WEDNESDAY, MARCH. 1

Midnight – Mark of Blood

1:30 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

3 a.m. – Jail Breakers

4:40 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

6:20 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

7:20 a.m. – Sanguine Battle

9 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

10:30 a.m. – A Carpenter and Children

1:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

3 p.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

4:40 p.m. – Good Rascals

6:10 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

7:50 p.m. – Mother Country

10 p.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

11:30 p.m. – A Carpenter and Children

THURSDAY, MARCH. 2

2:20 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

3:20 a.m. – Yakuza Warfare

5:20 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

6:50 a.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

8:30 a.m. – Mother Country

10:40 a.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

12:10 p.m. – Good Rascals

1:40 p.m. – Mighty Shosuke

3:20 p.m. – Tokyo Bordello

5:40 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

7:10 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

8:50 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

10:30 p.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

FRIDAY, MARCH. 3

Midnight – Tokyo Bordello

2:20 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

3:20 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

5 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8 Peony 8

6:40 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

8:20 a.m. – With Songs in My Heart

10 a.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

11:30 a.m. – Mark of Blood

1 p.m. – Sanguine Battle

2:40 p.m. – Jail Breakers

4:20 p.m. – Tokyo Bordello

6:40 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

7:40 p.m. – Peaceful Death

9:40 p.m. – Yakuza Warfare

11:40 p.m. – Jail Breakers

SATURDAY, MARCH. 4

1:20 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

3 a.m. – Yakuza Warfare

5 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

6:30 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

8:10 a.m. – Tokyo Bordello

10:30 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

11:30 a.m. – Peaceful Death

1:30 p.m. – Sanguine Battle

3:10 p.m. – Jail Breakers

4:50 p.m. – Good Rascals

6:20 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

8 p.m. – It’s a Flickering Life

10:10 p.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

11:40 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

SUNDAY, MARCH. 5

1:20 a.m. – With Songs in My Heart

3 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

4:30 a.m. – A Carpenter and Children

7:20 a.m. – With Songs in My Heart

9 a.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

10:30 a.m. – Mark of Blood

Noon – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

1:30 p.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

3:10 p.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

4:40 p.m. – It’s a Flickering Life

6:50 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

8:30 p.m. – Good Rascals

10 p.m. – Stare

11:40 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

MONDAY, MARCH. 6

1:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

3 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

4 a.m. – Sanguine Battle

5:40 a.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

7:10 a.m. – Good Rascals

8:40 a.m. – Stare

10:20 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

Noon – The Silk Hat Boss

1:30 p.m. – Mark of Blood

3 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8 Peony 8

4:40 p.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

6:20 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

7:50 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

9:30 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

10:30 p.m. – Yakuza Warfare

TUESDAY, MARCH. 7

12:30 a.m. – A Carpenter and Children

3:20 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

4:20 a.m. – Tokyo Bordello

6:40 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

7:40 a.m. – Yakuza Warfare

9:40 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

11:10 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

12:40 p.m. – A Carpenter and Children

3:30 p.m. – Sanguine Battle

5:10 p.m. – Jail Breakers

6:50 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

8:30 p.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

10 p.m. – Jail Breakers

11:40 p.m. – Mighty Shosuke

WEDNESDAY, MARCH. 8

1:20 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

3 a.m. – With Songs in My Heart

4:40 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

6:20 a.m. – Tokyo Bordello

8:40 a.m. – Mark of Blood

10:10 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

11:40 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

1:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

3 p.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

4:30 p.m. – Good Rascals

6 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8 Peony 8

7:40 p.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

9:20 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

10:20 p.m. – Peaceful Death

THURSDAY, MARCH. 9

12:20 a.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

2 a.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

3:30 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

4:30 a.m. – Sanguine Battle

6:10 a.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

7:40 a.m. – Mark of Blood

9:10 a.m. – Peaceful Death

11:10 a.m. – Yakuza Warfare

1:10 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

2:40 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

4:20 p.m. – A Carpenter and Children

7:10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

8:10 p.m. – It’s a Flickering Life

10:20 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

FRIDAY, MARCH. 10

Midnight – Good Rascals

1:30 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

3:10 a.m. – Sanguine Battle

4:50 a.m. – Jail Breakers

6:30 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

8:10 a.m. – Tokyo Bordello

10:30 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

12:10 p.m. – It’s a Flickering Life

2:20 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

3:50 p.m. – A Carpenter and Children

6:40 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

8:20 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

10 p.m. – Yakuza Warfare

SATURDAY, MARCH. 11

Midnight – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

1:30 a.m. – With Songs in My Heart

3:10 a.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

4:40 a.m. – Jail Breakers

6:20 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

8 a.m. – Tokyo Bordello

10:20 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

11:20 a.m. – A Carpenter and Children

2:10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

3:10 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

4:40 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

6:20 p.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

8 p.m. – Mother Country

10:10 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

11:10 p.m. – Yakuza Warfare

SUNDAY, MARCH. 12

1:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

2:50 a.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

4:30 a.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

6 a.m. – Mark of Blood

7:30 a.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

9 a.m. – Good Rascals

10:30 a.m. – Mother Country

12:40 p.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

2:10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

3:10 p.m. – Sanguine Battle

4:50 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

6:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

8:10 p.m. – Mark of Blood

9:40 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

11:10 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

MONDAY, MARCH. 13

12:50 a.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

2:20 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

3:50 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

5:30 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

7:10 a.m. – Tokyo Bordello

9:30 a.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

11 a.m. – Good Rascals

12:30 p.m. – Yakuza Warfare

2:30 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

4 p.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

5:40 p.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

7:10 p.m. – A Carpenter and Children

10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

11 p.m. – Stare

TUESDAY, MARCH. 14

12:40 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

2:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

4 a.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

5:40 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

7:10 a.m. – A Carpenter and Children

10 a.m. – Good Rascals

11:30 a.m. – Stare

1:10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

2:10 p.m. – Sanguine Battle

3:50 p.m. – Jail Breakers

5:30 p.m. – Mighty Shosuke

7:10 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

8:50 p.m. – It’s a Flickering Life

11 p.m. – Mark of Blood

WEDNESDAY, MARCH. 15

12:30 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

2 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5 Part 5

3 a.m. – Yakuza Warfare

5 a.m. – Sanguine Battle

6:40 a.m. – Jail Breakers

8:20 a.m. – It’s a Flickering Life

10:30 a.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

Noon – The Silk Hat Boss

1:30 p.m. – Mark of Blood

3 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

4:40 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

6:20 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

8 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8 Peony 8

9:40 p.m. – Tokyo Bordello

THURSDAY, MARCH. 16

Midnight – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5 Part 5

1 a.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

2:30 a.m. – Good Rascals

4 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

5:30 a.m. – A Carpenter and Children

8:20 a.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

9:50 a.m. – Mark of Blood

11:20 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

1 p.m. – Tokyo Bordello

3:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

5 p.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

6:40 p.m. – Sanguine Battle

8:20 p.m. – Jail Breakers

10 p.m. – Mother Country

FRIDAY, MARCH. 17

12:10 a.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

1:40 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

3:10 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

4:50 a.m. – Good Rascals

6:20 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

8 a.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

9:40 a.m. – Mother Country

11:50 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

12:50 p.m. – Yakuza Warfare

2:50 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

4:30 p.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

6 p.m. – A Carpenter and Children

8:50 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

9:50 p.m. – Mark of Blood

11:20 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

SATURDAY, MARCH. 18

12:50 a.m. – Tokyo Bordello

3:10 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

4:10 a.m. – Jail Breakers

5:50 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

7:30 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

9:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

10:50 a.m. – Yakuza Warfare

12:50 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

2:20 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

3:20 p.m. – Sanguine Battle

5 p.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

6:30 p.m. – Good Rascals

8 p.m. – Peaceful Death

10 p.m. – Yakuza Warfare

SUNDAY, MARCH. 19

Midnight – Cross the Rubicon!

1:40 a.m. – With Songs in My Heart

3:20 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

5 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8 Peony 8

6:40 a.m. – Mark of Blood

8:10 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

9:40 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

10:40 a.m. – Peaceful Death

12:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

2:20 p.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

4 p.m. – A Carpenter and Children

6:50 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

7:50 p.m. – It’s a Flickering Life

10 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

11:40 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

MONDAY, MARCH. 20

1:10 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

2:50 a.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

4:20 a.m. – Mark of Blood

5:50 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

6:50 a.m. – Sanguine Battle

8:30 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

10:10 a.m. – It’s a Flickering Life

12:20 p.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

2 p.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

3:30 p.m. – Tokyo Bordello

5:50 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

6:50 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

8:20 p.m. – A Carpenter and Children

11:10 p.m. – Stare

TUESDAY, MARCH. 21

12:50 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

2:30 a.m. – Jail Breakers

4:10 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

5:50 a.m. – Yakuza Warfare

7:50 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

9:20 a.m. – Good Rascals

10:50 a.m. – Stare

12:30 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

2:10 p.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

3:40 p.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

5:20 p.m. – Mother Country

7:30 p.m. – Mighty Shosuke

9:10 p.m. – Tokyo Bordello

11:30 p.m. – Sanguine Battle

WEDNESDAY, MARCH. 22

1:10 a.m. – Jail Breakers

2:50 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

4:30 a.m. – With Songs in My Heart

6:10 a.m. – A Carpenter and Children

9 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

10 a.m. – Mother Country

12:10 p.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

1:40 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

2:40 p.m. – Yakuza Warfare

4:40 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

6:10 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

7:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

9:30 p.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

11:10 p.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

THURSDAY, MARCH. 23

12:40 a.m. – Mark of Blood

2:10 a.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

3:40 a.m. – Good Rascals

5:10 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

6:10 a.m. – Sanguine Battle

7:50 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

9:30 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

11:10 a.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

12:50 p.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

2:20 p.m. – Mark of Blood

3:50 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

5:20 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

7 p.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

8:30 p.m. – Good Rascals

10 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

11:40 p.m. – Sanguine Battle

FRIDAY, MARCH. 24

1:20 a.m. – Jail Breakers

3 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

4:40 a.m. – Tokyo Bordello

7 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

8:30 a.m. – A Carpenter and Children

11:20 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

1 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

2:40 p.m. – Yakuza Warfare

4:40 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

6:10 p.m. – Jail Breakers

7:50 p.m. – Mighty Shosuke

9:30 p.m. – Peaceful Death

11:30 p.m. – Yakuza Warfare

SATURDAY, MARCH. 25

1:30 a.m. – Sanguine Battle

3:10 a.m. – Jail Breakers

4:50 a.m. – A Carpenter and Children

7:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

8:40 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

9:40 a.m. – Peaceful Death

11:40 a.m. – Yakuza Warfare

1:40 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

3:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

4:50 p.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

6:30 p.m. – Good Rascals

8 p.m. – Stare

9:40 p.m. – Tokyo Bordello

SUNDAY, MARCH. 26

Midnight – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5 Part 5

1 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

2:30 a.m. – A Carpenter and Children

5:20 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

6:20 a.m. – Sanguine Battle

8 a.m. – Jail Breakers

9:40 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

11:20 a.m. – Stare

1 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

2:40 p.m. – Mark of Blood

4:10 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

5:40 p.m. – Mother Country

7:50 p.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

9:20 p.m. – Mighty Shosuke

11 p.m. – Tokyo Bordello

MONDAY, MARCH. 27

1:20 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

2:50 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

4:30 a.m. – With Songs in My Heart

6:10 a.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

7:40 a.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

9:20 a.m. – Mother Country

11:30 a.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

1 p.m. – Good Rascals

2:30 p.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

4 p.m. – Mark of Blood

5:30 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

7:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

8:50 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

10:30 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

TUESDAY, MARCH. 28

12:10 a.m. – Tokyo Bordello

2:30 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

3:30 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

5 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

6:40 a.m. – Mark of Blood

8:10 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

9:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

10:40 a.m. – Sanguine Battle

12:20 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

2 p.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

3:30 p.m. – Jail Breakers

5:10 p.m. – Mighty Shosuke

6:50 p.m. – A Carpenter and Children

9:40 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

10:40 p.m. – Stare

WEDNESDAY, MARCH. 29

12:20 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

2 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

3:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

5:20 a.m. – Sanguine Battle

7 a.m. – Jail Breakers

8:40 a.m. – Good Rascals

10:10 a.m. – Stare

11:50 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

1:30 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

3:10 p.m. – A Carpenter and Children

6 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 2

7 p.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

8:30 p.m. – Good Rascals

10 p.m. – Tokyo Bordello

THURSDAY, MARCH. 30

12:20 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

1:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

3 a.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

4:40 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

6:10 a.m. – A Carpenter and Children

9 a.m. – Yakuza Warfare

11 a.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

12:30 p.m. – Mighty Shosuke

2:10 p.m. – Tokyo Bordello

4:30 p.m. – The Silk Hat Boss

6 p.m. – Mark of Blood

7:30 p.m. – It’s a Flickering Life

9:40 p.m. – With Songs in My Heart

11:20 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 5

FRIDAY, MARCH. 31

12:20 a.m. – Yakuza Warfare

2:20 a.m. – Jail Breakers

4 a.m. – Mighty Shosuke

5:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 8

7:20 a.m. – The Glorious Tokaido

9 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

10:40 a.m. – It’s a Flickering Life

12:50 p.m. – The Edo Official and Apprentice

2:20 p.m. – Good Rascals

3:50 p.m. – Mark of Blood

5:20 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro 2

6:50 p.m. – Yakuza Warfare

8:50 p.m. – The Prickly Mouthed Geisha 4

10:20 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!