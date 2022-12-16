“Kurosagi (Black Swindler),” premiering Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7:35 p.m.

In a time where fraud is an imminent threat, societal issues give rise to a slew of elaborate scams. Kurosaki is a man who lost his family to a “white swindler,” which is a professional swindler who scams people out of their money. To exact revenge, Kurosaki becomes a “black swindler,” a swindler who tricks other swindlers. He swears to scam every white swindler in the world and takes on foe after foe, but can he find his ultimate enemy who robbed him of his family? Fully subtitled in English.

“Atom no Ko (Atom’s Last Shot),” premiering Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:35 p.m.

Nayuta is a young genius video game developer who works independently. His anonymity had gained him the moniker “the Banksy of video games,” until a certain incident caused him to shy away from games and live quietly. Meanwhile, the long-standing toy company Atom decides to delve into the video game industry to overcome their financial crisis. With no funds or experience, the people at Atom make a desperate attempt to contact Nayuta, but will they succeed? Can they write a new chapter in the cut-throat world of video games? Fully subtitled in English.

“The 13 Lords of the Shogun,” premiering Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7:35 p.m.

The 61st NHK taiga drama. Twelfth century, Japan. Charismatic leader Minamoto no Yoritomo founded the Kamakura Shogunate. Behind this military feat are thirteen vassals. But after the superstar shogun’s death, a fierce power struggle erupts. The one out of the thirteen who emerges on top is Yoshitoki Hojo, the youngest of them all. How did this young samurai, who started with no such ambitions, become the greatest warrior in the country? It’s a ruthless game of intrigue in the new capital Kamakura — Yoshitoki must play his cards carefully. Fully subtitled in English.

“The Home of Koi,” premiering Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:35 p.m.

Yamakoshi in Nagaoka city is the place where nishikigoi originally came from. This is a documentary of Shintaro Koi farm, which has been raising nishikigoi for fifty years. The rice paddies overflow with water from the freshly melted snow, as do the wild ponds in which the nishikigoi are raised. We follow Shintaro Koi Firm owner Masaru and his son and their passion for Nishikigoi in the beautiful mountainous scenery of Yamakoshi. Fully subtitled in English.

“When the Seto Inland Sea Becomes a Garbage Can,” premiering Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8:35 p.m.

Seto Inland Sea is full of plastic debris. Koji Iwata has been picking up trash for many years. There are about 500 spots where trash has accumulated and not many people know about this problem because those spots cannot be seen from land. Iwata challenges mountains of trash… “This beautiful sea is not a trash bin. I must keep cleaning up.” Fully subtitled in English.

“Himawari: Miyazaki Legend S1,” premiering Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:15 a.m.

“Himawari: Miyazaki Legend” is a legendary eccentric comedy, full of common sense in Miyazaki prefecture. Akiko has graduated from Art University and returned to Miyazaki to work with her father, Kenichi. Kenichi is popular in his company because of his warm friendly personality though his temper is unpredictable. Akiko pursues her dream to be a comic artist, while wrapped around her unique coworkers. Is Akiko able to achieve her dream!? Fully subtitled in English.

“Gokenin Zankuro (Zankuro),” premieres Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:35 p.m.

Despite being from a noble family, Zankuro Matsudaira (Ken Watanabe) is a gokenin (shogunal retainer) of the lowest rank with no role and a small payment. He is a famous playboy, but on the other hand, he is a sharp and stylish samurai, being an expert in swordsmanship. He supports his gluttonous mother’s food expenses by succeeding with his swordsmanship as a side job. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on–screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon. – Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (808) 538–1966 for inquiries or to request an e–mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Ramen Fever,” 2021 documentary, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

A Documentary on Nakamura brothers, Shigetoshi who is a superstar ramen chef of Nakamura in New York and Hiroto who is the CEO of legendary ramen chain Afuri. The artisans of the legendary ramen chain Afuri (Japan, U.S., Portugal), the popular New York restaurant Nakamura, and the highly acclaimed traditional ramen restaurant Tora Shokudo take us on a thrilling and epic journey of their approach to ramen, their inquisitiveness, and their pursuit of unique flavors. The touching human drama between Hiroto, the CEO of Afuri, and his younger brother Shigetoshi, the ramen master of Nakamura, known as the “God of Ramen,” is also depicted.

PREMIERE MOVIE

“Otoko wa Tsuraiyo Torajiro Komoriuta (Tora-san’s Lullaby),” 1974 drama, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi and Chieko Baisho. Directed by Yoji Yamada.

After Hiroshi is injured in a workplace accident, Torajiro gives Sakura the money he has saved and leaves to work as a traveling salesman once again. During his travels Tora-san meets a troubled father who shares a drink with him. In the morning, Torajiro learns that the man has left his baby behind and a note asking Tora to take care of the child.

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Abare Kaido (Turbulent Highways),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Kotaro Satomi. Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa.

Danjuro, a popular kabuki actor from a yakuza family, beats the evil.

“Arakure Daimyo (Prince of Red Banner),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Kotaro Satomi. Directed by Kokichi Uchidate.

A young prince lives against the will of his father Lord Tokugawa.

“Chushingura Dai-ichibu Ouka no Maki (Forty Seven Masterless Samurai Part 1),” 1959 samurai film, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Ryutaro Otomo, Chiyonosuke Azuma, Hashizo Okawa, Hibari Misora and Utaemon Ichikawa.

A famous story of 47 loyal vassals of the Ako clan taking revenge on their enemy. A must-see all star cast version.

“Chushingura Dai-nibu Kikka no Maki (Forty Seven Masterless Samurai

Part 2),” 1959 samurai film, 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Ryutaro Otomo, Chiyonosuke Azuma, Hashizo Okawa, Hibari Misora and Utaemon Ichikawa. Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda.

Conclusion of the famous 47 loyal vassals of the Ako clan.

“Datsugoku Hiroshima Satsujinshu (The Rapacious Jailbreaker),” 1974 action film, 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Starring Hiroki Matsukata and Tatsuo Umemiya. Directed by Sadao Nakajima.

Based on a true story about a jailbird who was sentenced for 41 years and escaped seven times. In 1947, Ueda robbs a drug dealer and his woman for morphine and kills them. He gets prisoned in Hiroshima, but escapes next year. From then on he gets caught and prisoned over and over.

“Hengen Murasaki Zukin (The Mysterious Purple Hood),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Starring Ryutaro Otomo, Satomi Oka and Shingo Yamashiro. Directed by Eiichi Kudo.

A man in the mysterious purple hood saves the lives of townspeople in Edo.

“Kaigun Yokosuka Keimusho (Yokosuka Navy Prison),” 1973 action film, 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Starring Shintaro Katsu and Harue Akagi. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita.

When a rebellious roughneck enlists in the Navy and goes on a rampage against his superiors, he is sent to the Yokosuka Naval Prison.

“Kobanzame Oyakusha Jingi (Actress Vs. Greedy Sharks),” 1966 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora, Yoichi Hayashi, Shindo Eitaro and Nogawa Yumiko. Directed by Tadashi Sawasima.

Framed by his enemies, Manbe finds himself imprisoned for a murder he didn’t commit. His only hope lies with his daughter Yuki who takes it upon herself to clear his name.

“Kobe Kokusai Gang (The International Gang of Kobe),” 1975 action film, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Starring Ken Takakura and Bunta Sugawara. Directed by Noboru Tanaka.

An international gang fights with other families in postwar Kobe.

“Kougan no Misshi (The Great King of Mongolia),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa and Yayoi Furusato. Directed by Tai Kato.

An imperial agent puts down a riot in Mutu province.

“Mito Komon Tenka no Fukushogun (Lord Mito Part 2),” 1959 samurai film, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Starring Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Kinnosuke Nakamura, Chiyonosuke Azuma, Kotaro Satomi, Hibari Misora and Hashizo Okawa. Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda.

Adventures of the famous Lord Mito continue. Upon hearing news of his son, Matsudaira Yoritsune, going mad, Lord Mito rushes to Yoritsune’s ruling county Takamatsu along with his loyal assistants Suke and Kaku. With the help of kind strangers, Lord Mito’s gang must evade the evil attacks of those who disrupt his journey.

“Musume Juhachi Goiken Muyo (No Advice Taken),” 1958 drama, 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora and Ken Takakura.Directed by Kiyoshi Saeki.

A comical love story between two college students Hitomi, a strong-willed girl, and Shogo, handsome, earnest and poverty stricken man.

“Nihon Ansatsu Hiroku (Assassination: Right or Wrong),” 1969 action/drama, 2 hour and 21 minutes.

Starring Sonny Chiba and Tomisaburo Wakayama. Directed by Sadao Nakajima.

This anthology film consists of nine incidents in the late 19th and early 20th centuries when assassins changed the course of Japanese history. Famous men were assassinated under Japan’s growing militarism.

“Nihon no Fixer (The Fixer),” 1979 action film, 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Starring Shin Saburi and Masakazu Tamura. Directed by Yasuo Koki.

The facts of a fixer who controls politics from behind the scene.

“Ninja Hichou Fukurou no Shiro (Samurai Spies),” 1963 samurai, action film, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Starring Ryutaro Otomo and Minoru Oki. Directed by Eiichi Kudo.

After surviving an attack which nearly destroyed his entire clan, Juzo, one of the most skilled Iga ninja, sets out on a quest for vengeance. Convinced that the assassination of the current Shogun, Hideyoshi, will avenge his clan, his mission becomes complicated when a rial Koga ninja, Gohei, is dispatched to stop him.

“Ninkyo Kiso Garasu (Chivalrous Nature),” 1965 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa and Satomi Oka. Directed by Eiichi Kudo.

Shinta, who is a wanderer, finds himself falsely accused of a crime.

“Sakura,” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Starring Takumi Kitamura and Nana Komatsu. Directed by Hitoshi Yazaki.

Hajime is a popular, handsome man and the oldest of three siblings. His sister Miki is beautiful, albeit a little eccentric, and has an almost unhealthy obsession with Hajime. The youngest of the three is Kaoru, who is quite plain and ordinary compared to his brother and sister. And then there is Sakura, the family’s dog who is always by their side. The fate of this quirky but happy family changes drastically after Hajime, the family’s hero-like figure, encounters a tragic accident…

“Satomi Hakkenden Dai-ichibu (Sorcerer’s Orb),” 1954 samurai film, 55 minutes.

Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma, Kinnosuke Nakamura and Ryunosuke Tsukigata. Directed by Toshikazu Kono.

The fate of the Satomi Clan lies in the hands of 8 warriors of prophecy, each of whom were born with a crystal orb. The monk Daisuke embarks on a journey to find these warriors and reunite the 8 orbs they carry so that they may fulfill their destiny.

“Satomi Hakkenden Dai-nibu (Sorcerer’s Orb 2),” 1954 samurai film, 54 minutes.

Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma, Kinnosuke Nakamura and Ryunosuke Tsukigata. Directed byToshikazu Kono.

The adventures of 8 warriors continue in the second part of the popular series “Satomi Hakkenden.” Fate brings the sacred warriors together to carry out their ultimate destiny.

Satomi Hakkenden Dai-sanbu (Sorcerer’s Orb 3),” 1954 samurai film, 52 minutes.

Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma, Kinnosuke Nakamura and Ryunosuke Tsukigata. Directed by Toshikazu Kono.

Four sacred warriors continue their search for the remaining members while also discovering the magical powers that lay in their own orbs.

“Seishun no Mon (Gate of Youth),” 1981 drama, 2 hours and 21 minutes.

Starring Bunta Sugawara, Keiko Matsuzaka, Tomizaburo Wakayama, Koichi Sato and Saburo Tokito. Directed by Koreyoshi Kurahawa.

A story of Shinsuke, a young man who lives through a stormy life as a poverty-stricken coal miner.

“Shura Hakkou (Devastation),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Ryunosuke Tsukigata. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

To restore his honor, a samurai pursues robbers who break into a treasury.

“Tonosama Yajikita Torimono Dochu (Diary of a Wandering Lord),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Katsuo Nakamura and Hiroko Sakuramachi. Directed by Tadashi Sawashima.

Two thrill seeking young lords sneak out of their castles and travel under the disguise of townsmen.

“Tsukigata Hanpeita (Mask of the Moon),” 1961 samurai film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa, Kotaro Satomi, Jushiro Konoe and Satomi Oka. Directed by Masahiro Makino.

Young swordsman, Tsukigata Hanpeita, longs for the day when rival clans cease their struggles for power and put an end to meaningless feudal wars. When he is appointed to oversee the Choshu Clan, he takes it upon himself to work towards the peace that he has dreamed about. With his affectionate personality and compassion for life, Hanpeita’s popularity grows among the people, making him a threat to those thirsty for conflict and power. A betrayal by those closest to him leaves Hanpeita caught in a trap that could ultimately cost him his life.

“Watashi ga Motete Dousunda (Kiss Him, Not Me!),” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Starring Hokuto Yoshino and Fuju Kamio. Directed by Norihisa Hiranuma.

Kae Serinuma is a geeky girl, who prefers love stories about two princes rather than a prince and a princess. She loves daydreaming about her favorite anime characters or her handsome classmates being in romantic Boy Love relationships. One day Kae gets devastated when her favorite anime character dies. Unable to eat for a week from the shock, she loses a lot of weight. But this turns her into a gorgeous girl, making her very popular among boys. While she struggles to face this unthinkable situation, the four super-hot students at her school all makemoves on her.