Election Day is upon us! Voters should begin receiving their ballots in the mail for the general election on Friday, Oct. 21. To get to know the candidates better, The Hawai‘i Herald asked the same five non-political questions to the Hawai‘i politicians running for office. We are pleased to share their responses below.

*Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by category

GOVERNOR

DUKE AIONA, REPUBLICAN

1) Name an elder in your life (alive or deceased) who had the most influence on your life and what are your hopes of keeping their legacy alive?

It’s a tie. First, my mother, Frances Lum, was a lifetime educator as a second-grade teacher and tutor. She was also an avid golfer. Excelling in academics was embedded in myself, my brother, Dr. Earl Ah Moo, and my two sisters, Roberta Richards and Jamie Omori. My mother persuaded me to apply to law school, and the University of Hawai‘i School of Law is where my life work as an attorney started.

Second, my father, James Aiona Sr., nicknamed me “Duke” after the famous Brooklyn Dodgers baseball player, Duke Schneider. My dad’s love of sports as a player, coach and referee, sparked my passion for athletics since childhood. Like so many youngsters, I had visions of competing in college (which I did) and professional basketball. Commitment, discipline and competitiveness, were traits instilled by my father.

2) If you could have someone play you in a movie, who would it be and would this movie be an action, comedy, drama, etc.?

One of our fine local actors like Brad Kalilimoku, would be a fantasy choice in a Duke Aiona drama, with heartfelt moments, laughter and much aloha!

3) What is your favorite meal and why?

My wife and I have two favorite meal choices. Our lunch order is from Tanya’s Pies and Grill in our hometown of Wahiawä – two hamburgers and one order of “well done” french fries. So ono!

Our dinner order would be Japanese teppanyaki or teishoku. Tadashi Restaurant in Pearl Kai Shopping Center has been a long-time favorite. We do miss Maru-Hi Restaurant in Mililani, which closed down during COVID-19.

4) If you had a superpower what would it be and how would you apply it to this job?

Spiderman Hawaiian-style, would web moral compasses back into Hawai‘i’s government leaders (aka, Public Servants). “Spidey” would spark the aloha in the hearts of Hawai‘i’s people, and her visitors. And of course, solve all the issues smothering our state.

5) What is something about yourself that voters do not know that you would like to share?

Voters may not know that I love working in the yard. Keeping a manicured lawn, growing banana, papaya, pineapple and various Hawaiian plants and flowers, brings me peace and satisfaction. Getting my hands on a lawn mower and in the soil on a hot day, every week, is not a chore.

DR. JOSH GREEN, DEMOCRAT

1) Name an elder in your life (alive or deceased) who had the most influence on your life and what are your hopes of keeping their legacy alive?

I was very close to my Grandpa Samuel Joshua Green, an immigrant who succeeded in America, built a successful family engineering firm and who was a leader of his community. I was named after him. He lived to be 97, was our family patriarch and was respected by all who knew him. I would be honored to live up to his legacy of helping so many people. We named our son Sam after Grandpa Sam Green.

2) If you could have someone play you in a movie, who would it be and would this movie be an action, comedy, drama, etc.?

I’m a big fan of the Marvel movies, and I like how Mark Ruffalo played the Hulk. An action movie that shows how we dynamically help Hawai‘i would be fun to see.

3) What is your favorite meal and why?

I love pizza, it is simple and makes me feel good every time.

4) If you had a superpower what would it be and how would you apply it to this job?

I would like to be an empath, so I could always know how people feel and know what their needs are, so we can support them. As a doctor and LG I already have developed this trait to a certain degree.

5) What is something about yourself that voters do not know that you would like to share?

I am a writer and published a novel shortly after I first came to Hawai‘i. It is entitled, “The Idea Man.” I’m looking forward to writing another book someday.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

*CHARLES KEOHO, NONPARTISAN

1) Name an elder in your life (alive or deceased) who had the most influence on your life and what are your hopes of keeping their legacy alive?

David Kalawa Keoho (1879-1941) at 18 years of age he signed the Kü‘ë (Anti-Annexation) Petition. Since that time there has been so much history that showed the institutional racism of the overthrow and the American system at the time. I am part of a conversation to memorialize the 125th anniversary of the petition.

2) If you could have someone play you in a movie, who would it be and would this movie be an action, comedy, drama, etc.?

Sean Connery (according to my wife) and a comedy.

3) What is your favorite meal and why?

Lau lau and pa‘i‘ai. I would have made all by my own hand.

4) If you had a superpower what would it be and how would you apply it to this job?

I would take the superpower of Allison in “Umbrella Academy” and talk with every legislator: I heard a rumor you were not participating in woke critical race theories anymore. I heard a rumor you were resisting all corrupt influences. I heard a rumor that you will have a balanced budget. I heard a rumor that you will always tell the truth!

5) What is something about yourself that voters do not know that you would like to share?

I’m never ashamed or afraid to say I don’t know or that I was wrong.

*Keoho’s answers were submitted prior to layout. He is not on the general election ballot.

SYLVIA LUKE, DEMOCRAT

1) Name an elder in your life (alive or deceased) who had the most influence on your life and what are your hopes of keeping their legacy alive?

The most influential person in my life has been my mother. Mom set an example of quiet courage and service to others throughout my life. She had the courage to move here from South Korea with her husband and three young children. A few years later, when my father became disabled by a series of strokes, she became both the breadwinner and caretaker for our family. Mom was a devoted member of her church, and even with the burdens of single parenthood, she regularly prepared food for those in our church community who had less than we did. Her example is what made me want to become a public servant, and her example guides me to this day.

2) If you could have someone play you in a movie, who would it be and would this movie be an action, comedy, drama, etc.?

Gemma Chan. Not because she is Asian, but because of the way she portrays women who are strong and principled, but also fun. I think the movie would have to be a drama, because so much of my career has been involved in exploring and solving problems.

3) What is your favorite meal and why?

When I need some fast comfort after a long day, I head to Zippy’s for spaghetti. It never disappoints!

4) If you had a superpower what would it be and how would you apply it to this job?

I have always been proud of my ability to hear and comprehend diverse needs and perspectives and use what I have learned to solve problems. This skill has helped me throughout my career at the state legislature. Whether I have had to vote on groundbreaking laws such as same-sex marriage, or decide how to direct limited state funding for maximum impact, I have found that the best way to lead is to listen and learn. The lieutenant governor’s office is a great place for someone with this trait, because it will allow me to work with the governor, the legislature and our communities to bring good programs to life.

5) What is something about yourself that voters do not know that you would like to share?

In high school, I was very interested in fruit fly research. I was introduced to drosophila flies by Mr. Obata at Kawananakoa Middle School. Later, at Roosevelt High School, I was able to do extracurricular studies of drosophila flies at UH Mänoa. In fact, I considered a career in genetics before I settled on law school. I still love creatures of all kinds. I even raise catfish.

SEAULA TUPA‘I, JR., REPUBLICAN

1) Name an elder in your life (alive or deceased) who had the most influence on your life and what are your hopes of keeping their legacy alive?

My grandpa Paaniani Fuiava had a great impact on my life. Born and raised in American Samoa on the island of Aunu‘u, he had a strong work ethic and was an integral part of the community. Everything about him exuded excellence, values and strong character and that’s something I’ve always tried to emulate in my own life.

2) If you could have someone play you in a movie, who would it be and would this movie be an action, comedy, drama, etc.?

Denzel Washington. Genre doesn’t matter because anything he does is amazing.

3) What is your favorite meal and why?

I’ll go with a few options; if I’m really hungry then I’m having taro with coconut milk and corn beef with onions. If I just need something quick to eat then it’s either Raising Canes or a couple of musubi from 7-Eleven.

4) If you had a superpower what would it be and how would you apply it to this job?

Aloha. So everyone can work together.

5) What is something about yourself that voters do not know that you would like to share?

I only eat one meal a day because it keeps my energy level up especially when we’re campaigning.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT I

ED CASE, DEMOCRAT

1) Name an elder in your life (alive or deceased) who had the most influence on your life and what are your hopes of keeping their legacy alive?

U.S. Representative/Senator Spark Matsunaga, for whom I worked on Capitol Hill for three years straight out of college. That mentorship set both my commitment to public service, my now-almost-twenty-year career in elective office, and my beliefs in how to conduct myself as an elected official. I try to maintain his legacy not only by focusing on the issues he was especially committed to, such as our relationships with Asia and our veterans, but by carrying forward the style and substance of his commitment.

2) If you could have someone play you in a movie, who would it be and would this movie be an action, comedy, drama, etc.?

Hah! That’s a hard one. I don’t think anyone would want to play me! But if they did it wouldn’t be so much about hero-style action and high drama, but a steady foundation with some comedy thrown in. A better question is what instrument in a rock band, I always thought not lead singer or lead guitar or drums, but bass; gotta be there to make the song work, not always noticed if things are going well but noticed if not there.

3) What is your favorite meal and why?

Nothing like poke and a beer on my lanai pau hana time with my family. The work is done; time to relax and just enjoy life with loved ones.

4) If you had a superpower what would it be and how would you apply it to this job?

The ability to see the consequences of each action and adjust a decision to the best result. Every decision has options and every option has consequences, some pretty well known and some unknown and unpredictable. Seeing that universe more clearly would enable me to make better decisions for all.

5) What is something about yourself that voters do not know that you would like to share?

Another “hah!” question! It reminds me of a story Spark Matsunaga once told me about a voter coming up to him in an election and asking him who his opponent was this time. With a twinkle in his eye (he had a real kolohe side), Spark responded: “If you don’t know why should I tell you?” (And then he told him). I don’t know what voters would find interesting about me that they don’t already know. Maybe that I’d like to play bass in a rock band?

CONRAD KRESS, REPUBLICAN

1) Name an elder in your life (alive or deceased) who had the most influence on your life and what are your hopes of keeping their legacy alive?

Jesus my Lord and Savior…try my best to walk the walk.

2) If you could have someone play you in a movie, who would it be and would this movie be an action, comedy, drama, etc.?

Not sure of an actor…..maybe Barney Rubble,

an amalgamation of drama comedy with action and romance, but also a historical setting.

3) What is your favorite meal and why?

MRE #13 [Meals, Read to Eat: Cheese Tortellini]….. good memories it had crushed red pepper too.

4) If you had a superpower what would it be and how would you apply it to this job?

Omnipresence to help as many as possible at the same time.

5) What is something about yourself that voters do not know that you would like to share?

I have a resting frown face, but actually I’m a pretty nice guy.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT II

JOE AKANA, REPUBLICAN

1) Name an elder in your life (alive or deceased) who had the most influence on your life and what are your hopes of keeping their legacy alive?

The person who has had the most influence in my life is my father. He is my role model, my moral compass and my champion. My hope to keep his legacy alive is to adjust the Hawaiian Homes Act to move the requirement from a blood quantum requirement to a genealogical one.

2) If you could have someone play you in a movie, who would it be and would this movie be an action, comedy, drama, etc.?

It would be cool if Clint Eastwood or Denzel Washington could play me in a movie. They are both strong male actors who have played characters that are no-nonsense guys with a kind caring side. As for the type of genre, this movie would be more of a Chris Hemsworth or Ryan Reynolds type of action movie. There would be a little bit of drama, a lot of humor and some high-spirited action.

3) What is your favorite meal and why?

My favorite meal is breakfast. It starts your morning and sets the tone for the day. As for my ideal breakfast — a ham, mushroom, spinach, cheese omelet with a side of French toast and Portuguese sausage.

4) If you had a superpower what would it be and how would you apply it to this job?

Two come to mind; the power that makes people speak the truth — kind of like that Jim Carey movie — and/or the power to heal wounds. I would apply these powers to my job, when dealing with government officials in Washington, D.C., where they would have to be honest about their dealings and special interests. On a larger scale, applying the power to heal wounds could help bring our country back together. Many people are hurting out there and to be able to help them, in any way I am able, is my calling.

5) What is something about yourself that voters do not know that you would like to share?

Something that many voters do not know about myself is my health condition. I retired from civil service due to my condition, which is called Giant Cell Arteritis. Initially the symptoms were debilitating; migraines, inflammation and loss of vision.

After retiring and trying various treatments, the symptoms have minimized and are under control. What I learned about myself is that I didn’t want this condition to define who I am — and that God always has a plan. Had I not retired and not had the desire for community service, I would not be where I am today. Each day is a blessing, and each opportunity to be of service to someone who needs it, is awesome!

JILL TOKUDA, DEMOCRAT

1) Name an elder in your life (alive or deceased) who had the most influence on your life and what are your hopes of keeping their legacy alive?

This election is the first major milestone in my life that I am facing without my Grandma Takasato. We said goodbye to her just over a year ago, and I’ve felt her absence even more in recent months. From the loss of my mother, her daughter; to the birth of our sons; to elections both won and lost — Grandma was always there for me. She showed me through her actions and often her own example how to get through some of life’s most challenging moments, and to never forget the importance of family and always doing your best. Grandma touched many lives, treating every friend and person she met like family. From the quilts she sewed and gave away, to the meals she cooked, and children she watched over — she was everyone’s grandma. In so many ways, growing up with her as both a grandma and a mentor instilled in me the importance of treating everyone like family, and committing to a life of public service to ensure that each person has someone like our grandma in their corner.

2) If you could have someone play you in a movie, who would it be and would this movie be an action, comedy, drama, etc.?

Some of you may be familiar with Gridiron Hawaii, where Hawai‘i’s journalism community comes together to perform sketches in parodies of Hawai‘i’s politicians. Jodi Leong has played me in the past, and I would definitely choose her to play me in a movie. She’s strong, she’s funny, she’s a mom, and most importantly, she went to Castle High School, just like me! And, let’s make it a K-Drama, like the ones my husband Kyle and I watch together!

3) What is your favorite meal and why?

Campbell’s alphabet soup and rice. My grandma would make it for me when I was young, and over the years I continued to make it when I was in a pinch for money or time.

4) If you had a superpower what would it be and how would you apply it to this job?

Teleportation. Balancing my professional and personal life and time is important to me, and how amazing would it be if I could skip the planes and cars and get right to where I need and want to be immediately. Congressional District 2 is also made up of all five islands, which makes it one of the most difficult in the country to get across with remote communities separated by both land and ocean. But, until we figure out teleportation, you’ll just see me often at airports!

5) What is something about yourself that voters do not know that you would like to share?

Readers of The Hawai‘i Herald may know this (it was in an article written quite some time ago), but my husband and I have been best friends since we were 12. I share this because committing to public service and taking on a run for federal office is not just a personal commitment, it’s a family commitment. My husband, Kyle, was the first person to remind me that this had always been my dream, as long as he has known me, to run for this seat. And it was looking at our boys, our nieces and nephews, kodomo no tame ni, and recognizing the urgency we all feel to bring about action and change so that all of our children and families can see and realize a future for themselves here in Hawai‘i. That inspires me, with my family by my side, to run and give it my all.

The general election is on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, and all ballots must be received by your County Elections Division by 7 p.m. You can drop off your ballot in-person at a place of deposit or voter service center within your county. To find your location’s dates and hours, please visit elections.hawaii.gov and click on “Voters Service Centers and Ballot Drop Boxes.”