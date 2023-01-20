WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
Midnight – Paper Crane Palanquin
1:30 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
3 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
4:30 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
6:10 a.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
8:10 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark
9:40 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
11:20 a.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
12:50 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
2:20 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
3:50 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
5:20 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
6:50 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
8:40 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
10:10 p.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
12:10 a.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
1:50 a.m. – Showdown of Men 3
3:20 a.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
5:20 a.m. – Devotion to Railway
6:50 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
7:50 a.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
9:20 a.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
11:20 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
12:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
2:30 p.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
4:10 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover
5:40 p.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
7:10 p.m. – Showdown of Men 3
8:40 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
9:40 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
11:30 p.m. – Gate of Youth 2
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
1:50 a.m. – A Young Rabble
3:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
4:50 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
6:20 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
8 a.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
9:30 a.m. – A Young Rabble
10:50 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
12:30 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover
2 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried
3:30 p.m. – Ninja’s Mark
5 p.m. – Gate of Youth 2
7:20 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
8:50 p.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows
10:10 p.m. – A Young Rabble
11:30 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
1:10 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
3 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
4:30 a.m. – Gate of Youth 2
6:50 a.m. – A Young Rabble
8:10 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
9:50 a.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
11:20 a.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows
12:40 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
1:40 p.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
3:20 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover
4:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
6:30 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
8 p.m. – Nishikigoi / The Home of Koi
9:20 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover
10:50 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
SUNDAY, FEB. 5
12:20 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
1:50 a.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
3:20 a.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
5 a.m. – Revenge for His Lover
6:30 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
8 a.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
10 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark
11:30 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
1 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
2:40 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
4:10 p.m. – Nishikigoi / The Home of Koi
5:30 p.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
7:10 p.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
8:40 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
10:10 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
11:40 p.m. – Ninja’s Mark
MONDAY, FEB. 6
1:10 a.m. – Gate of Youth 2
3:30 a.m. – Showdown of Men 3
5 a.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
7 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
8:30 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
10 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
11 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
12:50 p.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
2:20 p.m. – Showdown of Men 3
3:50 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
5:20 p.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
7 p.m. – Ninja’s Mark
8:30 p.m. – Gate of Youth 2
10:50 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
12:20 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
1:20 a.m. – Revenge for His Lover
2:50 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
4:20 a.m. – Showdown of Men 3
5:50 a.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
7:50 a.m. – A Young Rabble
9:10 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
10:50 a.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
12:20 p.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
2 p.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
3:40 p.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
5:10 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
7 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
8:30 p.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows
9:50 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
10:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
12:30 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
2 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
3:30 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
5 a.m. – Gate of Youth 2
7:20 a.m. – A Young Rabble
8:40 a.m. – Devotion to Railway
10:10 a.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows
11:30 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
1 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
2:30 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
3:30 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
5:20 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
7 p.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
8:30 p.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
10 p.m. – Showdown of Men 3
11:30 p.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
1:30 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark
3 a.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
4:40 a.m. – Revenge for His Lover
6:10 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
7:40 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
9:20 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
10:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
12:30 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
2 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
3:30 p.m. – Ninja’s Mark
5 p.m. – Gate of Youth 2
7:20 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
8:50 p.m. – Nishikigoi / The Home of Koi
10:10 p.m. – A Young Rabble
11:30 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
1:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
2:50 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
4:20 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
5:20 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
7:10 a.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
8:50 a.m. – Revenge for His Lover
10:20 a.m. – Nishikigoi / The Home of Koi
11:40 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
1:20 p.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
2:50 p.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
4:30 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
6 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
7:30 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
9:10 p.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
10:40 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
12:10 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
1:50 a.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
3:50 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark
5:20 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
7 a.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
8:30 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
11:40 a.m. – Showdown of Men 3
1:10 p.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
3:10 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
5 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
6:30 p.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
8 p.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Roadthe
10 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover
11:30 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
1 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
2:30 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
4 a.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
5:30 a.m. – Showdown of Men 3
7 a.m. – Gate of Youth 2
9:20 a.m. – A Young Rabble
10:40 a.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
12:40 p.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
2:20 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
3:50 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
5:20 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
6:50 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
8:20 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
9:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
11:30 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
MONDAY, FEB. 13
1 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
2:40 a.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
4:20 a.m. – Revenge for His Lover
5:50 a.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
7:50 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark
9:20 a.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
10:50 a.m. – Showdown of Men 3
12:20 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
2 p.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
3:30 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
4:30 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
6:20 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
7:50 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
9:20 p.m. – Nishikigoi / The Home of Koi
10:40 p.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
12:20 a.m. – Gate of Youth 2
2:40 a.m. – A Young Rabble
4 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
5:30 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
7 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
8:40 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
10:10 a.m. – Nishikigoi / The Home of Koi
11:30 a.m. – Revenge for His Lover
1 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
2:50 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
4:20 p.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
6 p.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
7:30 p.m. – A Young Rabble
8:50 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
10:30 p.m. – Showdown of Men 3
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
Midnight – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
2 a.m. – Revenge for His Lover
3:30 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
5 a.m. – Devotion to Railway
6:30 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
7:30 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark
9 a.m. – Gate of Youth 2
11:20 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
12:50 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
2:20 p.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
4 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover
5:30 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
7:10 p.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
8:40 p.m. – Gate of Youth 2
11 p.m. – A Young Rabble
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
12:20 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
2:10 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
3:40 a.m. – A Young Rabble
5 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
6:40 a.m. – Devotion to Railway
8:10 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
9:10 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard]
10:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
12:20 p.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
2:20 p.m. – Ninja’s Mark
3:50 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
4:50 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
6:40 p.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
8:40 p.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
10:20 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
11:50 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
1:20 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
3 a.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
4:30 a.m. – Showdown of Men 3
6 a.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
8 a.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
9:30 a.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
11:30 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
1 p.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
2:40 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
4:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
5:50 p.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
7:20 p.m. – Showdown of Men 3
8:50 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
10:20 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
11:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
1:30 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
3 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
4:30 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
6:10 a.m. – Revenge for His Lover
7:40 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
9:10 a.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
10:40 a.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
12:20 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
1:50 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
3:20 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
5 p.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
6:30 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
8 p.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows
9:20 p.m. – Showdown of Men 3
10:50 p.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
12:50 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
2:40 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
4:10 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark
5:40 a.m. – Gate of Youth 2
8 a.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
10 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark
11:30 a.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows
12:50 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
1:50 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
3:20 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
4:50 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
6:20 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
7:50 p.m. – Ninja’s Mark
9:20 p.m. – Gate of Youth 2
11:40 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover
MONDAY, FEB. 20
1:10 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
2:40 a.m. – A Young Rabble
4 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
5:40 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
7:20 a.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
8:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
10:30 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
Noon – Gate of Youth 2
2:20 p.m. – A Young Rabble
3:40 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
4:40 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
6:30 p.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
8 p.m. – Showdown of Men 3
9:30 p.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
11:10 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
12:40 a.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
2:10 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
3:40 a.m. – Gate of Youth 2
6 a.m. – A Young Rabble
7:20 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
8:50 a.m. – Devotion to Railway
10:20 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
11:20 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
1:10 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
2:50 p.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
4:20 p.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
5:50 p.m. – Showdown of Men 3
7:20 p.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
8:50 p.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
10:50 p.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
12:50 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark
2:20 a.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
4 a.m. – Revenge for His Lover
5:30 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
7 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
8:40 a.m. – Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road
10:40 a.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
12:20 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
1:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
3:30 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
5 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
6:30 p.m. – Nishikigoi / The Home of Koi
7:50 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover
9:20 p.m. – Ninja’s Mark
10:50 p.m. – Gate of Youth 2
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
1:10 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
2:50 a.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
4:20 a.m. – Showdown of Men 3
5:50 a.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
7:50 a.m. – A Young Rabble
9:10 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
10:50 a.m. – Nishikigoi / The Home of Koi
12:10 p.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
1:50 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
3:40 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
5:10 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover
6:40 p.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
8:10 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
9:40 p.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows
11 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
12:40 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
2:10 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
3:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
5:20 a.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
7:20 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark
8:50 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
9:50 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
11:40 a.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows
1 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
2 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
3:30 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
5 p.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
6:40 p.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
8:10 p.m. – Showdown of Men 3
9:40 p.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
11:40 p.m. – Ninja’s Mark
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
1:10 a.m. – Gate of Youth 2
3:30 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
5 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
6:40 a.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
8:10 a.m. – Showdown of Men 3
9:40 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
11:10 a.m. – Devotion to Railway
12:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
2:20 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
3:50 p.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
5:20 p.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
7 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
8:30 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
10 p.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
11:40 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
1:10 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
2:50 a.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
4:20 a.m. – Gate of Youth 2
6:40 a.m. – A Young Rabble
8 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
9:50 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
11:20 a.m. – A Young Rabble
12:40 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
2:20 p.m. – Showdown of Men 3
3:50 p.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
5:50 p.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
7:20 p.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
9 p.m. – Devotion to Railway
10:30 p.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows
11:50 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
MONDAY, FEB. 27
1:20 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
3 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red Lizard
4:30 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
6:10 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
7:50 a.m. – The Purple Hooded Man
9:20 a.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows
10:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
11:40 a.m. – Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem
1:40 p.m. – Ninja’s Mark
3:10 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
4:40 p.m. – Tales of Young Genji Kuro
6:10 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
7:40 p.m. – Nishikigoi / The Home of Koi
9 p.m. – Ninja’s Mark
10:30 p.m. – Gate of Youth 2
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
12:50 a.m. – Revenge for His Lover
2:20 a.m. – The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy
3:50 a.m. – A Young Rabble
5:10 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan Village
6:50 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
8:30 a.m. – Happily Tied to the Road
10 a.m. – Nishikigoi / The Home of Koi
11:20 a.m. – Judo Vs. Karate
1 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5
2 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4
3:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4
5:30 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin
7 p.m. – Sasuke and His Comedians
8:40 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover
10:10 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 3 & 4