NEW YEAR’S SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

As the year draws to a close on Saturday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, Japanese Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines throughout the island will observe joya-e (New Year’s service) by ringing the temple bell (joya no kane) 108 times to dispel bad thoughts and start the year anew. On Sunday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, temples continue the new year celebration with shusho-e, praying for safety, happiness and peace in the coming year. At many temples, members and guests may purchase omamori (yearly protective amulets or charms) or ofuda (paper charms) for good luck to start the new year refreshed.

Below is our round-up of temples in O‘ahu who are holding in-person New Year’s celebrations at the time of print. Times are subject to change. Please visit the temple’s website or contact the temple for more information.

Aiea Hongwanji Mission

Sunday, Jan 1: New Year’s service, 10 a.m.

99-186 Puakala St., 808-487-2626, aieahongwanji.org.

Daijingu Temple of Hawaii

Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s service, midnight to 4 p.m., reservations not required.

Bring your old omamori to be discarded and burned. After washing hands, you may ring the bell and receive blessings. Try your luck with a randomized omikuji (fortune-telling paper) and if you don’t like the fortune, you can fold the omikuji and tie the paper to the fence or tree to avoid the fortune coming true. Omamori is for sale on New Year’s Day and pre-order and schedule a pick-up time.

61 Puiawa Rd., 808-595-3102, daijingutemple.org.

Ewa Hongwanji Mission

Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s service

91-1133 Renton Rd., 808-681-5222, sites.google.com/view/ewa-buddhist-temple.

Haleiwa Jodo Mission

Saturday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve service,

11:45 p.m. Bring old omamori to burn. New Year’s food will be served after the service.

66-279 Haleiwa Rd. A, 808-637-3405, hawaiijodo.net/temples/haleiwa-jodo-mission.

Hawaii Kotohira Jinsha – Hawaii Dazaifu Tenmangu

Monday, Dec. 26 to Friday, Dec. 30: Early hatsumode (first temple visit of Japanese new year), 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., open to the public. Early omamori selection, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31: Early hatsumode worship, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., omamori available.

Sunday, Jan. 1: Hatsumode personal worship, midnight to 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2: Hatsumode personal worship, 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m., omamori available from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan 3 to Tuesday, Jan 31: Hatsumode personal worship, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (omamori available in the shrine).

1239 Olomea St., 808-841-4755, e-shrine.org/home.html.

Jikoen Hongwanji

Saturday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve service/Joya-e, 6 p.m. Speaker: Rev. Shindo Nishiyama, in-person & via Zoom.

1731 N. School St., 808-845-3422, jikoenhongwanji.org.

Jodo Mission of Hawaii

Saturday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve service/joya-e, 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day service/Shuso-e, 10 a.m.

Please call to RSVP by the end of December. Face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing may be required.

1429 Maikiki St., 808-949-3995, jodo.us.

Kaneohe Higashi Hongwanji Mission

Saturday, Dec. 31: Joya-e, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1: Shusho-e, 9 a.m.

45-520 Keaahala Rd., 808-246-2661, kaneohe. hhbt-hi.org.

Koboji Shingon Mission

Sunday, Jan. 1: Shusho-e, 12 to 12:30 a.m.; New Year’s open blessing, 12:30 to 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. When you arrive, a volunteer will offer a form for house omamari that can be picked up following the blessing. Purify yourself at the ritual wash basin and offer senko (incense) and osaisen (money) to the deities downstairs then proceed to the temple hall upstairs. You may leave your shoes on during public blessings, but please remove your hats before entering the temple hall. (If you cannot climb the temple steps, a minister is available to perform a blessing downstairs.)

A minister will greet you for your individual New Year’s blessing. Please place your hands together in prayer and bow your heads while the priest uses Shingon sutras and ritual implements in the blessing that unifies you with the universal wisdom and energies.

After the short blessing, you may receive your omamori, house ofuda, omikuji, and ema (wooden wishing plaque) from the downstairs hall.

Reservations are not required for any open blessings and free parking is available.

Monday, Jan 2: New Year’s open blessings, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan 3: New Year’s open blessings, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8: Goma Fire Rite, 8:30 a.m. Everyone attending this service will receive a special blessing and participate in the Goma Fire Rite. Attendees can receive a wooden prayer stick called goma-gi for their prayer request. Requests will be prayed for during the Goma Fire Rite. Please arrive early to collect your goma-gi​ and prepare for the service.

1223 N. School St., 808-841-7033, koboji.org.

Mililani Hongwanji

Sunday, Jan 1: New Year’s walk through and ring the kansho (ritual bell), 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

95-257 Kaloapau St., 808-625-0925, mililanihongwanji.org.

Mō‘ili‘ili Hongwanji

Saturday, Dec. 31: Service and joya-e, 7 p.m. Temple office is closed but the Columbarium will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s day service, 9 a.m. (Hybrid: In-Person & Zoom) Temple office is closed but the Columbarium will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Pearl City Hongwanji

Saturday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve service, 4 p.m.

858 Second St., 808-4551680, pearlcityhongwanji.com.

Shinshu Kyokai Mission

Saturday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve English service, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s English service 9 a.m.

1631 Beretania St., 808-973-0150, shinshukyokai.org.

Soto Mission of Aiea – Taiheiji

Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s and Daihannya services, joya no kane, 9 a.m.

Please arrive early to ring the temple bell. Members can pick up ofuda packets. Special New Year’s food will be served after service.

99-045 Kauhale St., 808-488-3995, sotomission.com.

Soto Mission of Hawaii – Shoboji

Sunday, Jan. 8: Daihannya service, 9:30 a.m.

Pre-order ofuda packet (1 wooden kifuda (wood offering), 2 paper ofuda, 1 car omamori and 1 wallet omamori) by Friday, Dec. 23.

1708 Nu‘uanu Ave., 808-537-9409, sotomission.org.

Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission

Saturday, Dec. 31: Joya no kane, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1067 California Ave., 808-632-4320, wahiawashinbuddhists.org.

SHINNEN ENKAI

After January 1, the Japanese new year’s celebrations continue with ‘ohana festivals, receptions and shinnen enkai (new year’s banquet). Ring in the year of the rabbit with good food and entertainment with Japanese traditions and customs with the events listed below.

Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce

77th Annual Shinnen Enkai Friday, Jan. 6, 5 p.m.

Foyer activities: no-host bar, omamori sales. Program and activities: special performances, welcome and dinner, Shoko Shiranami Gonin Otoko – HJCC Style, Kabuki Play featuring seven HJCC members.

Location: Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, Generations Ballroom, 2454 South Beretania St.

Tickets: $1,500 (8 seats) Shogun Table; $150 (individual seat) Ronin Table. For more information, please visit hjcc.org.

Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i

New Year’s ‘Ohana Festival Sunday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual festival is in its 30th year and celebrates local and Japanese traditions, featuring food, cultural demonstrations and entertainment for the entire family.

Location: Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, 2454 South Beretania St.

Tickets: Table prices range from $1,000 to $10,000. For more information, please visit jcch.com/nyof2023.

Japan-America Society of Hawaii

2023 New Year’s Reception Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy food from: Aloha Table; Aloha Steak House; Goofy Cafe & Dine; Heavenly Island Lifestyle; Zigu; Camado Ramen Tavern; The Seaside; natuRe Waikiki

Location: Washington Place, 320 S. Beretania St.

Tickets: TBA. For more information, please visit jashawaii.org/events-1/2023-new-years-reception.

Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

Shinnen Enkai 2023 Saturday, Jan. 28, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

First banquet celebration since the pandemic. Deadline to register: Sunday, Jan. 15

Location: Maui Beach Hotel, 170 W. Kaahumanu Ave.

Tickets: $75 general admission (includes dinner); $750 (table of 10); $1,000 Shinnen Enkai sponsor (includes table of 10 and 10 JCSM memberships). For more information, please visit jcsmaui.org/event-4923627