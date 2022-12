SUNDAY, JAN. 1

Midnight – The Fixer

2:20 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

3:50 a.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

5:30 a.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

7 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

8:40 a.m. – Withered Tree

10:20 a.m. – Chivalrous Nature

11:50 a.m. – Gate of Youth

2:10 p.m. – Mask of the Moon

3:40 p.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

6:10 p.m. – Forty-seven Masterless Samurai Part 1

8 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

9:50 p.m. – Turbulent Highways

11:30 p.m. – Devastation

MONDAY, JAN. 2

1:10 a.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

2:40 a.m. – Lord Mito Part 2

4:20 a.m. – Withered Tree

6 a.m. – Actress vs. Greedy SharksSharks

7:30 a.m. – Forty-seven Masterless Samurai Part 1

9:20 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

11:10 a.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

12:40 p.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

2:10 p.m. – No Advice Taken

3:30 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

5:20 p.m. – Lord Mito 2

7 p.m. – Forty-seven Masterless Samurai Part 2

8:30 p.m. – Prince of Red Banner

10:10 p.m. – Samurai Spies

11:50 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

1:30 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

3 a.m. – Samurai Spies

4:40 a.m. – Prince of Red Banner

6:20 a.m. – Lord Mito 2

8 a.m. – Forty-seven Masterless Samurai Part 1

9:30 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

Noon – No Advice Taken

1:20 p.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

2:50 p.m. – The Fixer

5:10 p.m. – Gate of Youth

7:30 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

9:10 p.m. – Kiss Him, Not Me

10:40 p.m. – Turbulent Highways

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

12:20 a.m. – Lord Mito 2

2 a.m. – The Rapacious JailbreakerJailbreaker

3:40 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

5:10 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

6:50 a.m. – Devastation

8:30 a.m. – Kiss Him, Not Me

10 a.m. – Prince of Red Banner

11:40 a.m. – Samurai Spies

1:20 p.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

3 p.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord Lord

4:30 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

6:20 p.m. – Chivalrous Nature

7:50 p.m. – Sakura

9:50 p.m. – Withered Tree

11:30 p.m. – The Fixer

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

1:50 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

3:20 a.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

4:50 a.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

6:20 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

8 a.m. – Sakura

10 a.m. – Gate of Youth

12:20 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

2 p.m. – Devastation

3:40 p.m. – Turbulent Highways

5:20 p.m. – North Sea Dragon

6:50 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

8:30 p.m. – Lord Mito 2

10:10 p.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

11:50 p.m. – Withered Tree

FIRDAY, JAN. 6

1:30 a.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

3 a.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord Lord

4:30 a.m. – The Fixer

6:50 a.m. – No Advice Taken

8:10 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

10 a.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

11:30 a.m. – Lord Mito Part 2

1:10 p.m. – Samurai Spies

2:50 p.m. – Prince of Red Banner

4:30 p.m. – Mask of the Moon

6 p.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

8:30 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

10:20 p.m. – Chivalrous Nature

11:50 p.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

2:20 a.m. – No Advice Taken

3:40 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

5:20 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

6:50 a.m. – Chivalrous Nature

8:20 a.m. – Gate of Youth

10:40 a.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

12:10 p.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

1:40 p.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

3:10 p.m. – The Fixer

5:30 p.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

8 p.m. – Ramen Fever

9:40 p.m. – Turbulent Highways

11:20 p.m. – Devastation

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

1 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

2:30 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

4:10 a.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

5:50 a.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

7:20 a.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

8:50 a.m. – Lord Mito Part 2

10:30 a.m. – Chivalrous Nature

Noon – Gate of Youth

2:20 p.m. – Samurai Spies

4 p.m. – Prince of Red Banner

5:40 p.m. – Ramen Fever

7:10 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

8:50 p.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

11:20 p.m. – No Advice Taken

MONDAY, JAN. 9

12:40 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

2:20 a.m. – Withered Tree

4 a.m. – Turbulent Highways

5:40 a.m. – Devastation

7:20 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

9 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

10:30 a.m. – Withered Tree

12:10 p.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

1:40 p.m. – No Advice Taken

3 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

4:50 p.m. – Devastation

6:30 p.m. – Kiss Him, Not Me

8 p.m. – The Fixer

10:20 p.m. – North Sea Dragon

11:50 p.m. – Lord Mito 2

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

1:30 a.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

3:10 a.m. – Gate of Youth

5:30 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

7:10 a.m. – Prince of Red Banner

8:50 a.m. – Samurai Spies

10:30 a.m. – Kiss Him, Not Me

Noon – Turbulent Highways

1:40 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

3:30 p.m. – Chivalrous Nature

5 p.m. – Mask of the Moon

6:30 p.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

9 p.m. – Sakura

11 p.m. – Withered Tree

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

12:40 a.m. – Turbulent Highways

2:20 a.m. – Devastation

4 a.m. – The Rapacious JailbreakerJailbreaker

5:40 a.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

7:10 a.m. – Chivalrous Nature

8:40 a.m. – Gate of Youth

11 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

12:40 p.m. – Sakura

2:40 p.m. – The Fixer

5 p.m. – North Sea Dragon

6:30 p.m. – Prince of Red Banner

8:10 p.m. – Samurai Spies

9:50 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

11:30 p.m. – Mask of the Moon

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

1 a.m. – Actress vs. Greedy SharksSharks

2:30 a.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

4 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

6:30 a.m. – No Advice Taken

7:50 a.m. – Lord Mito 2

9:30 a.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

11:10 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

1 p.m. – Chivalrous Nature

2:30 p.m. – Devastation

4:10 p.m. – Turbulent Highways

5:50 p.m. – North Sea Dragon

7:20 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

9 p.m. – Ramen Fever

10:40 p.m. – Mask of the Moon

FIRDAY, JAN. 13

12:10 a.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

1:40 a.m. – The Fixer

4 a.m. – Samurai Spies

5:40 a.m. – Prince of Red Banner

7:20 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

8:50 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

11:20 a.m. – Ramen Fever

12:50 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

2:30 p.m. – Withered Tree

4:10 p.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

5:40 p.m. – No Advice Taken

7 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

8:50 p.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

10:20 p.m. – Lord Mito Part 2

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

Midnight – Gate of Youth

2:20 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

4 a.m. – Chivalrous Nature

5:30 a.m. – Gate of Youth

7:50 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

9:30 a.m. – Withered Tree

11:10 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

1:40 p.m. – No Advice Taken

3 p.m. – Devastation

4:40 p.m. – Turbulent Highways

6:20 p.m. – Samurai Spies

8 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

9:50 p.m. – Withered Tree

11:30 p.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

1 a.m. – Turbulent Highways

2:40 a.m. – Devastation

4:20 a.m. – The Fixer

6:40 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

8:10 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

9:50 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

11:20 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

1:10 p.m. – Prince of Red Banner

2:50 p.m. – Lord Mito 2

4:30 p.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

6:10 p.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

7:40 p.m. – The Fixer

10 p.m. – Gate of Youth

MONDAY, JAN. 16

12:20 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

2 a.m. – No Advice Taken

3:20 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

5:10 a.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

6:50 a.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

8:20 a.m. – Prince of Red Banner

10 a.m. – Samurai Spies

11:40 a.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

1:10 p.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

2:40 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

4:30 p.m. – Chivalrous Nature

6 p.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

8:30 p.m. – Ramen Fever

10:10 p.m. – North Sea Dragon

11:40 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

1:20 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

2:50 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

5:20 a.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

6:50 a.m. – Lord Mito Part 2

8:30 a.m. – Ramen Fever

10:10 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

11:40 a.m. – No Advice Taken

1 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

2:50 p.m. – Mask of the Moon

4:20 p.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

6:50 p.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

8:20 p.m. – The Fixer

10:40 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

12:30 a.m. – Chivalrous Nature

2 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

4:30 a.m. – No Advice Taken

5:50 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

7:30 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

9 a.m. – Prince of Red Banner

10:40 a.m. – Samurai Spies

12:20 p.m. – Chivalrous Nature

1:50 p.m. – Gate of Youth

4:10 p.m. – Turbulent Highways

5:50 p.m. – Devastation

7:30 p.m. – Kiss Him, Not Me

9 p.m. – Turbulent Highways

10:40 p.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

12:10 a.m. – Lord Mito Part 2

1:50 a.m. – Withered Tree

3:30 a.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

5 a.m. – Gate of Youth

7:20 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

9 a.m. – Devastation

10:40 a.m. – Kiss Him, Not Me

12:10 p.m. – North Sea Dragon

1:40 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

3:20 p.m. – Lord Mito 2

5 p.m. – The Rapacious JailbreakerJailbreaker

6:40 p.m. – Samurai Spies

8:20 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

10:10 p.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

11:40 p.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

FIRDAY, JAN. 20

1:10 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

2:50 a.m. – Withered Tree

4:30 a.m. – The Fixer

6:50 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

8:20 a.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

10 a.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

11:30 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

1:20 p.m. – Prince of Red Banner

3 p.m. – No Advice Taken

4:20 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

6:10 p.m. – Gate of Youth

8:30 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

10:10 p.m. – Lord Mito 2

11:50 p.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

1:30 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

3:10 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

4:40 a.m. – The Fixer

7 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

8:30 a.m. – Turbulent Highways

10:10 a.m. – Devastation

11:50 a.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

1:20 p.m. – Lord Mito Part 2

3 p.m. – Samurai Spies

4:40 p.m. – Prince of Red Banner

6:20 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

8 p.m. – Sakura

10 p.m. – Withered Tree

11:40 p.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

1:10 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

3:40 a.m. – No Advice Taken

5 a.m. – Chivalrous Nature

6:30 a.m. – Gate of Youth

8:50 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

10:20 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

Noon – Sakura

2 p.m. – Withered Tree

3:40 p.m. – Mask of the Moon

5:10 p.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

7:40 p.m. – Devastation

9:20 p.m. – Kiss Him, Not Me

10:50 p.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

MONDAY, JAN. 23

12:20 a.m. – The Fixer

2:40 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

4:30 a.m. – Chivalrous Nature

6 a.m. – Actress vs. Greedy SharksSharks

7:30 a.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

9 a.m. – Kiss Him, Not Me

10:30 a.m. – Turbulent Highways

12:10 p.m. – No Advice Taken

1:30 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

3:20 p.m. – Withered Tree

5 p.m. – Actress vs. Greedy SharksSharks

6:30 p.m. – Prince of Red Banner

8:10 p.m. – Samurai Spies

9:50 p.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

11:30 p.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

1 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

2:30 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

5 a.m. – Gate of Youth

7:20 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

9 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

10:30 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

12:10 p.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

1:40 p.m. – The Fixer

4 p.m. – Devastation

5:40 p.m. – Turbulent Highways

7:20 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

9:10 p.m. – Prince of Red Banner

10:50 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

12:40 a.m. – Chivalrous Nature

2:10 a.m. – Lord Mito 2

3:50 a.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

5:30 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

8 a.m. – No Advice Taken

9:20 a.m. – Samurai Spies

11 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

12:50 p.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

2:20 p.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

3:50 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

5:30 p.m. – Withered Tree

7:10 p.m. – Ramen Fever

8:50 p.m. – Mask of the Moon

10:20 p.m. – Prince of Red Banner

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Midnight – Samurai Spies

1:40 a.m. – The Fixer

4 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

5:30 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

8 a.m. – Ramen Fever

9:40 a.m. – Chivalrous Nature

11:10 a.m. – Gate of Youth

1:30 p.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

3:10 p.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

4:40 p.m. – Turbulent Highways

6:20 p.m. – Devastation

8 p.m. – Sakura

10 p.m. – Withered Tree

11:40 p.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

FIRDAY, JAN. 27

1:10 a.m. – Lord Mito Part 2

2:50 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

4:30 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

6 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

7:40 a.m. – Sakura

9:40 a.m. – Turbulent Highways

11:20 a.m. – Devastation

1 p.m. – Prince of Red Banner

2:40 p.m. – Samurai Spies

4:20 p.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

6:50 p.m. – No Advice Taken

8:10 p.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

9:40 p.m. – The Fixer

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Midnight – Mask of the Moon

1:30 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

4 a.m. – The Rapacious JailbreakerJailbreaker

5:40 a.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

7:10 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

8:50 a.m. – Withered Tree

10:30 a.m. – Lord Mito 2

12:10 p.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

1:50 p.m. – North Sea Dragon

3:20 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

5 p.m. – Actress vs. Greedy SharksSharks

6:30 p.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

8 p.m. – Kiss Him, Not Me

9:30 p.m. – Turbulent Highways

11:10 p.m. – Withered Tree

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

12:50 a.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

2:20 a.m. – The Fixer

4:40 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

6:10 a.m. – Gate of Youth

8:30 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

10:10 a.m. – Devastation

11:50 a.m. – Kiss Him, Not Me

1:20 p.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

2:50 p.m. – Lord Mito Part 2

4:30 p.m. – Samurai Spies

6:10 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

8 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

9:50 p.m. – Chivalrous Nature

11:20 p.m. – No Advice Taken

MONDAY, JAN. 30

12:40 a.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

2:30 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

4:10 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

5:40 a.m. – Chivalrous Nature

7:10 a.m. – Gate of Youth

9:30 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lullaby

11:20 a.m. – Prince of Red Banner

1 p.m. – Turbulent Highways

2:40 p.m. – Devastation

4:20 p.m. – The Great King of Mongolia

5:50 p.m. – Lord Mito Part 2

7:30 p.m. – Ramen Fever

9 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

10:40 p.m. – The Rapacious Jailbreaker

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

12:20 a.m. – Diary of a Wandering Lord

1:50 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

3:30 a.m. – Mask of the Moon

5 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

7:30 a.m. – No Advice Taken

8:50 a.m. – Assassination Right or Wrong

11:20 a.m. – Ramen Fever

1 p.m. – North Sea Dragon

2:30 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

4:10 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Orb Part 1 & 2

6 p.m. – Chivalrous Nature

7:30 p.m. – Withered Tree

9:10 p.m. – Actress vs. Greedy Sharks

10:40 p.m. – No Advice Taken