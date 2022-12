Photos by Wayne Shinbara

The streets through KĀne‘ohe were on pause two weeks ago as the annual KĀne‘ohe Christmas Parade was back on this year after a two-year hiatus. The parade started at Haiku Road near Windward Mall and ended at Castle High School on KĀne‘ohe Bay Drive. Known as one of the largest community-run parades in Hawai‘i, the parade hosted 2,800 marchers, 56 vehicles, 23 floats and seven bands!