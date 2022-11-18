NEW PROGRAMMING

“Koiki Keisatsu (Interprefectural Police),” premiering Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:35 p.m.

Detective Keita Higashi’s mission is to challenge difficult cases that involves multiple prefectures. Together with his partner Officer Date, he investigates members of an online community to look for clues to a murder of a suspect of violent crimes. Fully subtitled in English.

“Pandora’s Fruit S1,” premiering Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:35 p.m.

Yuichi Kohiruimaki, a police bureaucrat, established the Science Crime Prevention Unit. Together with his genius scientist advisor, Yukiko Mogami, they take on cases that were committed using cutting-edge science. Kohiruimaki’s unit is tasked with proposing new laws and dealing with crimes that the police department isn’t prepared to handle. But Kohiruimaki and Mogami don’t merely conduct scientific investigations per se – they investigate to understand the science itself that lies hidden behind the crime. Fully subtitled in English.

“Kansatsu no Ichijo-san (Inspector Ichijo),” premiering Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:35 p.m.

Zentaro Ichijo is a lazy inspector at MPD who is nearing retirement. Maria Yuki, a career inspector with a spotless record, asked for a transfer getting ready for her wedding. Maria’s life begins to fall apart as her fiancée calls off their wedding. On top of this, she’s also partnered with Ichijo, who is a rank below her. Fully subtitled in English.

“Kurosagi (Black Swindler),” premiering Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7:35 p.m.

In a time where fraud is an imminent threat, societal issues give rise to a slew of elaborate scams. Kurosaki is a man who lost his family to a “white swindler,” which is a professional swindler who scams people out of their money. To exact revenge, Kurosaki becomes a “black swindler,” a swindler who tricks other swindlers. He swears to scam every white swindler in the world and takes on foe after foe, but can he find his ultimate enemy who robbed him of his family? Fully subtitled in English.

“Atom no Ko (Atom’s Last Shot),” premiering Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:35 p.m.

Nayuta is a young genius video game developer who works independently. His anonymity had gained him the moniker “the Banksy of video games,” until a certain incident caused him to shy away from games and live quietly. Meanwhile, the long-standing toy company Atom decides to delve into the video game industry to overcome their financial crisis. With no funds or experience, the people at Atom make a desperate attempt to contact Nayuta, but will they succeed? Can they write a new chapter in the cut-throat world of video games? Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on–screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon. – Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (808) 538–1966 for inquiries or to request an e–mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIES OF THE MONTH

“Joiuchi (Execution Order),” 2020 jidaigeki,1 hour and 36 minutes.

Starring Kento Nagayama, Matsuya Onoe.

Genshiro tries to hit the lord who drove his fiancé to self-harm. He leaves his domain and becomes a ronin. Jubei is appointed by the lord to kill Genshiro and forced to chase him unwillingly. Strange fate of two samurai asks, “What is life?” and “What is human happiness?”

“Bushi to Sono Tsuma (A Samurai and His Wife),” 2022 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Starring Asuka Kudo, Mirai Shida.

Born to the second son of a samurai family, Kogoro has been treated as useless. Etsu is the only daughter of a strict samurai family who has great looks. Though they are supposed to have a little happiness in a humble way, a sudden incident tears the couple apart.

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Amakusa Shiro Tokisada (The Christian Lord),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa, Satomi Oka and Ryutaro Otomo. Directed by Nagisa Oshima.

An illustration of the riot of Christians and peasants in the Edo period and the lord who struggled to help them.

“Edokko Hada (Edo Purebred),” 1961 jidaigeki 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa, Yataro Kurokawa and Hiroko Sakuramachi. Directed by Masahiro Makino.

A story of friendship between two rival firefighters, Kichigoro and Jirokichi.

“Food Luck! Shokuun (Food Luck),” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Starring Naoto, Tao Tsuchiya. Directed by Jimon Terakado.

Feast your eyes on the ultimate yakiniku movie! Yoshito Sato, a freelance writer who was born into a family that ran a popular yakiniku restaurant, embarks on a food journey to find the flavors of home, with young reporter Shizuka. With not only an eye for the food, but respect for the masters who make it, this movie depicts both the love between mother and son and the comedy of life through yakiniku and delicious food. An unprecedented first “eat-ertainment” film!

“Hana to Arashi to Gang (Flower, Storm and Gangster),” 1961 drama, 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Starring Ken Takakura. Directed by Teruo Ishii.

A story of brotherly love amongst the men who commit a bank robbery.

“Hatamoto Taikutsu otoko Nazo no Yureijima,” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Kinya Kitaoji. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

Saotome Mondonosuke investigates the illegal trade conducted in Nagasaki.

“Hibari Chiemi no Oshidori Senryogasa (Travels of Hibari and Chiemi 2),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora and Chiemi Eri. Directed by Tadashi Sawashima.

Comedy duo Hibari Misora and Chiemi Eri teams up as Princess Kimi, who seeks adventure and true love in life, and her loyal servant Toshi.

“Hibari Ohako Benten Kozo (Hibari’s Favorite),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora, Kotaro Satomi and Tomisaburo Wakayama. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

Kikunosuke, a young temple servant, turns to his mother, Ofuji, for protection after being wrongly accused of murder. However, Ofuji decides to turn her son into the police to collect a monetary reward. Devastated by this betrayal, Kikunosuke escapes to Edo in hopes of starting over. Once there, he takes on the name, “Benten Kozo” and soon joins a gang led by Nihon Daemon which will later be known as Shiranami Goninotoko.

“Hikkoshi Daimyo (Samurai Shifters),” 2019 drama, 2 hours and 1 minute.

Starring Gen Hoshino, Issey Takahashi. Directed by Isshin Inudo.

In the Edo period, it cost an absolute fortune for a lord to transfer from one fief to another, and if the shogunate reduced their stipend as well, numerous samurai had to be released from service and rendered masterless. The strain of these repeated relocations takes its toll on Matsudaira, and after he passes away, his mantle is inherited by the ineffectual and paralyzingly shy Shunnosuke Katagiri. He is forced to take on a task that no one else wants, and makes a desperate attempt to survive with no manpower, no money, and no experience…

“Hokori Takaki Chosen (The Challenge),” 1962 drama, 1 hour and 29 minutes. Starring Koji Tsuruta, Tetsuro Tanba. Directed by Kinji Fukasaku.

A spy thriller between an international weapon dealer and a newspaper reporter with a murky past.

“Jirocho Sangokushi Koshuji Nagurikomi (The Kingdom of Jirocho 4),” 1965, jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Starring Koji Tsuruta and Shingo Yamashiro. Directed by Masahiro Makino.

Continued adventures of the Jirocho gang.

“Kaidan Bancho Sarayashiki (The Ghost in the Well),” 1957 drama, 45 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora and Chiyonosuke Azuma. Directed by Toshikaze Kono.

Hibari Misora stars as Okiku, who returns from the grave to seek vengeance against the lover that murdered her.

“Kashi no Onna Ishimatsu (A Fishwife’s Tale),” 1961 drama, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Starring Hibari Misora and Ken Takakura. Directed by Eiichi Kudo.

Misora Hibari plays Yoshiko, the popular daughter of a fish market owner. After discovering that she was adopted, she sets out to help her biological father who has fallen victim to an evil plot orchestrated by those who would take over his successful business.

“Ken wa Shitteita Kougan Musoryu (The Sword Knows),” 1958 samurai film, 1 hour and 44 minutes.

Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Keiko Okawa and Eijiro Kataoka. Directed by Kokichi Uchidate.

In the midst of the warring age, a young samurai Kyonosuke defies his former lord, Hojo Ujikatsu, to avenge his parents’ death.

“Kono Kubi Ichimangoku (Tragedy of the Coolie Samurai),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Starring Hashizo Okawa. Directed by Daisuke Ito.

Gonzo, who longs to become a full-fledged samurai, is caught up in a warlord conflict.

“Kyodai Jingi Kanto Anikibun (Code Between Brothers 6),” 1967 action film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Saburo Kitajima and Koji Tsuruta. Directed by Sadao Nakajima.

Story about a womanizing yakuza during the early 20th century

“Mottomo Kiken na Yugi (The Most Dangerous Game),” 1978 action film, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Starring Yusaku Matsuda and Renji Ishibashi. Directed by Toru Murakawa.

Shohei Narumi is an assassin. He is hired to recover a kidnap victim who is an influential figure of the financial world. After a gun battle he recovers the kidnap victim, only for the victim to be killed. He challenges a plot of the business world alone and fights a valiant battle.

“Nanatsu no Chikai Gaisenka no Maki (The Seven Vows Part 3),” 1956 idaigeki film, 1 hour and 13 minutes.

Starring Kinnnosuke Nakamura, Hashizo Okawa and Chiyonosuke Azuma. Directed by Yasushi Sasaki.

The adventures of Goro and his fellow samurai concludes. After their turbulent journey, the seven crosses are finally united to reveal the secret of the royal treasure.

“Ookami Yakuza Koroshi wa Ore ga Yaru (Yakuza Wolf),” 1972 action film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Sonny Chiba and Koji Nanbara. Directed by Takeichi Saito.

A fearless man confronts a yakuza organization pushing the envelope of extravagance and all sorts of violence.

“Sanga Ari (Mother Country),” 1962 drama, 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Starring Hideko Takamine and Takahiro Tamura. Directed by Zenzo Matsuyama.

In 1919, a group of Japanese immigrants arrived in Hawai‘i. Among them were Yoshio Inoue and his wife, Kishino, and Sumi, a young woman ready to get married soon. With soil that is hard to work in and a subtropical climate, the immigrants must cope with a hard life. After years of hard work, Yoshio finds work as a teacher while his wife manages to open a small grocery store. But with the war around the corner, life becomes more and more complicated for the Japanese immigrants in the U.S.

“Shinjuku no Yotamono (Thugs of Shinjuku),” 1970 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Starring Bunta Sugawara and Shingo Yamashiro. Directed by Shin Takakuwa.

Fresh out of jail, a smart-mouth wise guy Goro takes the name “Big Brother Katsumata.” Not fitting in well with established gangs, he forms a rag-tag gang called “the Shinjuku Brothers.” The members of their gang are thugs who only wish they were traditional yakuza. When they turn up at the funeral for a gangster, they are not welcomed, but a senior boss intervenes to keep things calm. The boss of bosses invites them to join a respected local council of warlords. Katsumata is suspicious of why such powerful men would extend an invitation to a lowlife like himself…

“Toseinin Retsuden (Gambler’s Legacy),” 1969 drama, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Starring Ken Takakura and Koji Tsuruta. Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa.

A yakuza member embarks on a trail of revenge for his murdered boss. Senzo, the successor of the Mita Family, searches for the man bearing a tattoo of a dragon who is said to be responsible for the death of their former leader.

“Toyama no Kinsan Saikoro Bugyo (Magistrate of Dice),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Chiyonosuke Azuma. Directed by Kokichi Uchidate.

Magistrate Kinshiro fights with a group of villains plotting the assassination of the Shogun in Edo.

“Yagyu Bugeicho Katame Suigetsu no Ken (The Yagyu Military Art: Yagyu List),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Starring Jushiro Kone and Hiroki Matsukata. Directed by Yasuto Hasegawa.

Jubei must stop evil plot of Lord Hayatonosho who secretly plans to overthrow the Shogunate.