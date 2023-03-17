NEW PROGRAMMING

“Don’t Call It Mystery,” premiering Tuesday, April 11 at 7:35 p.m.

Totono Kuno is a college student who has no friends and simply loves curry. He is someone who always questions what is taken for granted i society and tries to think things through thoroughly. One day, he is accused of a murder he isn’t aware of. As he is interrogated by the detectives, he realizes that there are hidden clues behind the case and the problems that the detectives are facing. Then, without any desire to “solve the case,” he just talks about whatever comes to mind at his own pace, and before you know it, he has unraveled not only the mystery of the case, but also people’s hearts…Fully subtitled in English

“In the Wake,” premiering Tuesday, April 4 at 7:35 p.m.

Nine years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, two grisly murders occur in the urban area of Miyagi Prefecture, where victims are tied up and left to starve. Seiichiro Tomashino from Miyagi Prefectural Police uncovers common ground between the two murders. Meanwhile, Yasuhara Tone surfaces as a suspect in the investigation. Tone, who had been serving time for committing arson and assault while trying to help a friend, was a model prisoner who had just been released. While police are unable to find conclusive evidence to implicate him, a third murder occurs. What is the reason for the murders? Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. "Movie of the Month" premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Honey Lemon Soda,” 2021 drama, 1 hour and 51 minutes.

Starring Raul and Ai Yoshikawa. Directed by Koji Shintoku.

In middle school, the shy and reserved Uka was bullied and nicknamed “Stone.” Determined to reinvent herself, she opts for a more liberal high school. There, she meets Kai, a boy with lemon-colored hair, who is the reason why she chose this school. The popular and carefree Kai seems indifferent to everything. No one knows what he’s thinking, but for some reason, he’s taken it upon himself to look after Uka, calling himself “her guardian.” They grow closer as Uka’s attraction to Kai deepens and Kai is drawn to her earnestness. He’s experiencing feelings he’s never had before. But Kai is harboring a secret… As they grapple with love and friendship, the lives of Kai, Uka and their friends begin to change and take flight!

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Edokko Bugyo Tenka wo Kiru Otoko (An Edo Magistrate),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Satomi Oka. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

Young samurai returns home to honor and fulfill the duty left behind by his late father.

“Furisode Torimonocho Chirimen Kago (Mysteries of Edo 2),” 1957 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora and Chiyonosuke Azuma. Directed by Shoji Matsumura.

A princess in disguise Oshichi launches an investigation on the multiple kidnapping case.

“Furyu Fukagawa Uta (Deep River Melody),” 1960 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora, Koji Tsuruta and Isuzu Yamada. Directed by So Yamamura.

A poignant story about a young couple, Setsu and Chozo, who are torn apart to save Setsu’s father’s restaurant.

“Genji Kuro Sassoki Hiken Ageha no Cho (Tales of Young Genji Kuro Part 3),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Tetsuro Tamba and Keiko Okawa. Directed by Daisuke Ito.

Handsome swordsman Genji helps a vulnerable princess who is in search of a missing scroll that belongs to the Shogun.

“Hana no Oedo no Tsuri Baka Nisshi (Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition),” 1998 comedy drama, 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Starring Toshiyuki Nishida and Rentaro Mikuni.

In the late Edo Period, a fishing-crazy warrior is kicked out of his clan and leads an itinerant existence with his long-suffering sister. He finds a kindred spirit in the leader of another clan. The leader gets impressed by his fishing skills and decides to employ him.

“Hana no Oedo no Yakuza Hime (Yakuza Princess of Edo),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora and Kotaro Satomi. Directed by Eiichi Kudo.

Tsukitaro rescrues Ochiyo, a blind girl whose family lives are threatened by evil boss, Dogoro.

“Hana to Yato no Mure (The Bandits),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Hiroki Matsukata and Chiezo Kataoka. Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa.

Friendship between an ambitious young thief and an artist during the Warring States period.

“Hibotan Bakuto Tekkaba Retsuden (Valiant Red Peny 5),” 1969 drama, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Starring Junko Fuji, Koji Tsuruta and Tomisaburo Wakayama. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

Female gambler Oryu comes to the aid of a down-and-out farmer.

“Hikkoshi Daimyo (Samurai Shifters),” 2019 drama, 2 hours and 1 minute.

Starring Gen Hoshino and Issey Takahashi. Directed by Isshin Inudo.

In the Edo period, it cost an absolute fortune for a lord to transfer from one fief to another, and if the shogunate reduced their stipend as well, numerous samurai had to be released from service and rendered masterless. The strain of these repeated relocations takes its toll on Matsudaira, and after he passes away, his mantle is inherited by the ineffectual and paralyzingly shy Shunnosuke Katagiri. He is forced to take on a task that no one else wants, and makes a desperate attempt to survive with no manpower, no money, and no experience…

“Iga no Kabamaru (Kabamaru the Ninja Boy),” 1983 action film, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Starring Hikaru Kurosaki and Hiroyuki Sanada. Directed by Noribumi Suzuki.

Kabamaru is a young boy raised and trained by his grandfather as a ninja. After the sudden death of his grandfather, he starts living with his grandfather’s mistress who is a school director. He is asked to help out on struggles against other schools as he is master of the ninja mystical arts. As time passes he will make lots of friends as well as enemies, and fall in love with Mai.

“Jigoku no Okite ni Asu wa Nai (Glorious Fights),” 1966 action film, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Starring Ken Takakura and Yukiyo Toake. Directed by Yasuo Furuhata.

A young leader of Yamazaki family of Nagasaki, Takida (Ken Takakura) is an A-bomb survivor. He fiercely battles violent elements in southern Japan like there is no tomorrow.

“Kodo 7000 Meters (Four Hours of Terror),” 1983 action film, 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Starring Ken Takakura. Directed by Tsuneo Kobayashi.

The captain saves passengers from a brutal murderer on a plane after four hours of terror.

“Kurama Tengu (Goblin in Stirrups),” 1959 samurai film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma, Hibari Misora and Satomi Oka. Directed by Masahiro Makino.

Kurama Tengu is a hero to the common people, saving them from the malicious attacks of Kinnoroshi and Shinsengumi.

“Narazumono (An Outlaw),” 1964 drama, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Starring Ken Takakura and Tetsuro Tamba. Directed by Teruo Ishii.

Assassin Nanjo goes on a solitary mission to take revenge on the man who trapped him into a complicated drug deal.

“Nihon Jokyoden Ketto Midarebana (Bloodiest Flower),” 1971 drama, 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Starring Junko Fuji, Ken Takakura and Masahiko Tsugawa. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

The story of Tei, a female coal mine operator, who risks her life to protect the business that was passed on by late husband.

“Nihon Jokyoden Kyokaku Geisha (Samurai Geisha),” 1969 drama 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Starring Junko Fuji, Ken Takakura and Tomizaburo Wakayama. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

Popular geisha Shinji must defy a gang who plot to steal a lucrative coal business from struggling miners during the turbulent Meiji Era.

“Onmitsu Shichishoki (The Abandoned Swords),” 1958 samurai film, 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma, Kinnosuke Nakamura, Hibari Misora and Ryunosuke Tsukiata. Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda.

Best friends Gentaro and Sanpei become fateful enemies when one of them steals a secret document revealing the identity of the chosen successor to the Shogun.

“Renai Jiyugata (Romance Freestyle),” 1958 drama, 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora, Ken Takakura, Ken Sudo and Miki Sanjo. Directed by Kiyoshi Saeki.

The love between young college student Toki and handsome Takaya is tested when Takaya’s parents, who despise Toki’s family’s geisha house business, intervenes their relationship.

“Roningai no Kaoyaku (A Brave Ronin),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Yataro Kurokawa. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

A story of ronin living in the impoverished outskirts of Edo who come together to fight against the evil rich family Hannya.

“Sakura,” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Starring Takumi Kitamura and Nana Komatsu. Directed by Hitoshi Yazaki.

Hajime is a popular, handsome man and the oldest of three siblings. His sister Miki is beautiful, albeit a little eccentric, and has an almost unhealthy obsession with Hajime. The youngest of the three is Kaoru, who is quite plain and ordinary compared to his brother and sister. And then there is Sakura, the family’s dog who is always by their side. The fate of this quirky but happy family changes drastically after Hajime, the family’s hero-like figure, encounters a tragic accident…

“Tekka Wakashu (The Metal Head Gang),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Kotaro Ozawa, Ryutaro Otomo and Satomi Oka. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

Young samurai Yanosuke avenges his father’s death.

“Tokugawa Ieyasu (Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu),” 1965 jidaigeki, 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Starring Kinya Kitaoji and Kinnosuke Nakamura. Directed by Hiroshi Okawa.

A story about the famous Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu, his friendship with Nobunaga and his military prowess.

“Yagyu Bugeicho Katame no Jubei (Yagyu Military Art: Jubei’s Redemption),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Starring Jushiro Konoe, Hiroki Matsukata and Shingo Yamashiro. Directed by Koukichi Uchide.

Jubei must prove the innocence of his family who are suspected of conspiring to take Shogun’s life.