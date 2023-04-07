Jane Burigsay

Courtesy: Social Security Administration

April is Financial Literacy Month. Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan. Our online tools can help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial future.

You should periodically review your Social Security Statement (Statement) using your personal Social Security account at ssa.gov/myaccount. Your statement is an easy-to-read summary of the estimated benefits you and your family could receive, including potential retirement, disability and survivors’ benefits.

Our Plan for Retirement tool in your personal Social Security account allows you to check various benefit estimate scenarios. You can compare how different future earnings and retirement benefit start dates might affect your future benefit amount.

Please tell your friends and family about the steps they can take to improve their financial knowledge by exploring their personal Social Security account. If they don’t have an account, they can easily create one at ssa.gov/myaccount.

Jane Burigsay is the Social Security’s public affairs specialist in Hawai‘i.