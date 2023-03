SATURDAY, APRIL. 1

Midnight – Four Hours of Terror

1:20 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

3:10 a.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

4:50 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

6:30 a.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

8 a.m. – The Abandoned Swords

9:40 a.m. – Deep River Melody

11:10 a.m. – An Outlaw

12:50 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

2:40 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

4:10 p.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

6:40 p.m. – Four Hours of Terror

8 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

10 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle

11:20 p.m. – Glorious Fights

SUNDAY, APRIL. 2

12:50 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

2:20 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

3:50 a.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

5:30 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

7 a.m. – Glorious Fights

8:30 a.m. – The Abandoned Swords

10:10 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

11:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

1:30 p.m. – The Bandits

3 p.m. – Deep River Melody

4:30 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

6:30 p.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

8 p.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

10:30 p.m. – Sakura

MONDAY, APRIL. 3

12:30 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

2 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

3:30 a.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

5 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji

6:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

8:30 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

9:50 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

11:20 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

12:50 p.m. – Sakura

2:50 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

4:20 p.m. – Deep River Melody

5:50 p.m. – The Bandits

7:20 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle

8:40 p.m. – Samurai Shifters

10:50 p.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

TUESDAY, APRIL. 4

12:20 a.m. – An Outlaw

2 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

3:30 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

4:50 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

6:40 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

8:10 a.m. – Samurai Shifters

10:20 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

11:50 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

2:20 p.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

3:50 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords

5:30 p.m. – An Outlaw

7:10 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

8:40 p.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

11:10 p.m. – Four Hours of Terror

WEDNESDAY, APRIL. 5

12:30 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

2 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

3:30 a.m. – Glorious Fights

5 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

6:30 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

8:20 a.m. – The Bandits

9:50 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

11:20 a.m. – Glorious Fights

12:50 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

2:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

4:20 p.m. – Deep River Melody

5:50 p.m. – An Outlaw

7:30 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

9 p.m. – Deep River Melody

10:30 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

THURSDAY, APRIL. 6

12:10 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

1:50 a.m. – The Bandits

3:20 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

4:40 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

6:10 a.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

7:50 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

9:10 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

10:40 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

12:30 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

2 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords

3:40 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

5:10 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

6:50 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

8:30 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

10:30 p.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

FRIDAY, APRIL. 7

Midnight – Yakuza Princess of Edo

1:30 a.m. – The Abandoned Swords

3:10 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

4:40 a.m. – Glorious Fights

6:10 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

7:30 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

9:20 a.m. – Deep River Melody

10:50 a.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

12:50 p.m. – Glorious Fights

2:20 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

3:50 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

5:20 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

7 p.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition

9 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

10:30 p.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

SATURDAY, APRIL. 8

1 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

2:20 a.m. – Deep River Melody

3:50 a.m. – An Outlaw

5:30 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

7 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

9:30 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

11:20 a.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition

1:20 p.m. – An Outlaw

3 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

4:30 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

6:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

8 p.m. – Sakura

10 p.m. – A Brave Ronin

11:30 p.m. – The Bandits

SUNDAY, APRIL. 9

1 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

2:20 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

3:50 a.m. – Deep River Melody

5:20 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

6:40 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

8:10 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

9:40 a.m. – Sakura

11:40 a.m. – The Abandoned Swords

1:20 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

2:50 p.m. – The Bandits

4:20 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle

5:40 p.m. – Four Hours of Terror

7 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

8:50 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

10:20 p.m. – A Brave Ronin

11:50 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

MONDAY, APRIL. 10

1:30 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

3:10 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

4:40 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

7:10 a.m. – Glorious Fights

8:40 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

10:10 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

11:40 a.m. – Deep River Melody

1:10 p.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

2:40 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords

4:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

6:10 p.m. – The Bandits

7:40 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

9:10 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

10:50 p.m. – An Outlaw

TUESDAY, APRIL. 11

12:30 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

2 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

3:30 a.m. – Glorious Fights

5 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

6:20 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

7:50 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

10:20 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

11:40 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

1:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

3:10 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

5 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

6:30 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

8 p.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

9:30 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

11:30 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle

WEDNESDAY, APRIL. 12

12:50 a.m. – The Abandoned Swords

2:30 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

4 a.m. – Deep River Melody

5:30 a.m. – An Outlaw

7:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

9 a.m. – The Bandits

10:30 a.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

12:30 p.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

2 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

3:30 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

5:10 p.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

6:40 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords

8:20 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

10:10 p.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition

THURSDAY, APRIL. 13

12:10 a.m. – Glorious Fights

1:40 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

3:10 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

4:30 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

6 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

7:20 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

9:10 a.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition

11:10 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

12:40 p.m. – Deep River Melody

2:10 p.m. – An Outlaw

3:50 p.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

6:20 p.m. – Four Hours of Terror

7:40 p.m. – A Brave Ronin

9:10 p.m. – Glorious Fights

10:40 p.m. – Sakura

FRIDAY, APRIL. 14

12:40 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

2:10 a.m. – The Abandoned Swords

3:50 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

5:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

7:10 a.m. – The Bandits

8:40 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

10:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

12:10 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

1:40 p.m. – Sakura

3:40 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

5:20 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

7 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

8:30 p.m. – Deep River Melody

10 p.m. – An Outlaw

11:40 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

SATURDAY, APRIL. 15

1:10 a.m. – The Bandits

2:40 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

4 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

5:30 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

8 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

9:30 a.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

11 a.m. – Deep River Melody

12:30 p.m. – An Outlaw

2:10 p.m. – A Brave Ronin

3:40 p.m. – Glorious Fights

5:10 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle

6:30 p.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

8 p.m. – Samurai Shifters

10:10 p.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

11:40 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

SUNDAY, APRIL. 16

1:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

3:10 a.m. – Glorious Fights

4:40 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

6:10 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

7:40 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

9:10 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

10:40 a.m. – Samurai Shifters

12:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

2:40 p.m. – The Bandits

4:10 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords

5:50 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

7:20 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

9:10 p.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition

11:10 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

MONDAY, APRIL. 17

12:50 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

2:30 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

4 a.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

5:40 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

7:10 a.m. – Deep River Melody

8:40 a.m. – The Bandits

10:10 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

11:30 a.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition

1:30 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

3 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

4:30 p.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

6 p.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

8:30 p.m. – Four Hours of Terror

9:50 p.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

11:20 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords

TUESDAY, APRIL. 18

1 a.m. – An Outlaw

2:40 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

4:10 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

5:40 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

8:10 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

9:30 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

11:20 a.m. – The Abandoned Swords

1 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

2:30 p.m. – Deep River Melody

4 p.m. – An Outlaw

5:40 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

7:30 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

9 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

10:30 p.m. – Sakura

WEDNESDAY, APRIL. 19

12:30 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

2:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

4 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

6:30 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

7:50 a.m. – Sakura

9:50 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

11:20 a.m. – An Outlaw

1 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

2:30 p.m. – A Brave Ronin

4 p.m. – Glorious Fights

5:30 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle

6:50 p.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

8:20 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

9:50 p.m. – Samurai Shifters

THURSDAY, APRIL. 20

Midnight – Mysteries of Edo 2

1:30 a.m. – Deep River Melody

3 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

4:50 a.m. – The Bandits

6:20 a.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

7:50 a.m. – The Abandoned Swords

9:30 a.m. – Samurai Shifters

11:40 a.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

1:10 p.m. – Glorious Fights

2:40 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

4:10 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

5:40 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

7:20 p.m. – Deep River Melody

8:50 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

10:50 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

FRIDAY, APRIL. 21

12:30 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

2:10 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

3:40 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

6:10 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

7:30 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

9:20 a.m. – The Bandits

10:50 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

12:10 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

2:10 p.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

3:40 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

5:10 p.m. – A Brave Ronin

6:40 p.m. – Glorious Fights

8:10 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

9:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

11:30 p.m. – The Bandits

SATURDAY, APRIL. 22

1 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

2:30 a.m. – Glorious Fights

4 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji

5:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

7:30 a.m. – Deep River Melody

9 a.m. – An Outlaw

10:40 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

Noon – Bloodied Flower

1:50 p.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

3:20 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords

5 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

6:30 p.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

8 p.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition

10 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

11:30 p.m. – An Outlaw

SUNDAY, APRIL. 23

1:10 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

2:40 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

4:10 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

6:40 a.m. – The Bandits

8:10 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

9:30 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

11:20 a.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition

1:20 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

3 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji

4:40 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

6:10 p.m. – Deep River Melody

7:40 p.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

10:10 p.m. – Four Hours of Terror

11:30 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

MONDAY, APRIL. 24

1 a.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

2:40 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

4 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

5:30 a.m. – The Abandoned Swords

7:10 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

8:40 a.m. – An Outlaw

10:20 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

11:50 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

1:20 p.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

3:50 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

5:20 p.m. – Deep River Melody

6:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

8:40 p.m. – The Bandits

10:10 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

11:40 p.m. – Sakura

TUESDAY, APRIL. 25

1:40 a.m. – The Bandits

3:10 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

4:30 a.m. – The Abandoned Swords

6:10 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

7:40 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

9:10 a.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

10:40 a.m. – Sakura

12:40 p.m. – A Brave Ronin

2:10 p.m. – Deep River Melody

3:40 p.m. – An Outlaw

5:20 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle

6:40 p.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

8:10 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

9:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

11:40 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

WEDNESDAY, APRIL. 26

1:30 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

3 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

5:30 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

6:50 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

8:20 a.m. – Glorious Fights

9:50 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

11:20 a.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

1 p.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

2:30 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords

4:10 p.m. – Glorious Fights

5:40 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

7:10 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

9 p.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition

11 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

THURSDAY, APRIL. 27

12:40 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

2:20 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

3:40 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

5:30 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle

6:50 a.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

8:20 a.m. – Deep River Melody

9:50 a.m. – An Outlaw

11:30 a.m. – Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition

1:30 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

3 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji

4:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

6:30 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords

8:10 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

9:40 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

11:10 p.m. – Samurai Shifters

FRIDAY, APRIL. 28

1:20 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

2:50 a.m. – Deep River Melody

4:20 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

5:50 a.m. – Glorious Fights

7:20 a.m. – Samurai Shifters

9:30 a.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

11 a.m. – An Outlaw

12:40 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

2:10 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

3:40 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

5:20 p.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

6:50 p.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

9:20 p.m. – Yakuza Princess of Edo

10:50 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords

SATURDAY, APRIL. 29

12:30 a.m. – Glorious Fights

2 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: One-Eyed Swordsman

3:30 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

5 a.m. – Deep River Melody

6:30 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang

8 a.m. – A Brave Ronin

9:30 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

Noon – Four Hours of Terror

1:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

3:10 p.m. – The Bandits

4:40 p.m. – Kabamaru the Ninja Boy

6:20 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 3

8 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

10 p.m. – Goblin in Stirrups

11:30 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords

SUNDAY, APRIL. 30

1:10 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

2:40 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

4 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

5:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

7:40 a.m. – The Bandits

9:10 a.m. – Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu

11:40 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror

1 p.m. – Deep River Melody

2:30 p.m. – Honey Lemon Soda

4:30 p.m. – The Bandits

6 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle

7:20 p.m. – A Brave Ronin

8:50 p.m. – Glorious Fights

10:20 p.m. – An Outlaw