Featuring a fresh vision for Maui and new leadership that stems deep roots from a friendly – familiar guy, and helping to restore the aloha spirit.

“My vision for Maui County is to keep our keiki and kama‘äina home, to provide a safe and secure Maui County, especially for our küpuna. To protect our natural and cultural resources to be vibrant for future generations. We WILL realize this through Kama‘äina Prosperity.” – Richard Bissen

Vote for Bissen in the general election by Nov. 8 or mail in your ballot by Nov. 1.