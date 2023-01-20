NEW PROGRAMMING

“Soar High,” premiering Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 a.m.

NHK’s 107th drama serial is a story about Mai, a shy heroine who admires the sky and becoming a pilot. Struggling to achieve her dream of flying, she builds bonds with various people in Higashi Osaka, a manufacturing town, and Goto Islands in Nagasaki, rich in nature. Eventually she finds the dream for the sky in a new way. Fully subtitled in English.

“Next Stop, Discovery,” premiering Monday, Feb. 20 at 9:05 p.m.

The city of Tokyo is a collection of village-like neighborhoods, each with a distinct flavor and history. While one might think that leaving the city is necessary to see something new, some of the best discoveries can, in fact, be made right next door. This collection of mini-tours is a quick-paced introduction of hundreds of inexpensive, interesting, and easily reached places to be discovered within Tokyo and surrounding areas. Using the stops along a particular railway line, each host explores a particular area’s sights, specialty shops, food, etc. Fully subtitled in English.

“Pandora’s Fruit S2,” premiering Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7:35 p.m.

The investigative files of cutting-edge science crimes continues for Kohiruimaki along with Dr. Mogami. Kohiruimaki longs to have his wife who died of an illness, the love of his life, embrace their daughter. All he wants is for the orphaned girl to meet her mother. Along with this desire is a big secret about his wife that he’s been hiding. Step into the world of two eccentrics who tackle the shadowy side of the power of science. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on–screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon. – Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (808) 538–1966 for inquiries or to request an e–mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Nishikigoi no Furusato / Koi Sumu Furusato,” 2022 documentary, 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Yamakoshi in Nagaoka City is the place where nishikigoi originally came from. The area experienced devastating damage in the Niigata Chuetsu Earthquake in 2004, requiring the entire village to evacuate. However, fifteen years later, it has been revived as a beautiful village surrounded by the beauty of untouched nature.The rice paddies overflow with water from the freshly melted snow, as do the wild ponds in which the nishikigoi are raised. Shintaro Koi farm has been raising nishikigoi for fifty years. We follow the firm owner Masaru and his son and their passion for Nishikigoi.

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Chimoji Yashiki (Revenge for His Lover),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Otomo Ryutaro, Okawa Hashizo. Directed by Kudo Eiichi.

Kamio, a mistreated samurai clerk of Edo Castle, together with ronin (“Sir Quarrel”) Ibara, take up a vendetta against seventeen wicked castle men.

“Genji Kuro Sassoki Nuregami Nitoryu (Tales of Young Genji Kuro),” 1967 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Konnosuke Nakamura, Shinobu Chihara. Directed by Tai Kato.

Master swordsman Genji Kuro is entrusted by the Otsubo family to protect an antique sword known as the “kaen” sword. As part of a valuable pair of swords made by a legendary sword maker, the Otsubo family seeks to reunite it with its companion “suien” sword at Mishima Shrine. However the journey to the Shrine

is wrought with danger and Genji Kuro must put his skills to the test fending off a band of cunning and ruthless thieves.

“Hibari Torimonocho Orizuru Kago (Paper Crane Palanquin),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora and Kotaro Satomi. Directed by Eiichi Endo.

The death of a samurai in a palanquin leads girl detective Oshichi to take action to crush a plot to overthrow the Shogunate.

“Hibotan Bakuto Nidaime Shumei (The Valiant Red Peony 4),” 1969 drama, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Starring Junko Fuji and Ken Takakura. Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa.

Oryu, a gambler in training, fights to protect her family’s construction business in Kumamoto.

“Iroha Wakashuu Furisodezakura (A Young Rabble),” 1959 samurai film, 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora and Kotaro Satomi. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

When an altercation with a gangster forces Kikutaro to leave Edo, he is sent by his father to Hamamatsu to find a better direction in life. However, trouble seems to follow Kikutaro on the road leading him eventually to come face to face with his rival, Gonkuro.

“Murasaki Zukin (The Purple Hooded Man),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Kotaro Satomi, Ryunosuke Tsukigata and Satomi Oka. Directed by Hideaki Onishi.

Kataoka Chiezo stars as Murasaki Zuki, a mysterious hero of the people who helps those in need. Now under the rule of the evil Tanuma, the people look to Murasaki Zukin more than ever, to confront and punish those who bring misfortune upon the commoners. Will he be able to single-handedly restore peace to the land?

“Nihon Jokyoden Gekito Himeyuri Misaki (Trials of an Okinawa Village),” 1971 action film, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Starring Junko Fuji and Bunta Sugawara. Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa.

A female worker at a trucking company has run-ins with evil yakuza during the American occupation of Okinawa. Her hometown is threatened by usurers, gangsters and indirectly by American GI influences. She must battle a yakuza organization with her employees to help settle things.

“Ninkyo Yawara Ichidai (Judo vs. Karate),” 1966 action film, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Starring Hideo Murata and Saburo Kitajima. Directed by Sadao Nakajima.

A story of friendship between a lone wolf judo expert and a youth.

“Ooinaru Bakushin (Devotion to Railway),” 1960 action film, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Starring Katsuo Nakamura and Rentaro Mikuni. Directed by Hideo Sekikawa.

A human drama of crew and passengers on a special express train “Sakura”

“Ooku Juhakkei (Dolls of the Shogun’s Harem),” 1986 drama, 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Starring Kyoko Tsujisawa and Mami Nomura. Directed by Norihumi Suzuki.

In a quest to find the missing woman who might bear the child of the shogun, Genshiro, a doctor, must go out and try out different women to see if they carry the child, and if so to abort her child.

“Oshidori Dochu (Happily Tied to the Road),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa and Kyoko Aoyama. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

A wandering gambler Hanjiro saves sisters with no one to depend on.

“Otoko no Shobu Kanto Arashi (Showdown of Men 3),” 1967 action film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Hideo Murata and Saburo Kitajima. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

After being bailed out of trouble by a member of the Kaijima Clan, Ryuhei dedicates himself to saving the Kajima’s lucrative lumber business.

“Sanada Fuunroku (Sasuke and His Comedians),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Misako Watanabe. Directed by Tai Kato.

Musical comedy adventures of the famed Sanada soldiers.

“Satomi Hakkenden Dai-sanbu (Sorcerer’s Orb 3),” 1954 samurai film, 52 minutes.

Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma, Kinnosuke Nakamura and Ryunosuke Tsukigata.

Directed by Toshikazu Kono.

Four sacred warriors continue their search for the remaining members while also discovering the magical powers that lay in their own orbs.

“Satomi Hakkenden Dai-yonbu (Sorcerer’s Orb Part 4),” 1954 jidaigeki, 49 minutes.

Starring Azuma Chiyonoske, Nakamura Kinnosuke and Tsukigata Ryunosuke.

Directed by Kono Toshikazu.

Five sacred warriors fated to reunite eight magical crystal orbs continue their adventure to fulfill their ultimate destiny.

“Seishun no Mon Jiritsuhen (Gate of Youth Part 2),” 1982 drama, 2 hours and 17 minutes.

Starring Kaori Momo, Koichi Sato, Kaoru Sugita and Tsunehiko Watase. Directed by Koreyoshi Kurahara.

Shinsuke enters Waseda University in 1954 and begins rigorous training as a boxer. During a night out in Shinjuku, he meets the prostitute Kaoru, who introduces to him a world unlike anything he has known.

“Shinobi no Manji (Ninja’s Mark),” 1968 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Isao Natsuyagi and Hiroko Sakuramachi. Directed by Norihumi Suzuki.

An erotic Jidaigeki about struggles broken out among ninjas in Edo castle.

“Shusse Komoriuta (Lullaby for Worldly Success),” 1967 action film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Sonny Chiba and Tetsuro Tanba. Directed by Ryuichi Takamori.

Story of the strong bonds between a father and son living in the hills.

“Tokyo Wind Orchestra (Any Way the Wind Blows),”2017 drama, 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Starring Miho Nakanishi and Mantaro Koichi. Directed by Yuichiro Sakashita.

Town hall employee Shiori mistakenly invites an amateur orchestra to Yakushima Island instead of the famous Tokyo Wind Orchestra with a similar name to the Tokyo Wind Orchestra. The members try to flee the island, but Shiori wants to cover up her error and arm-twists them into pretending like they’re the real deal.

“Umon Torimonocho Beni Tokage,” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Starring Ryutaro Otomo and Shunji Sakai. Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda.

Umon goes on an investigation to unveil the murderer known as Red Lizard.

“Wakasama Zamurai Torimonocho Shinya no Shibijin (Case of a Young Lord 5),” 1957 jidaigeki, 58 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa and Michiko Hoshi. Directed by Kinnosuke Fukada.

Young Lord solves the mystery of multiple murders involving a young couple and a woman.

“Yagyu Bugeicho Kengo Midaregumo (The Yagyu Military Art: The Buried Conspiracy),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Starring Jushiro Konoe and Hiroki Matsukata. Directed by Koukichi Uchidate.

Yagyu Jubei must protect the Yagyu scroll that holds the secret of the infamous assassination plotted by the Tokugawa government 30 years ago.

“Yowamushi Pedal (Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road),” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Starring Ren Nagase and Kentaro Ito. Directed by Koichiro Miki.

Sakamichi Onoda is a high school freshman nerd, who loves anime. He’s not much of an athlete and doesn’t have any friends. One day, he joins the cycle racing club at school, where he unexpectedly displays talent as a bicycle racer. He finds happiness in working to exceed his limits for the friends he made for the first time and compete in the races with them. Now he must not disappoint his first friends ever and help them qualify for the national championships.