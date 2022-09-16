NEW PROGRAMMING

“Saiko no Rikon (Matrimonial Chaos),” premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7:35 p.m.

“Why did I fall in love with her after we broke up?” Married couple Mitsuo and Yuka can’t understand each other’s actions or values and spend their days in a never-ending battle with each other. It finally takes a trivial happening for Yuka to submit divorce papers. Even as Mitsuo feigns indifference, he’s a nervous wreck. However, they end up living together under the same roof. One day, Mitsuo runs into an old flame from his student days. But just as he is excited by new possibilities, Mitsuo somehow can’t stop thinking about his ex-wife… Fully subtitled in English.

“Bananaman’s Gotcha Gourmet,” premiering Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8:35 p.m.

This food travelog show hosted by a popular comedy duo, Bananaman introduces delicious dishes recommended by locals throughout Japan. Bananaman Himura and guests travel the country door-to-door gleaning information known only to local citizens, making incredible gourmet discoveries, and introducing the charms of each locale. Fully subtitled in English.

“Yozakura Osame (Undercover Geisha),” premiering Sunday, Oct.16 at 7:35 p.m.

Osome is an ex-geisha performer who lost her parents in a fire when she was 6-years old. She then is separated from her older brother, who goes missing. While she tries to investigate the fire that killed her parents, an officer, Yoshikawa reveals that her father used to be a shogunate spy. Osome decides to become a spy herself under Yoshikawa, to find the man who killed her parents and to seek out her lost brother. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on–screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon. – Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (808) 538–1966 for inquiries or to request an e–mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIES OF THE MONTH

“Shirai-san (Stare),” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Starring Marie Iitoyo, Yu Inaba.

Bodies are turning up. Their eye sockets are empty after their eyes have exploded. They have all died from heart attacks. It is apparent that they were scared at the time of death, as if they were possessed by something horrible. Mizuki and Haruo are college students. Mizuki’s best friend dies before her eyes. Haruo’s brother also died under mysterious circumstances which leads to the college friends’ search for a cause. The deaths attract the attention of Mamiya, a newspaper journalist. He joins Mizuki and Haruo in their efforts to solve the mystery. But none of them is quite ready for the frightening truth behind it.

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Akuma ga Kitarite Fue wo Fuku (Devil’s Flute),” 1979 drama, 2 hours and 16 minutes.

Directed by Kosei Saito. Starring Toshiyuki Nishida, Isao Natsuki.

Famous detective Kindaichi solves a series of mysterious murder in a wealthy family. An excellent blend of intrigue and betrayal, set against the backdrop of wealth, this film is loaded with twists and turns and surprises at every corner.

“Aoi Unabara (The Deep Blue Sea),” 1957 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Kobayashi Tsuneo. Starring Hibari Misora, Ken Takakura, Jun Usami.

To fulfill a friend’s dying wish, a young sailor Kenji takes on the task of delivering an heirloom to his friend’s daughter, Harumi, who has been adopted by another family. When he arrives, Kenji soon discovers that Harumi and her adopted family are the targets of an evil gang boss. In an attempt to help them, he decides to take matters into his own hands.

“Benikujaku Kanketsu-hen (Crimsonpeacock Part 5),” 1955 jidaigeki, 53 minutes.

Directed by Ryo Hagiwara. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Chiyonosuke Azuma.

The final chapter of the adventure in search of the Crimson Peacock treasures. Will Kojiro and Ukinemaru succeed in defeating the evil Ikkaku and preserve the Crimson Peacock treasures?

“Beranme Geisha to Osaka Musume (The Prickly Mouthed Geisha and the Girl of Osaka),” 1962 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Kunio Watanabe. Starring Hibari Misora, Ken Watanabe.

Geisha Koharu takes in young Mayumi, a runaway from Osaka who happens to be a mirror image of Koharu.

“Heitai Gokudo (Enlisted Yakuza),” 1968 action film, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Kiyoshi Saeki. Starring Tomisaburo Wakayama, Shingo Yamashiro.

A gang leader Shimamura is forced to join the army in 1937 and fight in China.

“Hibotan Bakuto Isshuku Ippan (The Valiant Red Peony Part 2),” 1968 drama, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Starring Junko Fuji, Tomisaburo Wakayama.

While spending time with a friend, Oryu the Red Peony learns of the notorious Kasamatsu gang who enslaves poor girls to work in a silk factory. Spiteful of injustice, she sets out to confront the Kasamatsu gang and ease the suffering of the people.

“Jirocho to Kotengu Nagurikomi Koshuji (A Revengeful Raid),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Kinya Kitaoji.

Carefree young man Eijiro is rescued from a family feud by Jirocho.

“Kuro no Tozoku (Black Thief),” 1964 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Directed by Umetsugu Inoue. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Ryutaro Otomo.

Organized thieves battle against the Shogun’s ruthless ruling in attempt to get back their land.

“Manji (Swastika),” 1983 drama, 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Directed by Hiroto Yokoyama. Starring Kanako Kaguchi, Haruna Takase.

Kleptomaniac Sonoko and young, beautiful Mitsuko begin an unusual love affair which develops fast into a kinky sexual love triangle when Sonoko’s husband gets involved.

“Naniwa no Koi no Monogatari (Their Own World),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 46 minutes.

Directed by Tomu Uchida. Starring Konnosuke Nakamura, Ineko Arima, Chiezo Kataoka.

A tragic love story between a wealthy man Chubei and a prostitute Umekawa.

“Ninja Gari (The Ninja Hunt),” 1964 ninja, action film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Tetsuya Yamauchi. Starring Jushiro Konoe, Shingo Yamashiro, Kei Sato.

Four ninja are hired to fight against the Shognate’s plot to abolish the Gamo Clan, the regional barons struggling to reinstate their young heir Tanemaru as their Lord.

“Ooka Seidan Yurei Hachijuhachiya (Magistrate O’oka’s Legends),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Director: Kiyoshi Saeki. Starring: Ryutaro Otomo, Keiko Okawa.

A hotshot investigator solves a series of gruesome murders in this exciting and dark classic.

“Shin Hebihimesama Oshima Sentaro (Snake Princess: Oshima and Sentaro),” 1965 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawasima. Starring Hibari Misora, Yoichi Hayashi.

Young Sentaro struggles to avenge the murder of his yonger sister Osuga and his father.

“Sorekara (And Then),” 1985 drama, 2 hour and 10 minutes.

Directed by Yoshimitsu Morita. Starring Yusaku Matsuda, Miwako Fujitani, Morio Kazama, Jun Miho, Kenji Haga.

An old flame reappears in the life of Daisuke, a man struggling to find happiness amidst familial pressures to marry and find a stable job, sparking a forbidden love affair. Based on the popular novel “And Then” by the critically acclaimed Natsume Soseki.

“Soretsu Shinsengumi Bakumatsu no Doran (The Shogun’s Guard: Valor in Turbulence),” 1960 jigaigeki, 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Ryutaro Otomo, Tomisaburo Wakayama, Kotaro Satomi, Hashizo Okawa, Shinobu Chihara.

The famous story of Shinsengumi, a military force that guarded the Shogun at the end of the Edo Period.

“Tarao Bannai Senritsu no Nanakamen (The Seven Faces of Bannai Tarao, Private Eye),” 1956 drama, 1 hour and 44 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda, Tsuneo Kobayashi. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Shin Tokudaiji.

Detective Tarao goes undercover to battle an evil gun smuggling business.

“Tsuri Baka Nisshi 10 (Free and Easy 10),” 1998 drama, 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Directed by Tomio Kuriyama. Starring Toshiyuki Nishida, Rentaro Mikuni.

Getting fed up with corporate life, Su-san suddenly resigns as president of the company and runs away. Hama-chan looks for him and finally find him at the office building where Hama-chan used to work. Su-san now is a caretaker of the building…

“Wakasama Zamurai Torimonocho Mano Shibijin Yashiki (Case of A Young Lord Part 3),” 1954 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Kinnosuke Fukada. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Shinobu Chihara, Satomi Oka.

A master swordsman gets involved in a strange murder that occurs as a result of a Shogun succession struggle.

“Watashi ga Motete Dousunda (Kiss Him, Not Me!),” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Norihisa Hiranuma. Starring Hokuto Yoshino, Fuju Kamio.

Kae Serinuma is a geeky girl, who prefers love stories about two princes rather than a prince and a princess. She loves daydreaming about her favorite anime characters or her handsome classmates being in romantic Boy Love relationships. One day Kae gets devastated when her favorite anime character dies. Unable to eat for a week from the shock, she loses a lot of weight. But this turns her into a gorgeous girl, making her very popular among boys. While she struggles to face this unthinkable situation, the four super-hot students at her school all make moves on her.

“Yowamushi Pedal (Yowamushi Pedal: Up the Road),” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Directed by Koichiro Miki. Starring Ren Nagase, Kentaro Ito.

Sakamichi Onoda is a high school freshman nerd, who loves anime. He’s not much of an athlete and doesn’t have any friends. One day, he joins the cycle racing club at school, where he unexpectedly displays talent as a bicycle racer. He finds happiness in working to exceed his limits for the friends he made for the first time and compete in the races with them. Now he must not disappoint his first friends ever and help them qualify for the national championships.

“Yume no Hawaii de Bon Odori (Dancing in Hawaii),” 1964 drama,1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Ryuichi Takamori. Starring Kazuo Funaki, Chiyoko Honma.

College student Natsuo is working hard to earn enough money to take a trip to Hawai‘i. Though his late father was born there, he was disowned by his family when he moved to Japan to marry Natsuo’s mother, Shizue. When Natsuo finally arrives in the islands, he attempts to develop a relationship with his grandfather. Through he still harbors his past resentment, in his old age, Natsuo’s grandfather misses his hometown in Osaka. So in an attempt to cheer him up, Natuo plans a big bon dance celebration.

“Zenigata Heiji (Heiji, the Detective),” 1967 samurai film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Directed by Tetsuya Yamauchi. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Kazuo Funaki, Ryutaro Otomo.

Famous for his coin tossing when capturing criminals, an Edo detective, Heiji, launches an investigation into the mysterious murder of his friend Seigoro.