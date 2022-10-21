NEW PROGRAMMING

“Wooden Straws,” premiering Monday, Nov. 13 at 7:35 p.m.

Haruna is an employee of a home builder called “Aucent Home.” She has been transferred to its public relations department, and she learns that her company doesn’t only focus on building and selling houses but also have huge interest in achieving SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). Haruna comes up with an idea of making “wooden straws” using recycled thinned wood. She overcomes many difficulties to create the world’s first item that may save the world…Fully subtitled in English.

“Silent,” premiering Monday, Nov. 21 at 7:35 p.m.

Tsumugi fell in love with So, who attended the same high school. They shared an interest in music and got along well. Their friendship developed into a relationship that might have come to last a lifetime. However, after graduation, so suddenly says goodbye without any reason and disappeared. Eight years later, Aoba now works at a large CD music store surrounded by music she likes. One day, she happens to see So. She tries to talk to him but realizes that he has lost most of his hearing ability… Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on–screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon. – Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (808) 538–1966 for inquiries or to request an e–mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIES OF THE MONTH

“Hana no Oedo no Tsuri Baka Nisshi (Free & Easy 11: Samurai Edition),” 1998 comedy drama, 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Starring Toshiyuki Nishida, Rentaro Mikuni.

In the late Edo period, a fishing-crazy warrior is kicked out of his clan and leads an itinerant existence with his long-suffering sister. He finds a kindred spirit in the leader of another clan. The leader gets impressed by his fishing skills and decides to employ him.

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Bodyguard Kiba Hissatsu Sankaku Tobi (Karate Killer),” 1973 action film, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Ryuichi Takamori. Starring Sonny Chiba, Tsunehiko Watase.

Karate master Kiba Naoto fights to protect his younger sister.

“Daidatsugoku (Great Jail Break),” 1975 drama, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Directed by Teruo Ishii. Starring Ken Takakura, Nana Kinomi.

Prison escapee Shoichiro is blamed for a murder he did not commit, and is forced to continue his solitary journey for freedom.

“Fukuzawa Yukichi (The Passage to Japan), 1991 historical drama, 2 hours and 3 minutes.

Directed by Shinichiro Sawai. Starring Kyohei Shibata, Toru Nakamura, Yoko Minamino.

Portraying the extraordinary life of Yukichi Fukuzawa, founder of Keio University and a great visionary of his time.

“Happyaku Mangoku ni Idomu Otoko (A Man Challenging at Post), 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Directed by Nobuo Nakamura. Starring Utaemon Ichikawa, Katsuo Nakamuara.

Young man in Tokaido proclaiming to be the illegitimate child of Shogun Yoshimune becomes part of a plot to seize power.

“Itakunai Shinikata (Peaceful Death),” 2021 drama, 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Directed by Banmei Takahashi. Starring Tasuku Emoto, Maki Sakai.

This medical drama illustrates the current state of home healthcare by drawing upon two bestselling books written by currently practicing home care physician Kazuhiro Nagao. Home care physician Kawada administers over the care of terminally ill cancer patient Inoue who chose “painless home care” on the wishes of his daughter Tomomi. However, Inoue dies after suffering, for which Tomomi blames herself. Meanwhile, Kawada as well has been emotionally shaken…

“Minyo no Tabi Sakurajima Otemoyan (Song of Kagoshima),” 1962 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Kunio Watanabe. Starring Hibari Misora, Ken Takakura, Shinya Mihashi.

President of Shirayuri Tours, Yumemi, visits Kagoshima in an attempt to save the contract with Satsuma Inn.

After learning about the abrupt cancellation of the contract with the family-run Satsuma Inn in Kagoshima, Yumemi, launches her own investigation into the matter. Amidst her efforts to resume her company’s contract with the inn, Yumemi finds herself personally involved in the inn’s family affairs and with their guests in a surprising discovery of love and friendship.

“Moeru Yusha (The Blazing Valiant),” 1981 action film, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Toru Dobashi. Starring Hiroyuki Sanada, Kazue Ito.

Young wanderer Jo is taken in by kindhearted Kazuhei. After Kazuhei’s son, a journalist who was about to reveal the city’s biggest gang group, dies in a car accident, Jo swears to fight anyone who threatens Kazuhei’s family’s safety.

“Murasaki Ukyonosuke Gyaku Ichimonjigiri (Purple Killer), 1964 samurai, action film, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Yasuto Hasegawa. Starring Hasizo Okawa, Eitaro Ozawa, Misako Watanabe.

A sequel to the popular samurai detective movie “Ukyonosuke Junsatsu-ki (On Patrol).” Ukyonosuke’s mission to avenge his father’s death continues. He discovers that a mysterious note written by his father, Inspector Sena, led to Sena’s murder 18 years ago. As Ukyonosuke continues further with his investigation into the conspiracy to uncover the truth behind of Sena’s death, he must confront those who are eager to take his life.

“Nanatsu no Chikai Kurosuisen no Maki (The Seven Vows), 1956 jidaigeki, adventure, 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Hashizo Okawa, Chiyonosuke Azuma, Ryunosuke Tsukigata.

Toruhan, a king’s retainer, embarks on a journey to find a royal treasure that can only be revealed though secret codes hidden in seven crosses carried by his fellow samurai.

“Nanatsu no Chikai Doreisen no Maki (The Seven Vows Part 2),” 1956 jidaigeki, adventure, 1 hour and 1 minute.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Hashizo Okawa, Chiyonosuke Asuma.

The adventures of Goro and his fellow samurai continue in its second installment. While being held captive by the enemy pirate Ongo, Goro discovers the whereabouts of the missing seventh cross. Will he succeed in bringing all seven crosses together to reveal the secret code of the royal treasure?

“Nihon Jokyoden Kyokaku Geisha (Samurai Geisha),” 1969 drama, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Junko Fuji, Ken Takakura, Tomizaburo Wakayama.

Popular geisha Shinji must defy a gang who plot to steal a lucrative coal business from struggling miners during the turbulent Meiji Era.

“Ninjutsu Suikoden Inazuma Kotengu (The Scroll’s Secret),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 9 minutes.

Directed by Masaharu Matsuura. Starring by Chiyonosuke Azuma, Satomi Oka.

Shogun Yoshitane’s order to recover the secret scroll triggers a series of ninja warfare during the Muromachi period.

“Oedo Shichininshu (Seven from Edo),” 1958 samurai film, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Matsuda Sadatsugu. Starring Utaemon Ichikawa, Chiyonosuke Azuma, Hashizo Okawa, Sentaro Fushimi.

When Katsukawa, a low ranking vassal, learns his superior, Tatewaki, has hatched a plan to greedily expand his territory, hen and his comrades decide to take matters into their own hands.

“Otoko wa Tsuraiyo Torajiro Koiyatsure (Tora-san’s Lovesick),” 1974 drama, 1 hour and 44 minutes.

Directed by Yoji Yamada. Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi, Sayuri Yoshinaga.

In the hot springs town of Yunotsu, Tora-san falls for a young woman whose husband has disappeared and decides that he wants to marry her. Tora-san also comes to the aid of Utako (Sayuri Yoshinaga, reprising her role from Tora-san’s Dear Old Home), whose husband has died and who wants to reconcile with her estranged father.

“Sanroku (Four Sisters),” 1962 drama, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Directed by Masaru Segawa. Starring Isuzu Yamada, Shu Ryuichi.

A story of the lives of four sisters and their manipulative mother who must come to terms with each of their decisions in life.

“Tarao Bannai Nanatsu no Kao no Otoko daze (The Man of Seven Faces),” 1960 action film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Hitomi Nakahara.

Detective Tarao investigates the deaths of police officers who were involved in solving a kidnapping case.

“Tengoku no Eki (Station to Heaven),” 1984 drama, 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Directed by Masanobu Deme. Starring Sayuri Yoshinaga, Toshiyuki Nishida, Tomokazu Miura.

A tangled web of murder and deceit shroud a woman’s lifelong search to find true love.

“Tenryu Hahakoi Gasa (Heavenly Dragon),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Eiichi Kudo. Starring Hibari Misora, Hiroshi Mizuno.

A son of a lumber dealer Shintaro is entrapped by an evil boss Kumagoro who plots to take over Shintaro’s family business.

“Tokyo Wind Orchestra (Any Way the Wind Blows),” 2017 drama, 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Directed by Yuichiro Sakashita. Starring Miho Nakanishi, Mantaro Koichi.

Town hall employee Shiori mistakenly invites an amateur orchestra to Yakushima Island instead of the famous Tokyo Wind Orchestra with a similar name to the Tokyo Wind Orchestra. The members try to flee the island, but Shiori wants to cover up her error and arm-twists them into pretending like they’re the real deal.

“Umon Torimonocho Jigoku no Kazaguruma (Case of Umon: Hell’s Windmill),” 1960 samurai, action film, 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Ryutaro Otomo, Kotaro Satomi, Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Shunji Sakai.

Umon’s services are called upon when innocent bystanders, Kayo and Minokichi, along with the ronin, Gontaro are mistakenly identified as suspects in several recent murder cases. To prove their innocence and uncover the truth, Umon launches his own investigation.

“Wakasama Zamurai Torimonocho Senketsu no Haregi (Case of A Young Lord Part 4), 1957 jidaigeki, 59 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Michiko Hoshi.

A master swordsman unveils the truth behind the mysterious murder of a man who dies with a bloody wedding gown in his hand.

“Yatarogasa (Yakuza of Ina),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Satomi Oka, Chiyonosuke Azuma.

Yataro the wanderer watches over the beloved daughter of his close friend.

“Zoku Jirocho Sangokushi (The Kingdom of Jirocho 2),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Koji Tsuruta, Yoshiko Sakuma.

Jirocho and his henchmen befriend Ishimatsu the wanderer in Mishima.