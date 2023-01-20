Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom) Subject to change, without notice. [For updated information, call (808) 834-0007.

Hawaii Okinawa Today’s new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on ‘Olelo Community Media Channels. HOT and Hawaii Okinawa Special shows are also additionally aired on ‘Olelo to fill in open time slots at other times. Programs are subject to change without notice. For updated information and streaming on-demand programming visit olelo.org.

“Uchinamun Family Variety Show,” Saturdays Jan. 21 and

26 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

Held on Nov. 24, 2019, this episode was filmed at the Hawaii Okinawa Center, presented by Nomura Ryu Dento Ongaku Kyokai Hawaii Shibu and Azama Honryu Hawaii Shibu, with special guests from Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, the Hatoma family. Also, Grandmaster Akemi Azama performed.

“2019 Okinawan Festival,” Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. and Thursdays Feb. 9 and 16 at 5 p.m.

Held in September 2019 at the Hawaii Convention Center, this episode features Tamagusuku Ryu Senju Kai Frances Nakachi Ryubu Dojo and from San Francisco, California, Azama Honryu Seifu Ichisen Kai, USA Mototake Kinuko Ryubu Kenkyujo.