starring Kotaro Satomi, Shingo Yamashiro and Mitsuko Nagai. Directed by Masaharu Matsuda.

A group of pirates led by the evil Gondaiyu and his wizard, Genkuro, capture the Golden Peacock Castle and massacre the peaceful clan that lives there. The few survivors that manage to escape plot their revenge and wait for the timing to be right for an attack.

“Ougon Kujaku-jo Dai-Nibu (Golden Peacock Castle Part 2),” 1961 samurai, action film, 56 minutes.

Starring Totsuben Sawamura, Kotaro Satomi and Shingo Yamashiro. Directed by Shoji Matsumura.

The struggles of the Golden Peacock Castle Clan continues as they seek to reclaim their home and prevent the evil Gondaiyu from taking their most prized treasures.

“Saigo no Tokkoutai (Last Glory),” 1970, drama, 2 hours and 2 minutes.

Starring Koji Tsuruta, Ken Takakura and Sonny Chiba. Directed by Junya Sato.

A story depicting the last days of young Kamikaze pilots in the end of the war against US.

“Satsujin Yuugi (The Killing Game),” 1978 action film, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Starrin Yusaku Matsuda and Yutaka Nakajima. Directed by Toru Murakawa.

The second film of “Yuugi (Game)” trilogy. Shohei the killer comes back to Tokyo after 5 years of absence.

“Seki no Yatappe (Yakuza of Seki),” 1963 samurai, drama film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Yukiyo Toake, Ryunosuke Tsukigata and Isao Kimura. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

A young yakuza, Yatappe, wanders around the country in search of his long-lost little sister, Oito. While traveling, he rescues a young girl, Osayo, whose father entrusts her to him with his dying wish. To honor his promise to Osayo’s deceased father, Yatappe brings her to safety, and from a distance keeps a watchful eye on her well being.

“Shakotan Boogie (Shakotan Boogie-Woogie),” 1987 action film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Kazuya Kimura and Kazuhiko Kanayama.

Two friends are into shakotan, the Japanese term for low-riders. The adventure of low-riding youths includes picking up girls and cross-cultural drag racing.

“Sukeban Deka (High School Heroine),” 1987 drama, 2 hours and 33 minutes.

Starring Yoko Minamino. Directed Hideo Tanaka.

High school heroine Saki’s services are called upon to rescue students imprisoned on a remote island.

“Tange Sazen Youtou Nure Tsubame (Return of the One-Armed Swordsman),” 1960 samurai film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Ryutaro Otomo, Satomi Oka, Kyoko Aoyama and Hiroko Sakuramachi Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda.

The legendary one-eyed one-armed swordsman Tange Sazen is back to aid a Magistrate in his efforts to steal bribe money on its way to Edo for the benefit to poor farmers.

“Tonosama Yajikita (The Samruai Vagabonds),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 19 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora, Kinnosuke Nakamura and Katsuo Nakamura. Directed by Tadashi Sawashima.

Two feisty lords, Munenaga and Yoshinao, escape from their luxurious yet restrictive royal lives and work for a young tabloid reporter Okimi.

“Toyama no Kinsan Tatsumaki Bugyo (Whirlwind Magistrate),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Chiyonosuke Azuma, Ryunosuke Tsukigata and Yoshiko Sakuma. Directed by Masahiro Makino.

Toyama Kinshiro, a commissioner from northern Edo, travels to Sado to investigate the whereabouts of a ship gone missing in the midst of a whirlwind.

“Wakasama Zamurai Torimonocho Senketsu no Ningyo (Case of a Young Lord 6),” 1957 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa, Sentaro Fushimi and Keiko Okawa. Directed by Kinnosuke Fukada.

Young lord must reveal the truth on the mysterious death of the fireworks craftsman whose body was found surrounded by eerie mermaids.

“Yoto Monogatari Hana no Yoshiwara Hyakuningiri (Tale of a Mystical Sword),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka. Directed by Tomu Uchida.

A successful textile industrialist from the countryside, who is beloved by his employees for his kindness, cannot find a wife because of a disfiguring birthmark on his face. Even the courtesans in Yoshiwara refuse to entertain him, but an indentured peasant prostitute, Tamazuru, treats him with brash tenderness. “The scar is not on your heart,” she says, and he falls madly in love with her, ultimately losing his fortune in the expensive quest to purchase her freedom.

“Yowamushi Pedal (Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road),” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Starring Ren Nagase and Kentaro Ito. Directed by Koichiro Miki.

Sakamichi Onoda is a high school freshman nerd, who loves anime. He’s not much of an athlete and doesn’t have any friends. One day, he joins the cycle racing club at school, where he unexpectedly displays talent as a bicycle racer. He finds happiness in working to exceed his limits for the friends he made for the first time and compete in the races with them. Now he must not disappoint his first friends ever and help them qualify for the national championships.